OU men’s basketball: Sooners fall to Kansas State in Manhattan

By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

Jan. 30—Kristian Doolittle took a jump shot with just over 10 minutes left in Oklahoma’s game against Kansas State.

It bounced off the rim.

Freshman Jalen Hill grabbed the rebound and passed it to junior Alondes Williams who took a jump shot himself. Williams’ shot went in and out of the basket, and a Kansas State’s Makol Mawein came down with the rebound.

Oklahoma didn’t get a shot to fall at times in its 61-53 loss to Kansas State. A lack of energy early on and a dominating start by the Wildcats put Oklahoma at a disadvantage early on, but it was the Sooners inability to get shots to fall that hurt them the most.

Oklahoma (13-7, 3-4 Big 12) shot just 35.3% from the field. The team’s first field goal didn’t come until eight and a half minutes into the game when redshirt junior forward Kur Kuath dunked a rebound of a missed 3-point shot by freshman guard De’Vion Harmon.

Senior forward Doolittle and junior forward Brady Manek were indicative of Oklahoma’s scoring struggles. The two are the Sooners’ leading scorers, and both were averaging over 15 points per game coming into the game against Kansas State.

Doolittle and Manek combined for 11 points, with Doolittle going 2-of-11 from the field, and Manek making 1-of-5 shots.

Junior guard Austin Reaves, the third member of Oklahoma’s scoring leaders, managed 12 points. He gave the Sooners a five point boost with less than a minute left to keep the game close, but he didn’t have the same late game heroics as he did when Oklahoma won its earlier meeting with Kansas State this season.

The different lineups Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger put out on the floor did not jump start the Sooners’ scoring either. The easy shots were not falling for Oklahoma.

The Sooners were led in scoring by junior guard Alondes Williams who gave a career high performance for the second game in a row. He finished with 15 points. Williams’ play was a bright spot for Oklahoma on a night that didn’t have many positives.

The game stayed close because Kansas State (9-11, 2-5 Big 12) also had a tough night shooting. The Wildcats shot 37.1 percent from the field. Although they built up a 16-point lead in the second half, they didn’t sustain it, allowing Oklahoma to creep back and make it a close game in the final minute. Kansas State junior guard Mike McGuirl had a game-high 16 points with the help of five made free throws with under 20 seconds to go in the game.

Oklahoma plays Oklahoma State at home on Saturday, as the Sooners look to get back on track against a Cowboys team that has yet to win a Big 12 game this season.

———

OU men’s basketball: Sooners fall to Kansas State in Manhattan

By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

Jan. 30—Kristian Doolittle took a jump shot with just over 10 minutes left in Oklahoma’s game against Kansas State.

It bounced off the rim.

Freshman Jalen Hill grabbed the rebound and passed it to junior Alondes Williams who took a jump shot himself. Williams’ shot went in and out of the basket, and a Kansas State’s Makol Mawein came down with the rebound.

Oklahoma didn’t get a shot to fall at times in its 61-53 loss to Kansas State. A lack of energy early on and a dominating start by the Wildcats put Oklahoma at a disadvantage early on, but it was the Sooners inability to get shots to fall that hurt them the most.

Oklahoma (13-7, 3-4 Big 12) shot just 35.3% from the field. The team’s first field goal didn’t come until eight and a half minutes into the game when redshirt junior forward Kur Kuath dunked a rebound of a missed 3-point shot by freshman guard De’Vion Harmon.

Senior forward Doolittle and junior forward Brady Manek were indicative of Oklahoma’s scoring struggles. The two are the Sooners’ leading scorers, and both were averaging over 15 points per game coming into the game against Kansas State.

Doolittle and Manek combined for 11 points, with Doolittle going 2-of-11 from the field, and Manek making 1-of-5 shots.

Junior guard Austin Reaves, the third member of Oklahoma’s scoring leaders, managed 12 points. He gave the Sooners a five point boost with less than a minute left to keep the game close, but he didn’t have the same late game heroics as he did when Oklahoma won its earlier meeting with Kansas State this season.

The different lineups Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger put out on the floor did not jump start the Sooners’ scoring either. The easy shots were not falling for Oklahoma.

The Sooners were led in scoring by junior guard Alondes Williams who gave a career high performance for the second game in a row. He finished with 15 points. Williams’ play was a bright spot for Oklahoma on a night that didn’t have many positives.

The game stayed close because Kansas State (9-11, 2-5 Big 12) also had a tough night shooting. The Wildcats shot 37.1 percent from the field. Although they built up a 16-point lead in the second half, they didn’t sustain it, allowing Oklahoma to creep back and make it a close game in the final minute. Kansas State junior guard Mike McGuirl had a game-high 16 points with the help of five made free throws with under 20 seconds to go in the game.

Oklahoma plays Oklahoma State at home on Saturday, as the Sooners look to get back on track against a Cowboys team that has yet to win a Big 12 game this season.