By Jamal Collier

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO (TNS) — Otto Porter Jr. was the first Bulls player back on the court after halftime, a ball tucked under his arm and a wide smile on his face as he bounced toward the free-throw line to start shooting.

It was his first game since Nov. 6, when he suffered what was initially thought to be a sprained left foot before the Bulls discovered it was fractured. The injury cost him 51 games before he returned Monday and provided a glimpse of the offensive spark the Bulls have been missing.

Porter scored 18 points in 17 minutes off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting (3 of 5 from 3-point range) in a productive return to help the Bulls to a 109-107 upset of the Mavericks on Monday night at the United Center.

His contributions — along with those of Denzel Valentine, who scored a season-high 17 points in his first start of the year, and rookie Coby White, who had a team-high 19 points — led the Bulls to an unlikely victory despite playing without leading scorer Zach LaVine.

It was the Bulls’ second victory this season over a team with a winning record.

The Bulls wanted to ease Porter back into action, so coach Jim Boylen decided to use him off the bench instead of inserting him directly back into the starting lineup. Quickly after Porter checked in for his first stint with 4:02 left in the first quarter, he began to ignite the Bulls offense.

Porter scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the first half. He knocked down midrange jump shots coming off screens, drained an open shot from beyond the arc and looked comfortable in the offense despite missing almost four months.

“I’m not worried too much about that,” Porter said before the game. “I’m just going to go play my minutes as hard as I can, whatever those are, and try to have fun playing.”

The Bulls entered with the fourth-worst offense in the NBA and have lacked an offensive identity all season, often relying on LaVine to bail them out of possessions headed nowhere. So Porter’s return to the rotation was a boost they desperately needed.

When Porter initially suffered the injury, neither he nor the Bulls could have anticipated he would miss so much time. Monday marked only his 10th game of the season and 25th with the Bulls since they acquired him at the trade deadline last season.

“Patience is the main thing,” Porter said. “Patience and I studied a lot while I was gone.”

———

Rockets grounded

NEW YORK (TNS) — RJ Barrett and the Knicks made a great first impression on their new president.

With Leon Rose sitting in the executive row for the first time, New York upset the Rockets on Monday night at MSG, 125-123, with Barrett dropping 27 points and a clutch bucket.

It was the first time the Rockets lost at the Garden since 2009, and it ended with Russell Westbrook’s potential tying shot bouncing off the rim at the buzzer. Rose gave the Knicks’ effort a standing applause.

The last time James Harden was at MSG — in Jan. of last year — he dropped a career-high 61 points. This time, he was playing on the second night of a back-to-back (the Rockets won an OT game Sunday at Boston) and still managed a cool 37 points (16-for-16 from the foul line).

But Barrett was the hero. The rookie hit 10 of his 18 shots in 30 minutes, including a driving layup with 7.6 seconds left to give New York a 3-point advantage. Westbrook quickly responded with his won layup, then New York’s Julius Randle was fouled and missed one of his two free throws.

That set up the final play with Westbrook pulling up near the top of the key and barely missing.

The Knicks (19-42) have won two straight and outrebounded the Rockets, 65-34. They pounded the Rockets from tipoff, jumping out to a 21-point advantage midway through the second quarter. They also led by 18 in the third quarter before Houston cut the deficit to a point on Westbrook’s layup with one minute remaining.

Earlier in the day, Rose addressed his team for the first time but kept the conversation short and light.

“I think it was just introductory,” interim coach Mike Miller said. “It was just everybody getting to know each other and that we’re all in here together.”

Still, a sense of stability and purpose was appreciated.

“He’s just here to make us better,” Kevin Knox said. “He’s here to make the team better. He knows we’ve been through a lot of up and down this year, coaching changes, president changes, a lot of family tragedies, but he really wants to stick with us. He’s going to make sure that we get better, the team gets better.

“As a player, that’s what you want to hear. Obviously, we’re tired of losing so we want to make a change and I think he’s going in the right direction.”

———

Heat scorch Bucks

MIAMI (TNS) — This is the version of the Miami Heat that drew the early-season acclaim.

The rendition that had six representatives during All-Star Weekend.

The one that had some viewing Erik Spoelstra’s team as the most legitimate challenger to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena, all of those possibilities were on display, as the Heat pushed past Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks 105-89.

That 1-5 western swing? On this night it felt like distant memory.

Those hideous recent losses to the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves? Apparently merely a matter of growing steeled to challenges ahead.

“Overall,” Spoelstra said, “I thought the level of detail on both ends was one of our better performances of the season.”

Like most of the Heat’s recent games, there was a sizeable fourth-quarter lead, this time with the Heat moving to the game’s largest lead to that point at 92-79 with 5:14 to play.

Unlike those recent games, the Heat this time left nothing to chance, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer emptying his bench with 3:42 to play at the Heat up 16.

The Heat limited the Bucks to .407 shooting from the field, 7 of 34 on threes.

“We’ve had moments, and that’s what we’ve been trying to work on,” Spoelstra said of the Heat defense. “We have it in us, a better version defensively.

“It always look better if you miss those threes, which they did.”

As it was during those best of early-season times, it was ensemble success for the Heat. There were 18 points from Jimmy Butler, 18 from Jae Crowder, 15 from Goran Dragic and 14 from Bam Adebayo.

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo closed with 13 points and 15 rebounds, with Brook Lopez leading Milwaukee with 21 points.

———

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:

1. 3 for all: The Heat scored 33 of their 53 first-half points from beyond the arc, shooting 11 of 20 from that distance.

To put into perspective how 3-centric the early offense was, the Heat shot 6 of 12 on 3-pointers in the second period, a quarter when they also shot 1 of 9 on two-point attempts.

Through it all, Duncan Robinson was able to launch only a single 3-point attempt, which he missed, in the first half.

Yes, the Bucks game-planned against him, with Khris Middleton practically face guarding.

“Our offense is becoming a lot more sophisticated because of many of the actions he generates for our team,” Spoelstra said.

Robinson then converted three 3-pointers early in the third quarter, with the Heat finishing 18 of 37 on 3-pointers.

2. Crowder time: Crowder converted his first four 3-point attempts, including one that came as part of a four-point play. He closed the first half 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

It was the seventh time in 10 appearances with the Heat that Crowder converted at least three 3-pointers. He had done so only once in his final 11 appearances with the Memphis Grizzlies before being acquired at the Feb. 6 NBA trading deadline.

“He’s an experienced IQ player, as well, on both ends,” Spoelstra said.

3. All in: The Heat stayed with Derrick Jones Jr. in the starting lineup. That had him opening defensively against Antetokounmpo.

Had Kelly Olynyk started, the Heat could have played him on Lopez and Adebayo on Antetokounmpo, which would have meant risking Adebayo foul trouble.

As it is, the Heat cycled through a variety of Antetokounmpo defenders, including Adebayo, Butler, Crowder and Andre Iguodala.

“He continues to evolve as a pro, as a great player,” Spoelstra said of Antetokounmpo.

4. Praise worthy: Spoelstra was well aware of what the Heat were up against in the league-leading Bucks.

“They play as well and as consistently as you can play on both ends of the ball,” he said. “That’s why they have a great record. They have an MVP. They have a bunch of players around that have a lot of talent. They can attack you in transition, in the paint, and from three. And the majority of them were with them last year, on that run.”

Of playing a team at such a level, Spoelstra said, “You want your team to embrace competition and be aware of when a really good team is coming into town. If you’re a real competitor, you want to step up to that challenge.”

5. Pushing through: The Bucks’ length clearly impacted Adebayo, who close 5 of 15 with five turnovers, but he never let up on the boards, a significant factor against that Milwaukee length, closing with 12 rebounds, as well as five assists.

“This is one of the prototypical Bam Adebayo winning games,” Spoelstra said. “He didn’t have his normal flow offensively … he figures out different ways to help you.”