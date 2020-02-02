By Taylor Eldridge

The Wichita Eagle

TULSA (TNS) — A sold-out Reynolds Center, two teams vying for the top of the conference and a buzzer-beater to win the game.

For the first Wichita State-Tulsa basketball game to matter this much in three decades, Saturday’s showdown in Tulsa certainly lived up to the hype of restoring the passion that made it such a great rivalry in the 1980s.

Elijah Joiner drilled a double-clutch, game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift Tulsa to a 54-51 win over No. 23 Wichita State, and Tulsa students followed by rushing the court at the Reynolds Center on Saturday. Tulsa improved to 15-6 overall and 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference, while WSU dropped to 17-4 and 5-3 in conference play.

WSU had its own chance at a go-ahead shot in the final seconds, but the possession stalled out and ended in a shot-clock violation when a pass from Jamarius Burton to Dexter Dennis wasn’t completed. That gave Tulsa the ball back 94 feet away from the basket and 3.3 seconds to work with.

That was enough time for Joiner, who scored a career-high 22 points on a career-best five 3-pointers, to dribble the length of the court and double-pump a shot on the right wing into the basket, releasing the ball just as the buzzer sounded.

WSU finished shooting 34.5% from the field and just 6 of 31 on 3-pointers, as Tulsa’s matchup zone befuddled the Shockers for the majority of the game. Jaime Echenique scored a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds for the Shockers, although he was limited to just two points in the second half.

The Shockers limited Tulsa’s leading scorer Brandon Rachal to two points on 1-of-10 shooting, but Joiner’s career performance led the Hurricane to the win.

Both teams traded big plays down the stretch, as Dexter Dennis delivered a go-ahead 3 for a 47-46 lead for WSU, then Tulsa answered right back with an alley-oop to Darien Jackson for a 48-47 lead with 3:47 remaining. WSU took the lead back when Echenique found Erik Stevenson cutting to the basket and Stevenson finished the layup for a 49-48 lead. Tulsa tied the game again when Jackson split a pair of free throws with 1:26 remaining.

Burton scored on a second chance generated after an offensive rebound. On the in-bounds pass, Burton received the ball in the corner, took a power dribble toward the middle of the floor and spun back toward the base line to finish a tough layup for a 51-49 lead with 59 seconds remaining.

Tulsa tied the score again with 43 seconds left when Martins Igbanu made two free throws, setting up the final possession for WSU. With 14 seconds still on the shot clock, Stevenson launched a 3-pointer on the wing but Burton skied for the offensive rebound and called timeout for WSU with 22 seconds remaining on the game clock.

Despite missing 10 of 11 shots and committing three turnovers in the first six minutes of the second half, WSU maintained its halftime lead. Tulsa trimmed the six-point deficit down to one, but Grant Sherfield delivered WSU’s only made shot, a 3, to extend the lead.

That was the only WSU basket of the second half until Erik Stevenson made an acrobatic layup with 12:16 remaining to push the Shockers’ lead to 34-30. For as much as WSU’s offense was struggling, it was still winning thanks to another superb defensive effort.

But Joiner would not let Tulsa go away, as the junior terrorized the Shockers in the second half. When WSU pushed its lead to 38-32 with 10:49 remaining, Joiner scored six of the seven points during a 7-0 run to take a 39-38 lead with 8:15 remaining.

When Jamarius Burton and Echenique scored back-to-back baskets to take a 44-43 lead with 4:43 remaining, Joiner was there to drill a contested step-back 3-pointer to give Tulsa a 46-44 lead and setting up the late-game dramatics.

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall said earlier this week that he wanted to funnel the ball to Echenique in the post, and his wish was granted in the opening minutes on Saturday.

Echenique received a touch on the second possession, then scored on his go-to left hook in the post. Not long after, Echenique caught a swing pass at the top of the key, found himself open and swished his fourth 3-pointer of the season. He capped a 9-3 run to start the game with an easy finish courtesy of a dump-off pass from Trey Wade.

But that’s when the defensive slugfest many expected the game to turn into materialized. Tulsa’s shape-shifting matchup zone gave WSU’s offense fits trying to figure out ways to attack it, while the Shockers employed the same grind-it-out style it has all season.

WSU finished the first half shooting 37.9% from the field and 3 of 13 on 3-pointers but found a constant source of offense from Echenique, who finished with a game-high 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half. Outside of Echenique, WSU missed 20 of 25 shots.

Slowly but surely, over the course of the next 13 minutes, Tulsa reeled off a 15-6 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Elijah Joiner for a 22-20 lead with 2:44 remaining. But that lead wouldn’t last a minute, as Tyson Etienne drilled a 3 of his own at the other end for WSU to kick off a 9-1 close to the half.

Etienne followed with two more free throws, Echenique added another post-up score and Dennis finished the half with two free throws to put the Shockers on top 29-23 at halftime.