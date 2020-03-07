By Mike Tupa

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s softball team has displayed some promising offensive output despite a rugged season start.

On Friday, the Lady Eagles suffered their first shutout loss in their 14th outing.

Visiting Central Baptist (Ark.) took a pair from the Lady Eagles, 8-0 and 16-3, at the OKWU diamond.

The Lady Eagles were scheduled to play a doubleheader today at Evangel (Mo.), starting at 1 p.m.

Central Baptist 8, OKWU 0

Bailey Zornes zapped a double and a single to spearhead OKWU’s four-hit attack.

Ashley Stone and Ashleigh Perkins each contributed a single.

Talia Salinas and Abbey took turns pitching for OKWU, with Salina absorbing the loss.

Central Baptist 16, OKWU 3

Central Baptist tallied seven runs in the top of the second to pull away.

Kaylee Clinton, Payton Langley and Rachel Palmer each doubled for the Lady Eagles, who accumulated nine hits.

Tahlor Stefek, Salinas and Ely each pitched for the Lady Eagles, with Stefek saddled with the loss.