By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville High School took full advantage of one its few opportunities to avoid a shutout during Bartlesville High School Bruin junior varsity baseball season-opening action Monday.

Davis Chancellor drew a walk, stole a base and worked his way back home for the Bruins’ run in a 9-1 loss at Bixby.

Bixby managed just five hits, but took advantage of Bartlesville’s fielding woes (eight errors) to score eight unearned runs.

Nik Johnson and Kyle Quillen both saw pitching time for the Bruins.

Johnson allowed only four hits and two walks during a stellar 4.2-inning stint. Bixby scored seven runs against him, but only one of them was earned.

He also fanned six batters.

Quillen allowed one hit and two runs — neither of them earned.

In addition to Chancellor, Johnson and Aidan Silva also drew walks for the Bruins.

Chancellor and Johnson both stole base.

Bruin Blue

In the other jayvee game Monday, Bixby downed Bartlesville, 13-1.

Kaleb Brown tripled and scored Bartlesville’s only run, off a RBI by Johnson.

Christian Hernandez added a double, while Johnson and Hayden Thompson both lashed a single.

Mason Moody, Noah Loyd and Quillen all took turns pitching for the Bruins.

They combined to give up five hits and 12 walks, while striking out four batters.