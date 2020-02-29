During the week, Bartlesville High School head boys basketball coach Clent Stewart exhorted his underdog Bruins to “shock the world” in Friday’s Class 6A regional playoff game against Booker T. Washington.

For one quarter, it appeared the Bruins (1-22) might well be able to do that against the No. 1 ranked BTW Hornets (18-5).

But, starting in the second period, the Hornets took control and proceeded to run away to an 84-40 victory.

The loss ended Bartlesville’s rebuilding campaign of challenge, growing pains and effort.

But — just as during the campaign, which witnessed the Bruins lose their final 19 in a row — Bartlesville kept fighting to the final buzzer.

Washington was just too.

Too fast, too athletic, too deadly on their long ball shots.

But, at least the Bruins could say afterward that for one quarter they caught the Hornets’ attention and thrilled their fans with the hope of a postseason miracle.

After the Hornets dialed out to a quick 4-0 lead, Bartlesville stormed back with all the determination that Stewart could have hoped to see.

Gage Keaton —coming off an 18-point performance in Bartlesville’s previous game — dropped in a two-pointer to open the Bruin scoring.

Adam Nakvinda then scored on Bartlesville’s next possession to tie the score, 4-4.

After BTW edged out to a 6-4 lead, Bartlesville’s Nick Smith canned a three-pointer to elevate Bartlesville into the lead, 7-6.

The Hornets failed to score on the other end and Bartlesville went ahead, 9-6, on a Smith offensive rebound and put-back.

To put it plainly, the Bruins were taking the battle to the mighty Hornets.

BTW put together a 4-0 run, but Nakvinda scored again to make it an 11-10 Bruin lead.

Two free throws lifted the Hornets back ahead, 11-12.

The Bruins responded on a lay-up by Caden Davis to reclaim the advantage, 13-12.

But, BTW ended the quarter with a three-pointer to hi-jack the lead back, 15-13, to round out the first quarter scoring.

However, in the second quarter, Washington blitzed out on a 19-0 run to go ahead, 34-13.

By halftime, the lead had increased to 22 points, 38-16.

The Hornets continued to pull away through the second half despite some spirited Bruin play.

Smith hit a trey in the third period, Bruin point guard Shane Simpson went on a scoring spurt and Jordan Carter hit a couple of treys, including a half-court net-flusher to end the game.