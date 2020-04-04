By Mike Tupa

Football. baseball, golf, swimming and the magic of sparkling audio sports drama will shine in the spotlight at the 2020 Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 7.

A brilliant class that includes three individuals, a couple and a state championship team comprise the 13th class of inductees, as announced Thursday by the Bartlesville Sports Commission.

Stan Baughn — a 1978 Sooner High School graduate and one of the top baseball talents in Bartlesville baseball history — has been tabbed as one of the inductees. He will join his father Tug Baughn (Class of 2013) as the first father-son individual inductees in the BAHOF.

Another Sooner High School graduate earmarked for induction is Gary McDonald, an individual state golf champion. McDonald, who graduated in 1980 from Sooner, also was enshrined in 2014 as part of the 1978 Sooner HIgh state championship golf team.

Former Bartlesville High School head football coach Mickey Ripley rounds out the roster of individual inductees.

Ripley began coaching football in 1979 at College High School and then became the first Bartlesville High head grid skipper in 1982. He guided the Bruins to more than 60 wins during his 12 seasons (1982-1993) with the team.

Kevin and Dorea Potter, the owners of Bartlesville Radio and one of Bartlesville’s most popular and generous couples in community service, have been tabbed for induction in the Community Award category.

The 1962 College High School swim team opened an incredible dynasty — the first of 10-straight state championships by the program.

Team members included Richard Hundley, Bill Keene, Barry Morgan, Terry Maul, Howard Katz, Bill Zelinski, Lee Tinder, David Selim, Randy Hawkins, Richard Walls, John Engleman, Bill King, David Steiger, John Rivers.

Tim Bart — the primary inspiration back in the latter 2000’s for the creation of the BAHOF — has headed each year the BSC hall of fame selection committee.

Following is a closer look at members of the Class of 2020:

Mickey Ripley

For more than a decade, Mickey Ripley — who will be inducted posthumously — stamped his imprint on Bartlesville High School football.

In fact, Ripley could rightly be labeled the father of the Bruin grid program.

Three years after he arrived in Bartlesville — to guide the College High School Wildcat football fortunes — Ripley faced a new daunting challenge.

After the merger, in 1982, of Col-Hi and Sooner High School to forge the modern Bartlesville High School, Ripley was hired as the new Bruin head football coach.

Ripley’s challenge in ‘82 proved daunting.

He had to bring together in one heart and one purpose players from schools that for the previous 15 years had been bitter — and that word is not lightly used — rivals in athletic competition.

“I’d like to say it was ordering uniforms,” Ripley said — during an E-E interview several years ago — with a chuckle, about the challenges he faced as the first Bartlesville High head coach. “It’s a little bit awkward for players that were starter son one school team to come across town and find out they can’t get to play. But we really didn’t have a lot of trouble. The bigger problems were probably choosing colors, the mascot name and those sort of things.”

The Bruins posted a tough 2-8 mark his first season.

But, up until a rugged 1993 campaign (0-10), Bartlesville would know great success the next decade.

In 1983, Bartlesville made its first playoff appearance.

Five years later, the Bruins plowed all the way to the 1988 state quarterfinals — the furthest a Bartlesville High football team would advance for nearly 30 years.

His overall regular season record was 55-65 (.458) —if you take away his first (2-8) and final year (0-10), he was 53-47 (.530).

Ripley also coached the Bruin golf team to a state title in 1988.

The Potters

“We love Bartlesville,” Dorea Potter said Friday morning, adding that whatever she and her husband have been able to contribute to the community through Bartlesville radio, or as individuals, “has truly been a labor of love.”

She characterized the honor as “a team effort. Everything we we do has been involved with a lot of staff and family, as well. It really is an award for our team, which is behind us and doing all the work.”

The Potter’s imprint in Bartlesville began in 1996, when they purchased KWON. They relocated as a family to town in 1997 — and immediately sunk their roots into the city ‘s soil.

Their children participated heavily in Bartlesville High activities, including sports.

Dorea, herself, has a rich sports tradition as an accomplished golfer at the University of Oklahoma.

Kevin also grew up in a sports environment, fostered by his father a statewide known and respected football coach.

Kevin said thoughts of his father hit him in the moments after he learned he and his wife were to be inducted into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of fame.

“Very humbled,” he said about his feelings. “I was shocked. … We just love Bartlesville. Athletics have always been near and dear to our hearts. One of the first things I thought about was my dad.”

Kevin recalls his early days in Bartlesville and meeting with school officials and athletic personnel, not only in Bartlesville but also in surrounding communities, “and talking about things we wanted to do, which had never been done before. … The schools and all the athletics are important to us. We’ve really been blessed here in Bartlesville and we’re just thankful.”

After they began running the local radio stations, the Potters created the Bartlesville American Legion “Night at the Ballpark,” which has been a popular annual event in the summer at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium, complete with many thousands of dollars of giveaways during the years.

Dorea and Kevin also were instrumental in the late 1990’s of establishing the Bartlesville Adult Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Bobby Richardson, one of the New York Yankee greats of the Mickey Mantle era was the keynote speaker at the inaugural meeting.

“That’s a big part of what we’re proud of,” Potter said about how they’ve tried to give back to Bartlesville.

Richardson’s appearance is still a precious memory for many of those in attendance, including his anecdotes — some true and another one or two of dubious authenticity, including a story about Mantle and Billy Martin and an Oklahoma landowner and his sick cow.

The chapter has continued to meet to the present day.

“How Dorea and I met was through FCA,” Kevin recalled. “(We) both worked for FCA right out of college.”

As mentioned, the Potters also raised their children in Bartlesville. One of them is an employee at the station, while another is a dentist in town.

Kevin said he’s grateful for the loyalty from all of those who have led Bartlesville schools and the coaches throughout the years, as well as the ongoing relationship with the newspaper.

“God has just opened doors and all that for us,” he added. “Being in Bartlesville has blessed us and our family both.”

1962 swim team

One might study all the high school sports in Oklahoma history and likely not find a dynasty that equals swimming at College/Bartlesville high schools.

How impressive is it?

Between 1948 through 1971 — a 23-year stretch —College/Bartlesville high teams captured 16 boys state championships and three girls state championships — a total of 19.

But, the power part of that incredible run took place between 1962 through 1971, when Bartlesville prepsters reeled off 10-straight boys swimming titles, and three girls crowns (1966-68).

Of that spurt, the 1962 boys’ team began it all.

The E-E will look more in depth within the next few days the specific highlights from that amazing 1962 juggernaut.

Stan Baughn

While one closely familiar with Bartlesville American Legion baseball history the past 60 years might quickly think of Al Solenberger — who hopefully one of these days might also land in the BAHOF — as the manager that started an amazing decades-long program of success — Tug Baughn remains the most successful.

Baughn succeeded Solenberger in 1975 and recorded an unbelievable winning percent of .797 (204-52) during his four seasons (1975-78) at the helm.

And, one of the primary ingredients of Baughn’s success was his son Stan.

Stan would be the finalist on anybody’s list as the greatest-ever Injuns’ offensive player.

In 1978, Stan batted .442 — a team record that would hold up for more than 20 years.

What made that mark perhaps even more potent was that he achieved it in an era when Legion competition in Oklahoma was probably as good as most college leagues in the nation, and when the Injuns had a bullseye on their backs everytime they stepped onto the field.

But, his number of team records stretches even deeper than that.

He owned the second and third-most at bats (224, 1978; 214, 1977) until 1996, and scored the most runs (88) in team history until Daniel Custer tallied 89 in 1996.

Baughn also continues to own the most hits (99) in a season by an Injun/Indian player. He also ripped 78 in 1977, which still ranks in the top 10.

He delivered 18 doubles in 1978, which was the team standard until 1984. In 1977 he blasted 17 two-baggers.

His seven triples in 1978 are still among the top 10 most in team history.

Baughn also was one of the greatest base felons in Injuns’ history, swiping 64 in 1978, which at the time was the team record.

His 140 total bases in 1978 stood as the team mark until 1996.

Baughn’s efforts in 1978 helped propel Doenges Ford to likely its second-greatest season in its 83-year history through 2019.

The ‘78 Injuns finished 57-11 — setting a single-season record for wins that has never been surpassed — and won the Legion state championship. The team then finished within one win of advancing to the American Legion World Series, which has been accomplished only once (1969) in team history.

His dad Tug Baughn was a high school/college sports official for 50 years and is still one of the most revered living sports icons in town.

Gary McDonald

McDonald powered to the individual state golf championship and, as mentioned, has already been honored once by the BAHOF as a member of Sooner’s 1978 state championship golf team.

The other team members included Shawn Barker, Linda Brown, Jim Dunlap, Don Fryhofer, Tim Johnson, Dan Keleher and Allen Ripley. Joe Holladay — an individual BAHOF inductee — was their head coach.

The 1978 Sooner team captured the state title with a 17-stroke margin against runner-up Jenks High.

A closer look at McDonald and his achievements on the course is planned within a few days in E-E.