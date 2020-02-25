By Calvin Watkins

The Dallas Morning News

INDIANAPOLIS (TNS) — If you’re wondering when the Cowboys and Dak Prescott will get a deal done, just look at the dates for possible answers.

The last time the Cowboys met with Prescott’s agent, Todd France, was September and there were no pressing dates in front of them. Stephen Jones, the executive vice president, thought a deal was close, but it wasn’t.

So the Cowboys watched Prescott set career-highs in passing yards (4,902), touchdowns (30) and completions (388).

What now?

“I see deals get done once you decide,” Stephen Jones said Monday afternoon from the scouting combine. “Like DeMarcus Lawrence we went on for months and weeks and then we got on the phone with him and it was done in 36 hours. Same thing with Zeke (Elliott). There is a lot of sitting and waiting and sitting and waiting. Then you get the momentum and things happen. No I am not worried. A month is a long time in a negotiation.”

Jones said he hopes the Cowboys meet with France at the scouting combine to work out a long-term deal.

The Cowboys want to avoid placing a franchise tag on Prescott and as it stands they can place one on him starting Thursday.

The Cowboys would have until March 12 to tag Prescott preventing him from entering the open market where he would command a high salary.

With this being the last year of the CBA, NFL teams can place a franchise and a transition tag on players. But the NFL and the NFLPA are working to finalize a new CBA. The player reps are expected to vote on Tuesday regarding the new CBA that’s been proposed by the owners. If the player reps are cool with this, then the general population of NFL players will get their chance to approve or reject the proposed CBA.

If there is a new CBA by the start of the new league year on March 18, then only one tag is permitted per team and the Cowboys have a decision to make: Tag Prescott or wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“A little bit of this we’ve been wanting to see how this labor agreement is going to go,” Jones said. “Obviously makes a big difference on a contract this big but obviously we’re optimistic and our goal is to get it done before you have to tag, the last day to tag.”

Jones said the Cowboys are committed to Prescott and expect to either reach a deal with him or tag him. If a new CBA is reached and Prescott gets franchised, Cooper would hit the open market.

“More time always helps, I guess,” Jones said. “I don’t know that it hurts or helps. I don’t think it hurts as well.”

If the Cowboys place the exclusive tag on Prescott the projected cost will be $33 million. If the Cowboys use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, it gives the quarterback a $27 million salary. It would also allow Prescott to test the free agent market.

Another date of importance is April 6. That’s the day offseason workouts start for NFL teams with new coaches. So if Prescott has the franchise tag, will he report to The Star?

And say he doesn’t, what’s your confidence level in Cooper Rush? So if Prescott does report to The Star and participates in the offseason program and the OTAs and veteran minicamps, then there’s the July 15 deadline.

That’s the last day a franchised tagged player can sign a multi-year deal with his club. So while there’s an expectation the Cowboys will get this done in the spring, there are other dates looming ahead, if they can’t get it accomplished.

It is surprising the Cowboys haven’t closed a deal with the face of the franchise. With so many dates upcoming, it forces everybody to settle in and work on a deal, which should be accomplished.

And if you think the Cowboys should move on from Prescott, Jones wasn’t hearing it.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “I mean Dak’s our quarterback. He’s our quarterback for the future and we have nothing but the greatest respect for him. He’s a competitor. He’s won a lot of football games for us. Obviously he like us, we all want to take that next step and get into a championship game and get to the big game and ultimately win a championship. So there’s no thoughts like that.”

So just sit back and pull out the calendar and wait for something to happen.