By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton stopped Udoka Azubuike in the postgame handshake line near midcourt for an extended conversation.

Boynton pointed to the rafters of Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

His message to Kansas’ 7-foot senior center was simple: Keep playing like this and there will be another championship banner up there.

“I’m not afraid to say it,” Boynton said. “If Udoka Azubuike is going to make all of his free throws, they’re going to win a national championship.”

Azubuike didn’t make all of his free throws Monday night. But he made 7 of 8, banking in the first and failing to hit the basket on his lone miss.

And he overpowered the Cowboys.

He dunked over OSU’s 6-foot-10 center Yor Anei in the first half. Azubuike had two more dunks that ignited the rowdy Phog Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

He made layups. He blocked shots.

After using a physical inside game throughout February to win 4 of 6 games, the Cowboys fell back to earth against the Big 12’s best big man.

Kansas, newly ranked No. 1 in the country, flexed its muscles behind Azubuike and rolled past the Cowboys 83-58 late Monday night.

OSU (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) has lost five straight games to the Jayhawks (25-3, 14-1).

This time, the Cowboys just didn’t have the firepower.

“Damn, they’re good,” Boynton said, opening his postgame remarks.

Primarily, Azubuike was that good Monday night.

Just two days after scoring 23 points and grabbing 19 rebounds in a win at then-No. 1 Baylor, he followed with 19 points and 16 rebounds in just 24 minutes.

He also blocked three shots, impacting the game just as much on the defensive end.

“He’s a big guy,” OSU senior Lindy Waters III said. “We strategized to get him out of the paint.”

Kansas used big spurts to take control, but none bigger than the opening 9 minutes of the second half.

The Jayhawks outscored OSU 28-9, grabbing a 29-point advantage. The lead ballooned to 36 points.

OSU senior Cam McGriff, who scored 28 points in Saturday’s Bedlam win, followed that with 16 points and five rebounds. Waters and Isaac Likekele also scored 11 points apiece.

But they were no match for Azubuike, especially when he opened the game making all four of his free shots. Normally a 42-percent shooter from the foul line, he didn’t miss until his sixth attempt. His seventh attempt — a made shot — put Kansas up 30 in the second half.

Boynton could only show respect after the game. He considers Azubuike one of the most improved players in the country. Boynton believes Azubuike should be considered for Big 12 and national player of the year honors.

Azubuike showed exactly why. Boynton made sure to tell him afterward.

“To hear him say those words to me and talk about my improvement offensively and my free throws and everything, it really means a lot to me,” Azubuike said.