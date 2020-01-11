By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s red-hot men’s basketball team will be battling Saturday for its fourth win in a row.

To achieve that, the Eagles (13-4, 8-3) would need to knock off Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference rival Kansas Wesleyan.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at the Mueller Sports Center.

The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, will be determined Saturday to avoid their fourth-straight loss.

They play the KWU women at 3 p.m.

OKWU ladies can make a huge statement with a win against KWU, which is one of the top powers in the KCAC, nearing the halfway point of the conference scheduled.

OKWU is 10-6 overall and 6-5 in the KCAC, following losses in January to Tabor (Kan.) and to Bethel (Kan.) — the latter by only one point.

KWU owns a 13-4 mark overall and 9-2 conference record.

OKWU women still rely heavily on balanced scoring to amass their points.

Makayla Watkins leads the list with 10.8 ppg, followed by Amanda Hart at 10.7 ppg, Danae Goodwin at 9.8 ppg and Nicole Ickes at 8.9 ppg.

Emily Tolson is pulling down 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 7.0 ppg.

The OKWU men (13-4, 8-3) are in the midst of their second-longest winning streak of the season.

Their last three victims have been St. Mary (Kan.), Tabor (Kan.) and Bethel (Kan.).

Of their eight conference wins, four have been by double-digit margins —including the last three.

Brooks Haddock continues to sizzle from the field with 19.2 ppg to lead the Eagle offense.

Kaleb Stokes and Lance Tipton are tied at 12.1 ppg; Tipton also is cleaning the boards with 8.1 rpg.

The Eagles —coached by Donnie Bostwick — are one of the nation’s highest-scoring teams (87.9 ppg), and have outscored their opponents by an average margin of plus-17.3 ppg.

They also are a national power in rebounding (45.5 rpg) and are seizing, on average, nearly 16 more caroms than their opponents.

Following Saturday’s game, the OKWU teams will be home next Wednesday to face Ottawa (Kan.).