Taking on Friends (Kan.) University, appeared to reminiscent of an outdoors experience for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball team.

Like stepping on a live rattlesnake.

Friends (11-8) stung the Eagles with 13 hits and three sacrifice bunts on its way to an 16-8 victory Wednesday.

But, it wasn’t all due to the venom of Friends’ offensive smack.

OKWU (11-9) also bit itself in its collective gluteus maximus by giving up 15 walks and hitting two batters with pitches.

The defeat snapped OKWU’s three-game winning streak and dealt the Eagles their most lop-sided loss since Feb. 1.

On the plus side, the Eagles slammed the ‘hide with rude intentions for a total of 11 hits, including three doubles.

The top seven batters for the Eagles hit a combined 11-of-29 (.379), and accounted for almost all of OKWU’s RBI’s and runs.

In addition, Eagle batters drew eight walks and one hit batsman.

But, in a battle of free pass attrition, Friends ruled on this day.

Top OKWU batters included Issac Wersland, Danny Perez, Easton Elliott and Nigel Smith with two hits apiece. Elliott also doubled and drove in two runs.

A’Darius Council added a two-bagger and three RBI’s; Elliott and Smith both drove in two runs. Smith recorded OKWU’s third double.

Jesus Rojas endured a 0-for-3 day at the plate but did register one RBI.

Isiah Perez unloaded at the plate with three singles and drove in two runs for Friends, while John Coogan belted two base hits and racked up four RBI’s.

Team Hackler started on the bump for OKWU and pitched seven innings. Other than surrendering 10 walks he posted decent numbers — five hits allowed, six runs (all earned) and six strikeouts.

Cole Allen finished up with one inning of relief and suffered the loss.