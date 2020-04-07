Lance Tipton has been more than an essence of good luck for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball team.

He’s been a fountain of strength and a catalyst for success.

During his two years in the program, the Eagles rocketed to a cumulative 56-12 record, a conference crown and back-to-back appearances in the NAIA-II conference tourney.

The 6-foot-5 forward carved out a spot as a junior starter in 2018-19, despite competing on a roster that boasted eight quality senior players.

This past season, he appeared in 32 games (31 starters) and averaged 21.6 minutes — third-most on the team. Tipton averaged 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while hitting nearly 74 percent of his free throws (36-of-49).

He also dished out 87 assists — with a team best 2.7 per game — along with 22 steals and eight blocked shots.

During his two seasons in an Eagle uniform, he scored 686 points, nailed 122 three-pointers, pulled down 417 rebounds and handed out 128 assists.

He averaged double-digit scoring (10.4 ppg) and 6.3 rpg during 66 games at OKWU.

One early season stretch witnessed Tipton score in double figures for four-straight games — an average of 17.3 ppg during that streak.

He scored 10-or-more points in 16 games and recorded a team-high seven double-doubles, including a 25-point, 10-rebound output against Ottawa (Kan.).

Tipton started his basketball career at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) and played for head coach Donnie Bostwick for three years — one at SAGU and the other two at OKWU.

A product of Midlothian, Texas, Tipton was the lone senior on this year’s varsity roster.