MIAMI — Senior Jack Satterwhite had a career best 21 points, but Miami wrapped up the regular season with a 61-49 loss to Jay at the Miami Activity Center.

Satterwhite got 16 of his points in the second half, including eight in the fourth period.

After battling to a 15-all draw in the first quarter, Jay went into the half with a three-point cushion, 26-23.

“They hit two deep 3s (to start the second half) and it started to get away from us,” Miami coach Rusty Mercer said. “We fought back to within six (52-44) in the fourth quarter. We needed a lot of good things to go right and they didn’t.”

“Lately, we’ve been able to get the ball inside to Jack, but we’re also getting ourselves to the free throw line at a much better rate than we were. That’s a good sign,” Mercer said.

MHS (3-18) attempted 11 free throws in the game. Satterwhite was 4 for 4 there.

Others with points for the Wardogs were Karson Jinks, nine; Trey Tanner, eight; Zach Smith, six, and Keaton Jinks, five.

Four players were in double figures for Jay: Kaden Kingfisher, 15; L Ray Kirk, 14, and Justin Noblin and Brody Winfield, 10 each.

The Bulldogs nailed seven 3-point goals — which has been an Achilles’ heel for Miami all season.

“Our league is full of teams that really shoot it well. It’s definitely hurt us,” Mercer said.

Miami travels to Grove Friday, Feb. 21 to begin post-season play.