Barnsdall High School’s Joe Cole (170, 34-7) finished 1-1 in his first two matches but fell in the consolation semifinals to just miss out placing at last weekend’s Class 3A state wrestling tourney in Oklahoma City.

He lost in the quarterfinal, to a Newkirk challenger, by decision (5-1) and snapped back in the consolation quarterfinal to win by a 7-4 decision.

But, Cole’s journey ended with a 7-5 loss by decision in the consolation semifinal.

It has been a busy 2019-20 for Cole, athletically. The senior warrior helped spearhead the Panthers’ push for an historic football season, which included seven regular season wins and a thrust to the Class A state quarterfinals.

Cole started at quarterback for the Panthers and also played on defense, where he established himself as one of the state’s top tacklers.