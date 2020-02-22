By Mike Tupa

Sometimes one of the measuring sticks of talented — but painfully young or chemistry-building — teams are close losses.

Judged by that criteria, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball team is a promising work in process.

The Eagles suffered another one-run setback — their third in 16 games — against visiting Peru State (Neb.), 7-6, on Friday, in the first game of a doubleheader at the OKWU diamond on Silver Lake Road.

Cody Muncy and Isaac Wersland both bashed solo homers to fuel the Eagles’ attack. A’Darius Council added a double and a RBI.

Peru State took advantage of eight walks to stalk to the victory. Jackson Tingwald, Luis Landaeta and Jose Chacin each plated two runs for the Nebraska squad.

OKWU (8-8) surged to a 4-0 lead that held up through three complete innings.

But, Peru State (4-5) snapped back with a total of seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings and held on by the stitching of its glove fingers to down the Eagles.

Rounding out OKWU’s main offensive contributors were Danny Perez and Easton Elliott with a RBI apiece, and Jesus Rojas and Tucker Holden with a run scored apiece.

Perez reached base three times — on a single and two walks.

Hunter Mayes pitched four solid innings (3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB’s, 5 K’s) to start the game for OKWU.

Jacob Ficklin appeared briefly in a middle relief role and closer Cole Allen suffered the loss during a three-inning stint.

The Eagles — who are coached by Kirk Kelley — bolted to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first — with only one hit.

Rojas opened the scoring when he was forced home on a bases-loaded walk given up to Perez. Elliott then plated Muncy on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Wersland rocketed home on a wild pitch for the third run. Council brought home the final run of the inning with a ground-rule double to bring Holden across the plate.

After Peru State had gone ahead, 7-4, in the top of the fifth, the Eagles answered with back-to-back bases-empty dingers by Muncy and Wersland.

The Eagles and Peru State are slated to play twice again Saturday, starting at noon.