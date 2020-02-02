By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

NORMAN — Less than eight minutes into Bedlam, Brady Manek swished a corner 3-pointer, and all over Lloyd Noble Center, eyes did double takes at the scoreboard.

Manek had 17 points already? The Sooners had 24 points? Oklahoma State had 18 points?

What in the name of Loyola Marymount was going on?

OU beat OSU 82-69 Saturday, a Bedlam game void of much drama but void of much stagnation. For a couple of hours on the first February of the decade, we remembered how much fun basketball can be.

Long shots on target. Crisp passes. Dunks stuffed with abandon.

Manek gave hoop fans a rare gift. He took the lid off the Lloyd Noble baskets.

“For sure, when you’ve got someone shooting the ball like that, it distracts the defense, to be honest,” said OU’s Austin Reaves, who scored 21 points. “They always gotta know where he’s at. It opens everything up, when he’s shooting the ball like that.”

This is what the Sooners needed, after shooting 30something percent in four of their last five games. Manek made 11 of 18 shots and finished with 30 points. The Sooners as a team shot 50 percent from the field, including a 6-of-12 game from the slump-ridden Reaves.

Heck, during a first-period timeout, an OU fan made a foul shot lying horizontal in a recliner, a shot that never seems to get close.

Even the Cowboys, winless in Big 12 play, weren’t ghastly. They made 42.2 percent of their shots, which for them is like Reggie Miller against the Knickerbockers. For once, offense wasn’t OSU’s biggest problem.

The Cowboys opened the game in a zone defense, and the Sooners countered by flashing leading scorer Kristian Doolittle into the middle, where he turned into a passer. Manek’s first two baskets came off Doolittle assists. Then Manek’s next three field goals came courtesy of Reaves passes.

“When you start that hot, it opens up the floor for driving lanes,” said OSU’s Thomas Dziagwa, who held up his entertainment end, making four of seven 3-point shots.

OSU called timeout after Manek’s initial flurry, trailing 24-18, so coach Mike Boynton could remind his troops to keep track of the guy making all the shots. The Cowboys listened.

But that indeed opened the lanes. On OU’s next three possessions, they got dunks, with Alondes Williams slamming two, via passes from Manek and Reaves, and Reaves himself drove the lane to throw down a dunk. The Sooners led 30-18 and had command of the game.

Manek had unlocked the gates.

“That’s what you need,” Boynton said. “That’s what we need. Someone to grab the bull by the horns, so to speak, and say, ‘I’m going to be the guy that gets us going in the right direction.’ Right now, we don’t have that.”

The Cowboys aren’t likely to get it. OSU now has a losing record, 10-11, after a 7-0 start. Last place in the Big 12 seems not just likely, but almost certain.

Meanwhile, the Sooners are 4-4 in the Big 12, tied for fifth. Fifth place is likely their upside, but fifth place would be solid. That would mean an NCAA Tournament berth for the seventh time in eight years. And who knows, maybe do something when you get there.

Funny things happen when the lid comes off the basket.

Kansas holds on

LAWRENCE, Kan. (TNS) — Texas Tech’s basketball players and student managers wore red, long-sleeved No. 5 Patrick Mahomes II shirts during warmups prior to Saturday’s Kansas-Red Raiders game in Allen Fieldhouse.

Any attempt to gain favor with KU players and fans — who share the desire for Tech graduate Mahomes and the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami — did not exactly pay off once the ball was tipped.

Devon Dotson scored 21 points, with six rebounds and three assists, as the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks upended the Red Raiders, 78-75. KU (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) raced to leads of 10-0 and 17-2 in front of the 301st sellout crowd in the fieldhouse.

Marcus Garrett added 15 points and five rebounds while Isaiah Moss contributed 12 points and Ochai Agbaji 11 for the Jayhawks.

David McCormack, who returned from a two-game suspension, had six points and six boards in 20 minutes. He played a pivotal role on a night Udoka Azubuike had foul problems and went for five points and eight boards in 16 minutes.

Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey had 26 points for Tech (13-8, 4-4). TJ Holyfield contributed 19.

Mahomes, who will lead the Chiefs’ offense against the 49ers, by the way, wore No. 5 in college. He, of course, wears No. 15 with KC.

KU fans, caught up in Super Bowl fever, bellowed “Home of the Chiefs” loudly at the end of Saturday’s National Anthem.

KU survived a 14-point onslaught from Ramsey and early foul problems of Azubuike to lead, 44-35, at halftime.

Dotson scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while Garrett and Agbaji had seven points apiece in the half.

Tech cut the deficit to four points, 57-53, at 9:33 and two points, 57-55, at 8:51.

KU answered with a 6-0 run and led 63-55 at 7:32. Dotson and Agbaji scored buckets and McCormack slammed in a lob from Dotson. KU led by 10 at the final TV timeout, 70-60. But Tech immediately cut it to 70-65 at 3:07 on two free throws by Terrence Shannon and a three by Holyfield.

Holyfield’s 3 pulled Tech within five points again at 76-71 with 1:38 left. He went to the line at with 57.1 seconds left and made two free throws, then Garrett missed an inside shot and Ramsey scored a layup that made it 76-75 KU with 29 seconds left.

Agbaji went to the line with 14.3 seconds left, made two free throws and KU led 78-75.

Now KU had to play defense. Ramsey’s inside shot was blocked out of bounds by Garrett at 6.3 seconds. Ramsey missed inside, Agbaji rebounded and KU had wrapped up the 3-point win.

Azubuike, who picked up his second foul with 9:56 left in the half and KU leading by nine points, did not return until the start of the second half. He had three points and three boards in seven minutes in the half, while McCormack had four points and three boards in eight minutes in the half. Ramsey had 14 points in 15 minutes.

KU won its sixth game in a row (including five league games) since a loss to Baylor on Jan. 11.

Baylor buries TCU

WACO, Texas (TNS) — TCU couldn’t overcome a slow start on Saturday afternoon.

No. 1 Baylor showed why it’s the top team in the country with a dominant 68-52 victory at the Ferrell Center, fending off any threat TCU showed in the second half.

Baylor (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) has now won a program-record 18 consecutive games and remains the Big 12’s only unbeaten team in league play. Junior guard MaCio Teague had a team-high 19 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers.

TCU (13-8, 4-4 Big 12), meanwhile, has now lost five of its last six. Four of those five losses have been by double digits. Leading scorer Desmond Bane was held scoreless in the opening half before finishing with 14 points in the second half.

TCU shot just 28.6% from 3-point range (6 for 21), and were outrebounded 37-31. The Horned Frogs also turned the ball over 15 times, which led to 19 points off turnovers for the Bears.

An early hole proved to be too much for TCU to overcome in a hostile environment.

With the game tied at 17-17 with 8 minutes, 1 second left in the first half, Baylor went on a 14-0 run to take a 31-17 lead. The Bears dominated over a 6-minute, 11-second stretch.

TCU went 0 for 6 from the field, including three missed 3-pointers. The Horned Frogs also turned it over three times and had two shots blocked.

Baylor capitalized on two of those turnovers with 3-pointers by Teague.

TCU’s Kevin Samuel ended the scoring drought with a basket with 1:50 left, but the damage had been done. Baylor closed the half with a 3-pointer by Matthew Mayer to take a 35-24 lead into the locker rooms.

The Frogs shot just 26.7% from the field (8 for 30), including 2 for 12 from 3-point range, in the opening half. They also had nine turnovers.

TCU showed fight in the second half, going on an 8-0 run to pull to within 51-45 with 8:53 left. But the Horned Frogs never got within one possession in the second half.

TCU returns to action at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in Stillwater.

WVU drops K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (TNS) — Bruce Weber had seen enough.

Shortly after Derek Culver made a contested layup that gave West Virginia a seven-point lead over Kansas State midway through the second half of their basketball game on Saturday at WVU Coliseum, Weber signaled for a timeout in hopes of composing his team.

That would normally be viewed as a wise coaching move, but the timing of his decision worked against K-State in this situation. With 12:04 remaining, a media timeout was coming at the next dead ball. And it arrived 35 seconds later when K-State turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation on its next possession.

K-State still trailed by seven, but now it only had one timeout left and no way to slow West Virginia as it scored seven straight points and pulled away for a 66-57 victory in front of a capacity crowd.

That was far from the only reason the Wildcats lost this game. They shot the ball miserably from 3-point range, making just 3 of 17 attempts, committed too many fouls and failed to take advantage of their opportunities at the free throw line. But K-State entered this game with a slim margin for error in hopes for a road upset.

West Virginia has been invincible here this season, improving to 11-0 at home.

For that reason, few gave the Wildcats much of a chance even though they defeated the Mountaineers 84-68 two weeks ago at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State fared better than some expected in a difficult road environment, but it didn’t play nearly well enough to win or challenge West Virginia until the final moments.

The biggest culprit: A complete lack of offensive punch. Montavious Murphy made a 3-pointer and Cartier Diarra knocked down a pair, while the rest of the team missed 14 long range shots.

David Sloan led K-State in scoring with 13 points. He had some success attacking the rim off the dribble, but he struggled in most other areas.

Xavier Sneed was next with 11 points, but the senior wing will take little solace in that as he went 0 for 7 from 3-point range.

Offense is never K-State’s strong suit, but this was a particularly long day for the Wildcats, as they shot 37% from the field, 18% from 3-point range and 69% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Culver was a force inside for the Mountaineers and scored a game-high 19 points. Ten different West Virginia players scored.

With the win, No. 12 West Virginia (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) remained within shouting distance of No. 1 Baylor in the Big 12 championship race. With the loss, K-State (9-12, 2-6) dropped another game under .500 and lost again away from Manhattan.

The Wildcats haven’t won a game outside Bramlage Coliseum since Nov. 9 when they beat UNLV on the road 60-56 in overtime. This was their ninth straight loss away from home.

A strange thing about this game for K-State was that it got off to a solid start.

The Wildcats led the Mountaineers 16-15 midway through the first half on a layup from Mike McGuirl. That alone felt like an accomplishment given the way West Virginia has massacred opponents at home recently.

K-State didn’t back down, but it couldn’t maintain its hot start.

With Murphy, Makol Mawien and Diarra all in foul trouble, the Wildcats didn’t make a basket for the next 5 minutes, 16 seconds.

During that time, they fell behind 25-16. But then they played strong defense and made a few shots, pulling to within 30-27 by halftime.

K-State pulled even closer at 30-29 early in the second half but missed a string of free throws when it had an opportunity to take the lead. West Virginia dominated from there.