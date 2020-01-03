My sister still recalls with emotion returning home from somewhere on New Year’s Day 1972 and finding our mom sobbing.

Mom had just learned that Roberto Clemente — her favorite baseball player, and one of her favorite people on this globe — had died overnight in a plane crash.

It’s strange how these kind of bonds are made between people that have so little in common. My mom, who grew up and came of age within the shadow of Ben Lomond Mountain, which sheltered Ogden, Utah, like a stone-faced sentry, and Roberto, who came up in poverty in Puerto Rico.

Mom first became aware of Roberto during his early years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It wasn’t Roberto but Vernon Law — a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher with Pittsburgh — that attracted her to the Steel City kiddies.

Vernon hailed from Idaho, Utah’s neighbor to the north, and also was a fellow member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mom followed with zeal the thrust of the Pirates to the World Series championship, in an epic battle against the Yankees.

She and my dad live in the Los Angeles area at that time and they went to see Pittsburgh play the Dodgers.

From what I was told, dad swore after one or two such excursions he wouldn’t do it again because my mom was fearless when it came to rooting for her favorites.

She grew to love Roberto during the years. In 1971, her, my sister and I watched together every game of the World Series struggle between the Pirates and Orioles.

Roberto drew the spotlight for his incredible performance, cementing him as one of baseball’s all-time legends.

But, on a mission of mercy on Dec. 31, 1972, his plane carrying supplies to earthquake-torn Nicaragua crashed into the ocean.

Mom lived another 18 years. I don’t think her heart ever quite healed.