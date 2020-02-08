MIAMI — Northeastern A&M wrapped up the regular season by having 15 placers during the Norsemen Open Saturday, Feb. 8.

Dan Baker, ranked sixth at 285 in InterMat’s community college national rankings, and 149-pounder Shawn Tillman turned in first place finishes.

Blake Gonzalez and Scott Radke were second.

Baker scored a 10-1 major decision against University of Oklahoma freshman Mike Leyland.

Baker had a bye and two more pins to make it to the finals.

Tillman rolled to an 8-1 decision against Kobey Kizarr of Central Oklahoma 8-1.

Tillman’s route to the finals included three decisions, including 6-2 over teammate Michael Kumlein, and a technical fall.

Gonzalez dropped a 2-1 decision to former Norseman Mason Naifeh, now at the University of Oklahoma.

Naifeh was second at 125 pounds at the 2019 NJCAA National Championships.

Placing third for NEO were Luke Montgomery, 125; Michael Kumlein, 149; Jayden Smith, 174, and Joshua Molinar, 184.

Molinar beat teammate Dayton Fields 7-4 to determine third place at 184.

Turning in fourth-place finishes were Dalen Moore, 125; Laif Jones, 133; Nolan Saale, 165; Diego Maturino, 174; Dayton Fields, 184, and Nathan Dooley, 197

Nosa Johnbull was fifth at 165 pounds.

Others competing but not placing for the Norsemen were Jeffri Juanes, 125; Tanner Gregory, 133; Zach Porter, Austin Johnson, Elijah Jacobs and Gage Hight, 149; Elijah Cherry and Tyson Smith, 157; Seth Sarasua, 197, and John Simpson and Seth Seago, 285.

The Golden Norse are now idle until Saturday, Feb. 22, when they host the NJCAA West Central Qualifier.

NEO is looking to qualify wrestlers in all 10 weights for the seventh straight year.

The top four wrestlers in each weight advance to the national tournament, which will be March 6-7 at Council Bluffs, Iowa.