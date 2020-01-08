By Mike Tupa

By the ruler, Hominy High School towered over the Copan High School Hornets when the teams lined up for Monday’s opening tip-off in Copan.

But, measuring sticks only count inches — there’s no gauge that computes the height and width of a determined heart.

Copan’s collective cardiac core loomed gigantic in the 74-70 overtime win against the favored Bucks of Hominy.

Tyreek Millien stirred the nets for 23 points, followed by Correll Record with 20, to spearhead the Hornets effervescent effort.

Wyatt Davis and Colton Brizendine also scored in double-figures — 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Hominy featured a 6-foot-7 warrior and a handful of other lengthy battlers at 6-foot-3-or-taller, Copan head coach Kevin Foreman said.

The tallest player in Copan’s starting lineup measured out at 5-foot-11.

“Hominy plays hard,” Foreman said. “They’re a tough matchup for us. They’re so hard. This was really a pretty good game to watch. I liked the way our team played.”

The game was close throughout. Hominy led by five at halftime, 38-33; Copan rallied to tie the score, 62-62, by the end of regulation.

The Hornets rode their momentum through a one-sided overtime period.

“It’s a good wins for us,” Foreman said, after watching his Hornets improved to 6-3 on the season. “Hominy is big. They have big, football bruising-type of guys.”

Hominy’s 6-foot-7 player pumped 24 points through the cords, but not many other Bucks had second-chance opportunities.

“We really try to limit everybody to one shot,” Foreman said. “Wyatt Davis and Boston Mackey do a good job on defense and doing that (blocking out). As soon as the shot goes up, that’s what they do.”

One of Hominy’s players scored 15 points in the first half, but only netted two more in the second half after Brizendine started shadowing him, Foreman said.

“Our guard play was a little faster than what they could handle,” he added.

Foreman also credited Copan’s intense defensive play and three-point point shooting as key factors.

“We play unselfish and pass the ball well,” he added.

Copan followed up with a game Tuesday night against Woodland.