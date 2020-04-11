It’s likely not a coincidence that after Amanda Hart exited the starting lineup due to an injury, the 2019-20 Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball fortunes sagged.

While Hart was healthy, the Lady Eagles snapped out to a 12-8 record, including a winning record (8-7) in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

After she went out of action — although she would return the last few games in a limited reserve role — OKWU struggled to a 4-7 record, including a 3-6 mark in conference games.

Measuring out at 5-foot-11, a healthy Hart provided the Lady Eagles a rugged and determined essence that possessed the uncanny ability to find the cracks in opposing defenses from which to take open shots. She was one of the few true shot creators from middle-to-inside range for OKWU.

During a large portion of the season she led OKWU (16-15, 11-13) in scoring — including 12 double-digit point outputs in the first 17 games.

Even in her role as pinch-hitter — after the recovered enough from injury to get back on the court — Hart came through with a clutch performance.

During a stunning postseason victory against Kansas Wesleyan (25-6), 73-70, Hart sprang off the bench to score 11 points, grab three rebounds, hand out two assists, make two steals and block a shot in less than 18:30 of playing time.

In the final stats, Hart placed fourth on the team in scoring average (8.8 ppg), fourth in rebound average (3.5 rpg), second in total blocked shots (14) and fifth in total steals (23).

She also nailed 73 percent of her free throws (47-of-64) and contributed 27 offensive rebounds in 24 games.

Hart also provided an intense defensive dynamo in the post to help limit opponents’ inside offensive damage.

Hart — who has one season of eligibility remaining — has played in 85 games during her OKWU career and has averaged 8.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg.

Her career highs included 23 points (2018-19), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.