After going down in the count 0-and-2 going into last season, the Caney Valley High School football team is set for a slam dunk next fall.

Okay, forget the mixed sports metaphors.

The important thing is football should be back in tune in southern Washington County.

The Trojans didn’t have anything going for them last year but tough luck — residence in the toughest Class 2A district in the state and a peach-fuzz lineup heavy on freshmen and sophomores and feather light on the experience scale.

The results could have been predictable — an 0-10 record with only a handful of moral victories to soften the blow.

But, at least the Trojans’ muscles — and their resolve — grew harder as they wrestled with every challenge.

“The general positives were the fact that we did slowly get better as the year got along,” veteran Caney Valley head coach Stephen Mitchell noted. “We faced some extremely tough competition. I was happiest about us getting better as the year went on, and the fact we just never gave up.”

Even the man’s goldfish on the moon could have ascertained the Trojans faced a un-level playing field — kind of like the nose of the Titanic sticked perpendicular in the air before it made its final bow — in district competition.

Among the giant icebergs of agony looming during Caney Valley’s volatile voyage were defending state champion Sperry, returning state runner-up Beggs, a greatly-improved Dewey side, a historically-strong Oklahoma Union squad, a state quarterfinal-bound Barnsdall crew and a Kiefer putting together a playoff season.

But, in the midst of this gruesome gauntlet of growling foes, the Trojans could boast one distinction — they scored at least one touchdown every week save for the contest against Beggs.

In fact, coming off the 71-0 loss to Beggs, Caney Valley average 10.4 points in its final five games.

Every Friday night, freshman starting quarterback Zak Wallis — who won the job following a spirited preseason competition — seemed to take his game to a higher level.

Mitchell said what impressed him the most about Wallis was that “he never did make the same mistake twice. He threw six interceptions in the first game, against Barnsdall, but he finished with only 13 total for the whole season. With district we were in … he had some tough, tough competition. We did find a true leader at quarterback. He took some humungous hits and got back up right away. Only one time did I see him lay down for a bit. But, then he bounced up got right back to it.”

