This should have been a spring of soaring expectations for Pawhuska High School track and field. The Huskies won the 2A state title last year and they return everyone. The Lady Huskies were the 2A girls runner-up for the second straight spring in 2019, and they lost only a couple of athletes to graduation.

Pawhuska is loaded, so what’s not to be optimistic about? Coach Mark Frye was guardedly optimistic last week, but by Monday night all that was history. The Pawhuska schools will be closed until at least April 6 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and Frye said everything associated with the schools has come to a screeching halt.

As he understood it, that meant no official workouts or meets.

When the Journal-Capital talked to Frye last Thursday, he pointed out that practice began later than usual because of the success of the PHS basketball teams. But the bigger “if” looming out there was what the COVID-19 pandemic might do to the schedule of events.

“I’m optimistic, but I don’t know. It could change any number of ways,” Frye told the Journal-Capital last Thursday. Pawhuska’s first scheduled meet was March 24 at Dewey — the Greg Thomas Invitational, for schools in class 4A and smaller. As of Sunday, March 15, the Thomas Invitational was still on the schedule posted online at OHS Track. Some meets had been rescheduled or canceled, but not that one. Frye said the Dewey meet usually draws about 16-20 schools.

As of Monday, the OHS track schedule online showed no change, but Pawhuska athletes will almost certainly not be in Dewey on March 24.

Also, as of last Thursday, the OSSAA had postponed the state basketball tournaments, regional speech tournaments and district music contests.

Frye said last Thursday that he was also guardedly optimistic that Pawhuska, if meets can be held and athletes can compete, can acheive results similar to 2019.

“We’re being optimistic that we can do something similar to last year,” he said. “We definitely have the personnel to do it.”

Aside from the big “if” of what happens regarding COVID-19, Frye said some of the factors affecting Pawhuska’s track and field prospects for 2020 are how much training time the athletes get, and what the athletes’ attitudes are like.

“They understand what it means,” he said of the boys, who won the state title last spring. Frye said it has been clearly explained to them that they’ll have “a big ole bulls eye” on their backs this spring for opponents.

“We’re going to go into it and try to outrun ourselves from a year ago,” Frye said. In the meantime, there are the unknowables — the weather and whether the spread of COVID-19 can be contained sufficiently for high school athletes to eventually compete.

The Pawhuska Invitational meets are currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, for junior high track and field, and Thursday, April 2, for high school track and field. The 2A state meet is set for May 8-9.