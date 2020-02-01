COMMERCE — Converting on eight of 10 free throw chances in the fourth quarter, Afton rallied for a 25-18 win over Nowata in the girls’ championship game of the Commerce Tiger Invitational here Saturday, Feb. 1.

The tournament had been pushed back to Saturday because of bad weather on Jan. 12.

Neither Commerce team played Saturday because of the death of a student on Thursday.

Third place on the girls’ side will be decided Tuesday night when CHS hosts Bluejacket.

The boys’ final, pitting Commerce and Nowata, has been rescheduled for Feb. 10.

In other games that were completed, Salina topped Afton 58-55 in the boys’ third-place game, Bluejacket rolled 75-53 against South Coffeyville in the boys’ fifth-place game and South Coffeyville topped Salina to take fifth in the girls’ bracket.

Girls’ championship

Afton 25, Nowata 18

Afton outscored Nowata 10-1 in the decisive fourth quarter. Getting all of its points on free throws.

Clarissa Rice got all of her points in the final eight minutes, going 5 for 6. Maddie Griswold was 3 for 4.

Nowata’s only point in the final stanza came with 4:59 left in the game when Mack Barnes connected on the front end of a two-shot foul.

Nowata went without a field goal for the final 12:08 of the game.

Griswold gave the Lady Eagles their first lead of the game with 3:42 remaining, 19-18.

Nowata had led 6-2 after the opening frame, carried an 11-6 advantage into the half and was up by three going into the final stanza.

Griswold had a game-high 16 points and Olivia Church contributed four.

Allysa Barnes scored six points for the Nowata girls.

Boys third

Salina 58, Afton 55

A 16-7 advantage in the second period made the difference for Salina.

The Eagles had been up 19-17 after one, then were down by seven by the break.

The Wildcats held a 12-11 edge in the third then held on despite an 18-13 margin by Afton over the final eight minutes.

Brett Fuser and Bailey Forgey accounted for 47 of the Eagles’ 55 points. Fuser had a game-high 26 and Forgey added 21.

Cole Mikesell and Gavin Harmon scored five and three, respectively for AHS.

Jason Panther tallied 13 and Daulton Stinson added 11 for Salina.

Boys fifth

Bluejacket 75, South Coffeyville 53

The Chieftains erupted for 23 points in the first quarter and were up by 15 heading into the second, when South Coffeyville held a 17-12 edge.

Bluejacket broke the game open with a 26-10 burst in the third.

All five of the Chieftains’ starters were in double figures: Charles Spiegel had 18, Kaden Tipton 17, Jonathon Estes 14, Gabe Arrevillagas 11 and Cameron Seaton 10.

Cody McVay added three and Ross tallied two.

Parker Rogers’ 24 points led the Lions offensively. Maddux Rogers contributed 18.