Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flashes new tricks as Thunder tops Spurs

By Joe Mussatto

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped back, eluding Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, and swished a 3-pointer. The Thunder guard took not one step, but two. It was his own version of the double-step-back jumper that James Harden has cleverly patented.

Gilgeous-Alexander is still adding tricks to his game in his second season, and he revealed a new one Thursday night in the Thunder’s 109-103 win against the Spurs.

It was the Thunder’s first regular season win in San Antonio since Christmas Day 2014. The Spurs had won eight consecutive games on their home floor against the Thunder in the regular season.

A dazzling third-quarter performance from Gilgeous-Alexander erased the Spurs’ nine-point halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the third — his career high in any quarter. He shot 5-of-8 from the floor, 2-of-2 from three and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in the frame.

“I think as the game wore on, Shai figured out where he could pick some of his spots,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan told reporters after the game. “He had a couple where he got all the way to the rim and obviously a couple where he made some nice teardrop shots, which were big.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a team-high 25 points on 56 percent shooting.

“I’m just trusting my work,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo after the game. “I’m putting it in every day.”

The Thunder (19-15) extended its winning streak to four games. Oklahoma City has won eight of its last nine games.

Gilgeous-Alexander owned the third quarter, but the scoring load was spread evenly over the course of Thursday night. Five Thunder players scored at least 13 points while two Spurs — DeMar DeRozan and Aldridge — accounted for 30 and 22 points.

Rookie forward Darius Bazley scored seven straight Thunder points late in the first quarter. Bazley’s last bucket in the stretch came on a banked 3-pointer from the left wing. Bazley backpedaled down the floor with a wide grin.

The second quarter was Dennis Schroder’s. After an 0-of-4 shooting mark in the first quarter, Schroder scored 10 points in the second quarter on 4-of-6 shooting and a pair of long-range makes. Chris Paul often calls Schroder a “pest” on defense, and Schroder lived up to the label when he defended Spurs guard Bryn Forbes full court and forced Forbes into an eight-second violation.

And, just as he did against the Mavericks on Tuesday night, Paul carried the Thunder in the fourth quarter. Paul entered the final 12 minutes with a quiet six points. He rattled off 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Paul’s pull-up jumper with 2:09 left gave the Thunder a 103-93 lead, its largest of the game. After Aldridge hit a 3-pointer to narrow OKC’s lead to six points in the final minute, Paul responded with a stepback jumper on the next possession to seal the Thunder’s victory.

“We have so many weapons on the court towards the end of the game that teams can’t really load up,” Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters after the game, “and they can’t take certain people away from us because it leads to other things for us.”

Paul came into the game leading the NBA with 91 points in clutch time — the last five minutes of a game that’s within five points. He increased his hold atop that category against the Spurs.

The Thunder has played an NBA-leading 26 games decided in clutch time. It has won 16 of those games, including Thursday night.

“We have been in this situation a lot this year,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, “and we’re just getting better at it.”

——

Doncic lifts Mavs

DALLAS (TNS) — Luka Doncic showed why he might be the next big thing in the NBA and is the leading vote-getter in All-Star balloting. After a scoreless third quarter in which he sat with four fouls, the 20-year-old superstar took over with 15 fourth-quarter points to lead the Mavericks to a 123-111 victory over the Nets Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

The Nets actually held a one-point lead early in the final period before Doncic returned, but they simply couldn’t contain him with the game on the line. It was a season-high fourth straight loss for the Nets (16-17).

The shorthanded Nets got balanced scoring and great production off the bench to keep it close into the final period, when they took a brief 96-95 lead on a three-pointer by Taurean Prince. But Doncic entered the game with 10:33 left to play and asserted himself with 13 points in an explosive 24-10 run to gain a 119-106 cushion with 3:18 left.

The Nets had seven players score in double figures, led by Spencer Dinwiddie’s 19 and 14 off the bench from Dzanan Musa. Doncic totaled 31 for the Mavs (22-12) and added 13 rebounds and seven assists. The Mavericks got a tremendous boost off the bench from Seth Curry with 25 points and Maxi Kleber with 18.

Things only get tougher for the Nets, who face the defending champion Raptors Saturday night at Barclays Center.

Not only were the Nets without Caris LeVert for the 24th straight game and Kyrie Irving for the 22nd in a row, but Garrett Temple (right knee contusion), who has started at two-guard in place of LeVert, sat out the game.

“I don’t think it’s long term,” coach Kenny Atkinson said of Temple’s injury. “I think it’s a short-term thing. He had some knee soreness, and collectively, we decided to use this game as a chance to rest it.”

Down to 11 healthy players, Atkinson was asked before the game if he might plug one reserve into Temple’s slot and try to avoid too many moving parts. But with the Nets trying to snap a three-game losing streak and offensive malaise, he went the other way.

“I think there’s some games, especially when there’s three in a row, that sometimes change isn’t bad,” Atkinson said. “Obviously, this is a difficult team matchup-wise. They can really spread you out and go small a ton. So we have to understand what the matchups look like. That’s not always the primary focus of who’s playing and who isn’t, but tonight I think it’s important we understand the matchups out there.”

Sure enough, Atkinson slotted Rodions Kurucs into Temple’s spot but then replaced center Jarrett Allen with the strength of bulky veteran DeAndre Jordan. The idea was to make it tough to get to the rim for Doncic. It worked at the outset of the game as the Nets jumped out to a 10-point lead at 13-3 after hitting a trio of three-pointers.

But the Mavs came back to take a 48-41 second-quarter lead thanks to strong play by their bench. The Nets responded with a 22-6 run, including five points from Allen and four each by Dinwiddie and Kurucs, to regain the lead at 63-53. By halftime, that was down to 65-60, and Doncic already had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Nets ran into trouble when Dinwiddie picked up his fourth foul with 10:27 left in the third quarter, and the Mavs took advantage to gain a 79-73 lead. But Theo Pinson, who came off the bench for Dinwiddie, scored nine points in the quarter, including seven in an 18-8 surge to take a 91-87 lead. When the period ended, the game was tied at 93, and the Nets’ bench had done its job.

———

Wolves whack Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Even playing on the second of back-to-back nights, even with seemingly half of the team hurt or sick, the Timberwolves kept bringing the energy.

The Wolves and Golden State played Thursday night at Target Center. Two teams near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, two teams whose seasons have been altered incredibly by injury.

But, with a lineup of reserves and players who also call Des Moines — the home of the G League Wolves — Minnesota went out and hustled itself to a 99-84 victory.

It was a study in balance. Eight players had three or more rebounds, with Robert Covington leading the way with 10. Six players scored at least nine points, but none more than the 20 scored by Shabazz Napier.

Both he and Covington scored 20 points, helping to keep the Warriors at bay down the stretch.

Naz Reid hit three three-pointers on the way to 13. Kelan Martin had 12 and Jarrett Culver had 10.

The Warriors were led by Glenn Robinson III, who scored 16 points.

Now the Wolves, a team that struggled so mightily to win at home has now won two in a row here, without Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jake Layman — among others — out of action. A team that suffered through an 11-game losing streak has now won three out of five, with the second loss a hard-fought, two-point loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Wolves led by 22 late in the third quarter before the Warriors went on a 17-4 run that ended with Spellman’s three-point play with 8:23 left in the game that cut the lead to nine. Covington followed that with a three. After Golden State pulled within eight on Damion Lee’s basket, Napier hit one of two free throws, then nailed a three-pointer with 3:38 left to put the Wolves back in control.

Napier hit the opening tip on a dead run, scoring 11 points, hitting all of his shots — including a three-pointer and a put-back after wandering inside — in a first quarter that ended with the Woles leading 32-19.

The Wolves shot 50 percent, made four of nine three-pointers and had a 14-0 mid-quarter explosion.

It started with the Wolves trailing 13-11. Kelan Martin missed a jumper, but Napier snuck in among the bigs and tipped it home, tying the score. Napier scored six points in the streak, which ended with Napier feeding Reid for a three-pointer that made it 25-13.

That lead grew. The Wolves were up 32-19 when Keita Bates-Diop was fouled on a three-pointer at the quarter buzzer. After two reviews, Bates-Diop hit two of three to put the Wolves up 15 entering the second.

The Wolves pushed that lead to as many as 22 in the second quarter and were still up 17 when the half ended. The second quarter belonged to Covington (nine points), Martin (seven) and Naz Reid, who hit two three pointers and flipped a slick pass to Bates-Diop for a slam dunk.

And, of course, the Wolves defense. The Warriors hit on six of 15 second-quarter shots and finished with 41 points, a season low for a Wolves opponent.

The Wolves maintained their lead for much of the third quarter, thanks in large part to Culver. Held scoreless in the first half, he scored 10 of the Wolves 23 third-quarter points.

But the Warriors, down 22 late in the quarter, ended it on a 10-2 run — with Paschall scoring four — to draw within 81-67 entering the fourth.

———

Jazz tame Bulls

CHICAGO (TNS) — Down two points with fewer than 25 seconds to play, the Bulls had the ball in Zach LaVine’s hands. He took it straight at imposing Jazz center Rudy Gobert and shot a layup, but it missed off the rim and into the Jazz’s hands.

Donovan Mitchell made two free throws to put the Jazz up by four, LaVine and Lauri Markkanen took two more cracks at it from 3-point range, but their shots and the Bulls fell short in a 102-98 loss Thursday night at the United Center.

LaVine led all scorers with 26 points, and Wendell Carter added 18 points and 13 rebounds, but five Jazz players scored in double figures.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 19 points, and Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Ingles had 10 assists and eight points.

The Jazz shot 48.7% from the field and 36.7% from 3 while the Bulls went 39.4% and 30.6%, respectively.

The Bulls took a 51-47 halftime lead and scored the first seven points of the third quarter, but they went ice-cold in the middle of third, missing 10 straight shots as the Jazz went on a 12-0 run. They took a 59-58 advantage on Mitchell’s 3-pointer, then gained the lead for good on Emmanuel Mudiay’s jumper that made it 63-63 with 4:52 left in the third. The Jazz held off a couple of second-half surges to win.

The Jazz had their droughts, too, missing their last five shots of the second quarter. The game featured 13 lead changes.

———

Clippers pull away

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Blake Griffin wore Detroit’s blue warmups Thursday night at Staples Center while sitting in the seat closest to coach Dwane Casey and his staff. During timeouts, the forward stood near the back of the huddle. After his Pistons teammates made baskets, he clapped.

He did everything but play, his hurt left knee keeping him off the court for the fifth time in Detroit’s last nine games, but Griffin’s presence was felt nonetheless.

Not only during the Los Angeles Clippers’ 126-112 victory, but all season.

From his sideline seat, the six-time All-Star forward watched a Clippers roster whose assembly began two years before, when the organization that drafted Griffin first overall in 2009 and made him the face of the franchise dealt him to Detroit to set in motion a whirlwind roster rebuild.

The picks, players and cap space acquired by the Clippers in Griffin’s trade beget more moves, with Philadelphia, Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers, eventually culminating in the late-night trade July 5 with Oklahoma City that added star forward Paul George. His inclusion in the deal helped secure Kawhi Leonard’s free-agency commitment.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he believed all along that trading Griffin could transform the Clippers into Western Conference title contenders again. But, he added, “We didn’t know when.”

It has happened quickly. The possibility of an on-the-fly Clippers rebuild was plain to see a year ago, when Griffin faced his old team as a visitor for the first time since being dealt and dropped 44 points in a Detroit victory. But it wasn’t until Thursday’s visit that the effects of the trade felt full-circle.

Griffin’s trade eventually helped the Clippers land players such as guard Landry Shamet, who scored eight points while starting in place of the injured Patrick Beverley; center Ivica Zubac, who scored eight points and blocked four shots; JaMychal Green, who contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench; and George, who scored 12 points in 16 minutes before leaving in the second quarter with tightness in his left hamstring.

Rodney McGruder started in George’s place after halftime, and finished with four points in his 14 minutes.

“Nothing happened, he just felt tightness, said it at halftime and then we just decided not to bring him back,” Rivers said. “He’s going to be evaluated, clearly. I think it’s the back more than the legs.”

The injury cut short George’s best shooting performance in nearly two weeks. He made five of his 10 shots and was aggressive at the start, hunting the kinds of drives he said were missing at the start of his slump.

“I liked how he came off the pick and roll and made shots,” Rivers said. “It’s still a matter of rhythm with him and I think he’s getting it.”

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell finished with a game-high 23 points and Lou Williams, playing two days after the birth of his son, added 22 to lead a bench that scored 68 points. Kawhi Leonard contributed 18 points, six rebounds and five assists and Maurice Harkless nearly notched a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

“We’ve had games like this,” Williams said. “I thought Trez played solid, I played solid. Kawhi did him and PG went down with whatever he’s down with but it shows how deep we are, we keep going.”

———

Heat scorch Raptors

MIAMI (TNS) — The Heat wanted a better defensive effort, and that’s exactly what it got to begin 2020.

After a poor defensive month in December, the Heat (25-9) started January with one of its best defensive performances of the season in an 84-76 win over the Raptors (23-12) on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Using a 2-3 zone look for most of the night, Miami limited Toronto to 31.5% shooting from the field and 6-of-42 shooting on threes.

The Heat didn’t turn in its most efficient offensive performance of the season either, shooting 40.7% from the field. Big man Bam Adebayo led Miami with a team-high 15 points and 14 rebounds.

It was a close game throughout, but the Heat was able to pull away with a strong fourth quarter. Miami outscored Toronto 21-16 in the final period to take control.

Center Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raptors were without Marc Gasol (strained left hamstring), Pascal Siakam (strained groin), Norman Powell (left shoulder), Dewan Hernandez (sprained right ankle) and Matt Thomas (finger) Thursday. The Heat was without forward Justise Winslow (lower back bone bruise).

Miami is now 16-1 at home this season after finishing with a 19-22 record at AmericanAirlines Arena last season.

The Heat is right back at it Friday, closing the home-road back-to-back set with a matchup against the Magic in Orlando.

Five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Raptors …

1. The Heat began January with a strong defensive effort.

Miami posted the league’s 22nd-best defensive rating for the month of December. But to begin January, Miami used its zone to make things tough on Toronto, which entered with the league’s 13th-best offensive rating.

Some of that had to do with the Raptors simply missing shots and key players. But the Heat also deserves credit for holding the Raptors to season-lows in points (76) and team shooting percentage (31.5 percent).

While just one game, it’s an encouraging start to 2020 for the Heat. Coach Erik Spoelstra put his players through a two-and-a-half hour training camp-like practice focused on defense Wednesday afternoon, and the Heat responded with one of its best defensive performances of the season a day later.

2. The fourth quarter is Tyler Herro’s time.

The 19-year-old rookie guard scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter against the Raptors. Herro also finished with four rebounds and three assists.

Even in his first NBA season, Herro has come alive late in games. He entered Thursday with 123 fourth-quarter points this season, which is second on the Heat behind only Jimmy Butler’s 130 fourth-quarter points.

And Herro has been pretty efficient scoring those points, too. He entered shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.5% on threes in the fourth quarter this season.

Add all of this up, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that Herro has the third-best fourth-quarter plus/minus on the team at plus-13. Only Justise Winslow (plus-18) and Butler (plus-14) rank ahead of Herro in this category.

3. Will the Heat ever lose two games in a row this season? It hasn’t happened yet.

The Heat responded to Monday’s loss to the Wizards with a win over the Raptors on Thursday, improving to a perfect 9-0 in games after a loss this season. Now 34 games in, it’s the longest into a season Miami has gone without recording consecutive losses in franchise history.

After its nine losses this season, the Heat has an Oct. 29 home win over the Hawks, a Nov. 7 road win over the Suns, a Nov. 12 home win over the Pistons, a Nov. 25 home win over the Hornets, a Nov. 29 home win over the Warriors, a Dec. 6 home win over the Wizards, a Dec. 14 road win over the Mavericks, a Dec. 18 road win over the 76ers and Thursday’s win over the Raptors.

The Bucks and Heat are the only teams in the NBA that have not lost consecutive games yet this season.

4. Veteran guard Goran Dragic helped breathe life into a struggling Heat offense in the second quarter.

Miami scored just 18 points on 7-of-22 (31.8 percent) shooting in the first quarter, ending the period down 20-18.

But Dragic helped lift the Heat’s offense in the second quarter, with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting on threes in the period. With Dragic leading the way, Miami scored 24 points on 10-of-20 (50 percent) shooting in the second quarter.

Dragic scored each of his 13 points in the second quarter, finishing the second half scoreless.

5. It was another inefficient shooting night for Butler, but he continues to do pretty much everything else well.

The four-time All-Star scored eight points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 shooting on threes Thursday. But he still helped the Heat with 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

This is nothing new for Butler, as he has already shot worse than 35% in 10 games this season. The 30-year-old entered Thursday shooting 43% from the field, which would be his worst single-season shooting percentage since he made 39.7% of his shots in the third season of his career in 2013-14. He’s also shooting 27.6% on threes, which would be his worst single-season three-point shooting percentage since he made 18.2% of his threes as a rookie in 2011-12.

But Butler has made up for his shooting struggles with his ability to get to the free-throw line and pretty much do everything else well on the court. He entered Thursday averaging the third-most free-throw attempts in the NBA at 9.8 per game, and a career-high in rebounds (6.6) and assists (6.6).

Butler also entered with a team-best plus/minus of plus-221 this season, which is the 10th-best plus/minus in the NBA.

———

Hornets finally win

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Figures it would take something extraordinary for the Charlotte Hornets to break a season-worst six-game losing streak

It took a 3-pointer from about 30 feet by Devonte Graham in the final minute, a timeout that avoided what could have been a disastrous turnover and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Colin Sexton missing an open look from 3 in a 109-106 road victory.

Terry Rozier, who grew up outside Cleveland, scored 30 points, including one of two free throws with three seconds left.

Nine other observations:

— The first half was an illustration that as Graham goes, so goes the Hornets offense this season. He went scoreless, missing three shots, and the Hornets made just 39% from the field.

— Graham, the Hornets’ leading scorer this season, finally scored with 8 { minutes left in the third quarter on a pull-up 3.

— Moments later, a second Graham 3 tied the game at 75-75, as the Hornets made nine of their first 12 shots of the second half.

— Graham is getting so much special looks from defenses. He’s responded by being more of a facilitator, with four games of 10 or more assists of late. He finished Thursday with 16 points and 11 assists.

— The Hornets really missed rookie P.J. Washington’s post-ups when he was out five games with a broken finger. Thursday, he constantly went into the post in the first half, providing some balance with Charlotte’s jump-shooters.

— Down eight quickly in the first quarter, Hornets coach James Borrego wasn’t reluctant to sub Thursday. Starter Miles Bridges left the game in the first four minutes, for Dwayne Bacon. Then, Borrego sent in center Cody Zeller, who scored 10 first-quarter points.

— What started as a horrible defensive first quarter — 20 points allowed in the first 7 { minutes — ended up respectable, with the Hornets leading 31-29 going into the second quarter.

— Rookie Cody Martin, who’s often been the first Hornet off the bench of late, didn’t play.

— Marvin Williams had to leave the court late in the third quarter., and couldn’t return, with heavy bleeding from the bridge of his nose.