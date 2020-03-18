CLAREMORE - The Rogers State University Athletic Department, in conjunction with the statement announced by the NCAA earlier, along with the recommendation of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, has postponed the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic season, including all winter and spring sports.

Last Thursday afternoon, the NCAA sent out a statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors, announcing the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships for all levels of the association.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” said an official statement from the NCAA emailed to all NCAA member schools.

The MIAA then released a statement: “The MIAA and its member institutions announce the suspension of all MIAA intercollegiate sports activities (practice and competition) effective 11 p.m., March 12, 2020. The Association’s decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders, and it follows the decision today by the NCAA to cancel all winter and spring championships for all three divisions.”

The MIAA official statement also stated, “The health of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities is paramount during this growing health crisis. The MIAA and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 disease.”

With the announcement, Rogers State Men’s Basketball’s NCAA Tournament participation has been canceled. All spring sports, including Baseball, Softball, Men’s & Women’s Golf, and Men’s and Women’s Track & Field, will postpone all athletic activity, as the indefinite suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any MIAA sport, regardless of season, until further notice.