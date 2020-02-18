By Gary Bedore

The Kansas City Star

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TNS) — Kansas claimed its 800th men’s basketball victory in tradition-rich, 65-year-old Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night.

Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson scored 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting (6 of 8 from three), while Ochai Agbaji scored 14 points and Udoka Azubuike and Christian Braun 13 apiece as No. 3-ranked KU (23-3, 12-1 Big 12) upended unranked Iowa State (11-15, 4-9), 91-71, before a crowd of 16,300 fans that included former KU standout Marcus Morris, who had his jersey No. 22 retired in the south fieldhouse rafters in a halftime ceremony.

Marcus Garrett scored five points with eight rebounds and six assists, while David McCormack contributed 10 points for KU, which, in winning its 11th consecutive game, improved its fieldhouse record to 800-114.

Prentiss Nixon scored 20 points, Michael Jacobson 13, Rasir Bolton 12 and George Conditt nine for Iowa State, which fell to 1-14 in Allen in the past 15 seasons. KU swept the season series from ISU, winning 79-53 on Jan. 8 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

KU, which connected on 56.7% of its shots (12 of 27 from three) to Iowa State’s 42.9% (11 of 23 from three) improved to 262-14 in the fieldhouse during the 17-year Bill Self era. That includes a 134-9 record in home conference games.

Dotson scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting (3 of 4 threes), Braun 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting (3 of 3 threes) and Azubuike 10 points the first half as KU, which hit 7 of 14 threes the initial stanza led 50-40 at the break.

Iowa State hit 9 of 12 threes the first half in keeping it close.

ISU’s 75% clip from three in that first half was the best percentage by a KU opponent from beyond the arc in a half since Syracuse went 10 for 13 from three in the first half of the 2003 NCAA championship game.

Jacobson led the way with 11 points, Nixon nine and Bolton seven in the half.

KU led 38-35 with 4:05 left in the first half. The Jayhawks then went on a 11-2 run to lead by 12 points, 49-37, at 2:01. Braun hit two threes and Dotson one in the run.

KU 7-footer Azubuike had a big-time highlight film play early in the second half. He had the ball at the top of the key and spun through the lane for an inside bucket on ISU’s Solomon Young that gave KU a 63-50 lead. Azubuike performed the right index finger wag for the fans after that bucket.

Also Dotson scored eight straight points to give KU a 78-55 lead. First he hit a bucket down low then he stole the ball, scored and was fouled at 10:41 to give KU the 20-point lead. He followed that with a three from the side.

Iowa State came out firing from deep and led, 9-3, at 17:53. Jackson hit two threes and Nixon one. Down 11-4, KU went on an 11-0 run to lead 15-11 at 13:27. Dotson had five points in the run.

ISU scored five straight to regain the lead at 16-15 at 12:31.

KU’s Azubuike scored four straight points and Braun two and KU led, 24-19, at 8:51.

Up 27-24, KU went on a 6-2 spurt to lead, 33-26, at 6:44. Dotson scored four points and Braun had a steal that led to his vicious dunk on the other end.

The Jayhawks hiked their record on ESPN Big Monday to 53-12 overall and an amazing 31-0 in Allen. KU recorded its 17th straight overall victory on Big Monday.

KU also crept closer to additional milestones.

Self, who reached the 700-mark in total victories in a 27-year career on Feb. 8 at TCU, is 496-109 in 17 seasons at KU, just four from 500.

Also, KU as a program improved to 2,297-862, just three from 2,300.

The Baylor Bears, who are 12-0 in the league, meet KU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Waco, Texas.