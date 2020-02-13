OU men’s basketball: Sooners beat Iowa State with balanced offense

By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman

NORMAN — Iowa State and OU were in a tight battle before Kristian Doolittle passed to Brady Manek near the top of the 3-point arc with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Manek put up the shot and drained a 3-pointer.

On OU’s next trip up the court, Jamal Bieniemy found Doolittle in the corner for a 3-pointer. Manek and Doolittle high-fived as they walked to the bench for a timeout. Within about 30 seconds, the Sooners had notched their biggest lead of the first half.

On a Wednesday night when the Sooners were trying to build off the momentum of a big weekend home win over a ranked West Virginia team, Iowa State hung around in the first half, but OU eventually pulled away to win 90-61 at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Cyclones had a good night shooting, going 42.1% from the field, but the Sooners limited the number of Iowa State shots. OU had a more balanced attack with several contributors. Doolittle led the team with 20 points, while Manek added 18. Bieniemy had 12 points. All five of OU’s starters finished in double-digit points. De’Vion Harmon contributed 10 points off the bench.

After a tight first half, Austin Reaves finished out the first half by setting the tone for the second.

There were 6.2 seconds left in the half when Doolittle inbounded the ball to Bieniemy, who took one dribble before throwing a quick pass to Reaves. The redshirt junior took the shot from where he was standing — a deep 3-pointer. As it went in, Reaves turned around and walked away. The game clock expired as he kept walking toward the locker room with the Sooners ahead 40-36. Reaves finished with 12 points.

OU went on a 6-0 run to start the second half, and the Sooners got some other runs throughout the half to build a more comfortable lead. OU built as much as a 29-point lead in the second half, which was considerably better than the 26-point deficit the Sooners faced when they played in Ames earlier this season.

The Sooners turned the Wednesday’s game into a dunk contest with Alondes Williams and Victor Iwuakor showing off their best slams. Williams finished with 14 points, all scored in the second half.

The Sooners play Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (TNS) — Kansas’ road success continued on Wednesday night at WVU Coliseum, a place that had been a house of horrors for the Jayhawks in past seasons.

Devon Dotson scored 15 ponits, Isaiah Moss 13, Marcus Garrett nine (with seven rebounds) and Devon Ochai Agbaji nine as the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to upend No. 14 West Virginia 58-49 for their sixth Big 12 road win this season against no losses.

It was a crucial victory, keeping KU (21-3, 10-1) one game behind first-place Baylor with seven to play. KU had managed just two wins in seven previous games in Morgantown.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points with nine rebounds for West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) which dropped to 12-1 at home this season. The Mountaineers fell to fourth in the Big 12, a game behind third-place Texas Tech.

KU, which trailed 41-32 with 13:28 to play, had the score deadlocked at 49-49 with 5:07 left.

That’s when senior grad transfer Moss hit a three to make it 52-49 and followed with two free throws to make it 54-49 at the final TV timeout (3:40).

Dotson hit two free throws to make it 56-49 at 1:53.

West Virginia, which led by as many as nine points in the first half, carried a 30-24 lead into halftime.

Freshman big man Tshiebwe scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in 14 minutes the first half. Next-leading scorer for WVU in the half was Jordan McCabe with five points.

KU was led by Agbaji, who had five points. The Jayhawks committed eight turnovers in the first half and were outrebounded 20-14. For the game, KU had 13 turnovers and was outrebounded 38-27.

KU opened the second half with six straight points to knot the score 30-30 at 18:11.

West Virginia responded with an 11-2 run to grab a 41-32 lead at the 13:28 mark. McCabe had five points in that surge.

KU cut the gap to 41-36 following buckets by Garrett and Agbaji. It was 46-40 at 9:01 when Moss sank a three-pointer to slice the margin to three at 46-43 with 8:22 left.

Both Azubuike and David McCormack had foul problems. Azubuike (finished with six points, 7 rebounds) had two points and three rebounds in 10 minutes and McCormack four points and one rebound in 10 minutes in the first half.

West Virginia led 23-21 at 5:31. Tshiebwe then scored four straight and McCabe hit a three to make it 30-21 at 1:01. KU did score the final three points of the half to trail by six at the break.

KU will meet Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.

By Gary Bedore, The Kansas City Star