Pawhuska High School brought back one state medal from the Oklahoma state finals in wrestling last weekend.

Landon McCartney, who wrestles at 118 pounds, took third place. She was one of seven PHS wrestlers who qualified for the state finals. The qualifiers included two of her siblings — Marion McCartney, at 112 pounds, and Tristian McCartney, at 220 pounds. It is considered rare for as many as three siblings to make the state wrestling finals at one time.

“Landon wrestled tough and I was very proud of her performance this weekend,” said her coach, Austin Legg. “She put in a lot of hard work this season and her efforts proved that.”

Legg also praised the efforts of the other state qualifiers.

“As far as the other six Huskies, they battled hard but came up a little short,” Legg said. “I was proud of their efforts for the most part, but there is a lot of work to still be done, and I look forward to the next season. We will be returning 6 of the 7 state qualifiers.”

Legg said he anticipates Pawhuska High School wrestling will make year-over-year improvements.

“I was proud of my guys on how they finished the season as individuals and as a team,” he said. “I look for us to be even tougher next year. I also want to thank the local business that sponsored our wrestlers this past weekend. We appreciate you!”

Other state qualifiers from Pawhuska included Jesse Carr at 170 pounds, Lesharo Wildcat at 182 pounds, Bryce Drummond at 195 pounds at Dylan Doyal at 285 pounds.