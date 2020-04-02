By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Want proof of the quality athletes on last year’s Barnsdall High School football team?

Four of them are heading to NCAA level football programs — and another one is still in the process of possibly nailing down a baseball scholarship.

Small wonder the 2019 Panthers will go down in Barnsdall High football history as one of the mightiest units ever to wear the Cardinal & Silver.

They met — or surpassed — almost every conceivable goal, short of playing for a state title.

After crashing through the regular season to a 7-3 mark — for the third time in four seasons, more than likely a school record in and of itself — Barnsdall plowed through its first two Class A playoff opponents to make the school’s deepest postseason run since the 1970’s.

During their playoff odyssey, Barnsdall won a first-round playoff game for the first time since the 1990’s, and also hosted a playoff contest for the first time in decades.

“They accomplished a lot of stuff,” summarized fourth-year Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney about his 2019 powerhouse — particularly his steel-backboned seniors.

Three Panther 12th graders — lineman Cash Perrier, quarterback/linebacker Joe Cole and receiver/defensive back Heath Moles have each inked a letter of intent to play football at Southwestern (Kan.) College — which is part of the NCAA Division II Great American Conference.

Each of the three had multiple offers, from places with Oklahoma Baptist University, Northeastern State, or elsewhere, but chose to play together, Sweeney said.

In addition, Panther lineman/defensive end Matthew Lucas has been accepted into Friends (Kan.) University, another GAC institution.

Fellow senior Michael Marin — a four-sport dynamo like others of the senior class — has been looking into playing college baseball, Sweeney added.

These four seniors — and other 12th graders on the team — started three or four years in varsity football.

Their cumulative record was 28-18 and they burrowed into the playoffs three different seasons.

The 2019 campaign proved to be a blockbuster blizzard of bliss for the team and its unshakable faithful.

Barnsdall surged out of the gate to 4-0 record — outscoring its first three opponents by 142 points, 156-14.

Game four provided a burst of magic that would gear up Barnsdall’s momentum.

The Panthers’ opponent that night — Sept. 20, 2019 — was Hominy. The dreaded Hominy Bucks, which Barnsdall hadn’t beaten in 30 years.

And, it appeared the drought would continue after Hominy blitzed out to a 19-0 lead by halftime.

But, Barnsdall called upon every ounce of ambition and pushed forward through every millimeter of passion to knock off Hominy 36-33 — scoring the winning touchdown on one of those incredible moments that seem to be part of the continent of Destiny rather than the island of Chance.

The decisive score came on pass from Cole to Braden Kelley — a deja vu of fate.

That’s because 30 years earlier, “his dad did the same thing in the win against Hominy,” Sweeney noted.

The triumph against Hominy, “kind of propelled us going forward,” he added.

Barnsdall posted a 3-3 record the remaining six regular season games — but two of those losses were decided by a total of six points.

On Oct. 11, Morrison held off the Panthers, 24-22.A week later, eventual district champion — and state semifinalist — Pawnee eked out a 24-20 victory at Barnsdall.

“We were up with 58 seconds to go in the game,” Sweeney noted.

Barnsdall snapped back to beat defending Class 2A state champion Tonkawa, 33-8, and then polished off Osage County rival Woodland, 48-33, to complete a 7-3 record overall and 4-3 in district.

Two weeks later, Barnsdall rolled into the Class 2A playoffs — as a complete underdog.

The Panthers flattened opening round foe Commerce, 33-7, on Commerce’s homefield, for the historic playoff win.

Next up, the Panthers had to travel to enemy territory at Gore — one of the favorites in the championship hunt. Barnsdall gored the Pirates, 29-26, to ensure its deepest playoff run — all the way to the state quarterfinals — in more than 40 years.

Barnsdall also earned homefield advantage in the round-of-eight showdown — played on the final Friday in November — against Cashion,

Cashion proved to be a chasm the Panthers couldn’t cross. Barnsdall fell, 28-6, to end its season with a 9-4 record.

Cashion went on to lose in the state championship game to Ringling, 20-14.

As a further evidence of Barnsdall’s legitimacy as a state power, three of the teams from the Panthers’ district — including Pawhuska and Pawnee — played in the state quarterfinals.

Pawnee would advance the furthest (semifinals).

With the season in the books, Sweeney enjoyed tabulating the final stats.

Based on the numbers, Cole must have been wearing full-length blue underwear with a giant red “S” logo on his chest.

He accumulated more than 3,600 yards of total offense, was directly involved in 55 touchdowns and made 155 tackles from his linebacker spot.

Marin racked up more than 2,000 yards of total offense — raising his career total to greater than 6,000 yards.

Moles hauled in 1,200 yards worth of receiving, ranking all season among the top five receivers in Oklahoma.

Ripping open the door on running plays — and forming a giant brick wall on passing plays — was a Panther offensive line that featured five seniors — Perrier, rt; Lucas, rg; Matthew Muse, c; Chance McGill, lg; and Josh Lewis, lt.

McGill started every single varsity game (45) during his high school career, Sweeney noted.

Lucas had been an underclassmen transfer from Jenks.

The flip-side of featuring such a battalion of senior bulldogs was that the pen will be mostly emptied out —at least in terms of experience — for the 2020 season.

But, there are some significant returnees for next year, which also will witness Barnsdall dropping down to the eight-man football.

Josh Weber comes back after having recorded 500 receiving yards on offense and approximately 70 tackles on defense.

Veteran Keegan Marin also should be a standout on both sides of the ball. He racked up a half-dozen sacks, or more, last season.

Carson Auschwitz will be back in the linebacker corps after he made approximately 70 tackles last year.

Trace Wells and Bryce Shores are other battle-hardened gladiators that will sadden the hearts of Panther opponents.

For Sweeney, there will be a bit of nostalgia — this will be the first season in his five years at Barnsdall he won’t have a Cole at quarterback.

Time moves on.