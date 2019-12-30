By Herbie Teope

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — The Kansas City Chiefs are locked in as the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the NFL playoffs thanks to their 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins’ 27-24 upset at the New England Patriots.

But things didn’t come easy at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

The Chiefs appeared to be sleepwalking in the first half despite their 10-7 lead, and needed a big play to wake up.

Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman provided it in the second half.

The Chargers took a brief 14-10 lead to start the third quarter when running back Melvin Gordon scored on a 5-yard run, which came three plays after quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ interception.

Hardman produced the game-changing play on the ensuing kickoff with a 104-yard return for a score down the left sideline. Hardman pulled a tight-rope routine near the Chargers’ 35-yard line, maintaining his balance before cutting back against the grain of L.A.’s pursuit.

The play provided the necessary energy to kick-start the Chiefs, and running back Damien Williams punctuated the awakening with an explosive 84-yard touchdown down the left sideline.

The Chargers appeared to have Williams stuffed for a short gain at the Chiefs’ 18-yard line, but Williams bounced off two defenders, then spun free to give the Chiefs a 24-14 lead.

Williams, who returned to the lineup in Week 16 after missing three games with a rib injury, finished Sunday’s win over the Chargers with 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Mahomes wasn’t spectacular, but he didn’t need to be as Hardman and Williams helped take the load off the quarterback’s shoulders. Mahomes completed 16 of 25 pass for 174 yards and a touchdown, adding 21 yards on seven carries. And he came up big with a 47-yard completion to Tyreek Hill late in the game to help seal the win.

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s defense allowed its most points since a 35-32 loss at Tennessee, snapping an impressive streak of five consecutive games of holding opponent to 17 or fewer points.

The Chiefs’ defensive unit seemed to take a bend-but-don’t-break approach against the dangerous Chargers offense.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs picked him off twice and effectively limited L.A.’s big plays. The Chiefs also kept running back Austin Ekeler in check, holding him to nine catches for 43 yards — a stark contrast to these teams’ first meeting of the season in Week 11, when Ekeler caught eight passes for 108 yards on 12 targets.

Sunday’s win gave the Chiefs a sweep of the AFC West for the first time since the 2016 season, and the third in team history (1995).

Reid is now 27-3 against the Chiefs’ divisional opponents since 2015. Sunday’s win also cemented for the Chiefs the NFL’s best divisional winning percentage (.900) in a five-season span since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

With the regular season now over, the Chiefs will enjoy a first-round bye before hosting a game at Arrowhead in the AFC Divisional Round.

———

Dallas ends with rout

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Things were changing fast for the Washington Redskins on Sunday night, and just as Ron Rivera’s agent, Frank Bauer, was confirming that his client would interview the next day to be the team’s head coach, Redskins President Bruce Allen was walking alone toward an uncertain future.

Allen wore black pants and a dark sports coat and moved quickly down a tunnel beneath AT&T Stadium, his steps fast, his posture straight, his head pointed forward as if to not look back at the 47-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and the 3-13 season that burned behind him. People with knowledge of the situation have said owner Daniel Snyder will announce as soon as Monday that Allen’s role as the franchise’s leader is changing, and some say Allen will leave the team.

And so on Sunday night he walked. He walked past the loading bay where Snyder’s fleet of black SUVs idled. He walked past the Redskins’ locker room, where dejected coaches and players were already trickling out. He walked past groups of melancholy Cowboys fans, elated with the victory but discouraged their team did not win the NFC East. He turned left at an opening and walked toward the stadium’s door, stopping to hug a guard at the gate.

“I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow,” he said, when a reporter asked about his future.

Then he pushed open the stadium door and walked out into a chilly north Texas night. Just as he did, a group of police motorcycles roared up the tunnel behind him, leading Snyder’s motorcade. Just weeks ago, he would have been inside one of those SUVs. On Sunday, he didn’t turn when they rumbled past.

The Redskins could look very different come Monday afternoon. Their record at the end of this decade, Allen’s decade as president, is 62-97-1. A 10-year span that started with the promise of Mike Shanahan ended with the team’s third coach trying to pull together a team missing eight starters and giving up 517 yards to one of the NFL’s best offenses. Sunday wasn’t the fault of interim coach Bill Callahan or backup quarterback Case Keenum or any of the players in a defensive secondary that weren’t regular starters all season. But the threadbare group that secured the second pick of next April’s NFL draft was indicative of how far the franchise has tumbled.

“This record is not indicative of the type of locker room this is and the type of talent I think that we had,” Keenum said later in a near-empty locker room.

Many of his teammates had said some version of the same thing as the season crashed down with a 0-5 start and the early October firing of coach Jay Gruden. It begged a need for change, and in recent weeks Snyder has plotted a franchise reorganization, several people with knowledge of the situation said. He has met in private with a series of football people who are not inside the organization, and at least some of those meetings have been without Allen, from whom he has increasingly distanced himself over the past two months.

Early Sunday afternoon, more than an hour before the game, Snyder appeared on the AT&T Stadium field, standing on the sideline in front of the Redskins’ bench. He used to do this before every game, with Allen at his side, before refusing to come to the field at all and leaving Allen to stand alone. But with this game at the stadium of his friend and rival owner, Dallas’s Jerry Jones, Snyder broke his recent pattern, stalking the turf around midfield. Allen stood by himself, some 20 yards away, only coming near Snyder to shake Jones’s hand.

The body language between the two was dramatic. People familiar with the way Snyder has approached his offseason plan say he has moved quickly in his search and suggest Allen has not played a significant role in the deliberations. One person with knowledge of Snyder’s plan says the owner will “open his checkbook” for Rivera, a highly respected coach who led the Carolina Panthers to 76 wins and a Super Bowl appearance in nine seasons before his Dec. 3 firing.

Another candidate for the coaching job is former Cincinnati Bengals coach and onetime Redskins defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis. Two people with knowledge of the situation said former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer may take an executive role with the Redskins, though one of those people said Meyer might want a coaching job. Several people with the Redskins have said Meyer is not a candidate for their coaching position.

But none of this seemed to mean much to the Redskins players who dressed fast Sunday night. They had allowed Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to throw for 303 yards and four touchdowns and gave up another 122 yards to running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“We definitely didn’t expect it to go this way,” running back Chris Thompson said of the ruined season.

Down the hall, in an interview room, Callahan gave what might be his final news conference as coach. He said that he thought he had instilled a strong work ethic since taking over and that the team was “in a deep hole.”

“I don’t think it’s very far,” he said when asked how soon Washington could be good.

Soon, he too was heading out of the stadium, toward his own unknown. He rolled a suitcase as he moved down the hall. The change Snyder seems to be planning is coming fast, like a roaring storm blowing out 2019 and the nine years before it, almost before everyone affiliated with this fall’s disaster could walk through the door.

- - -

Denver tips Raiders

DENVER (TNS) — It wasn’t satisfying in the least, but when the Raiders lost 16-15 to the host Denver Broncos Sunday, it was a fitting end to their 25-year-run after returning to Oakland from Los Angeles.

There wasn’t going to be a playoff game, given that the Tennessee Titans took care of business and beat the Houston Texans to close the season. But the Raiders were denied in a bid to finish the season with a .500 record one year after going 4-12.

Instead, the Raiders, who at one point were 6-4 and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in the loss column in the AFC West, won just one of their last six games to finish 7-9. Another losing season, something which was all too common over the past quarter century as the Raiders finished that span with a regular season record of 160-240.

The Raiders settled for three Daniel Carlson field goals (he also missed one) while the Broncos (7-9) scored on a 3-yard pass from Drew Lock to Andrew Beck and also got three field goals from distances of 43, 49 and 51 yards from Brandon McManus.

McManus missed from 57 yards out to give the Raiders one final possession starting at the Denver 47 with 1:41 left. Derek Carr was 29 of 46 for 391 yards but couldn’t get the Raiders into the end zone until a 3-yard pass to Hunter Renfrow with 11 seconds to play. The Raiders went for two points and a chance at victory rather than a tie to force overtime. However, Carr’s pass intended for Renfrow was knocked down at the line.

When the Raiders moved the ball at will in the first half but ended up trailing 10-3, they needed a big second half from the offense from Carr and didn’t get anything close until the final drive.

Taking over with 2:45 to play at their own 21, the Raiders went three-and-out with Carr’s deep attempt to Darren Waller falling incomplete on fourth-and-2.

Some studs and duds from a disappointing finale:

STUDS

Raiders defense: For the most part played winning football. Denver never really got things going until repeated failures by the Raiders offense kept putting them back on the field. Josh Mauro forced a Royce Freeman fumble with 5:58 to play that Clelin Ferrell recovered.

Hunter Renfrow: Caught a 28-yard pass to set up the Raiders’ final score and then caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Carr to set up the failed two-point conversion which was batted down by Shelby Harris.

Darren Waller: The Raiders tight end had five catches for 104 yards at halftime, his fifth-100-yard game of the season. His biggest play was a 75-yard run off a third-and-9 screen down the left sideline that set up a 23-yard Daniel Carlson field goal. Waller got lost in the second half, however, and finished with

DUDS

Derek Carr: Getting into the end zone was a problem for the Raiders in the first half, but moving the ball wasn’t. Shrugging off temperatures in the low 30s, Carr was 12 of 16 for 209 yards in the first half. The Raiders went stagnant in the second half however, and Carr couldn’t deliver when the Raiders needed him to come through. He did get the Raiders their final touchdown, but it ended up being too little, too late when the two-point try for the win went awry.

Marcel Ateman: The Raiders wide receiver caught a 20-yard pass from Carr during a two-minute opportunity but fumbled it, Safety Trey Marshall forced the fumble, recovered it and returned the ball 12 yards to the Raiders 41-yard line. An end zone pass interference call on Trayvon Mullen set up the Broncos for a 1-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Andrew Beck.

DeAndre Washington: The Raiders couldn’t get untracked on the ground in the first half, with Washington carrying 11 times for 22 yards. Washington used some of that pent up frustration to run for 36 yards on his first carry of the second half, but the Raiders didn’t score on the drive.

Goal line misery: Carr threw what appeared to be a 5-yard touchdown to Renfrow on third and goal, only to have it reversed to bring up fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Alec Ingold was stopped and the Raiders lost that replay as well. Ingold may well have been over the goal line but there was no solid angle.

Persistent penalties: The Raiders drew nine flags for 92 yards, some deserved others not.

———

Rams nip Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The Rams bid farewell to the Coliseum on Sunday, closing out their four-year stay with a 31-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jared Goff passed for three touchdowns and the defense forced five turnovers as the Rams finished their disappointing 9-7 season on a high note.

Now it’s on to Inglewood, where SoFi Stadium will open in 2020.

There could be staff changes and there definitely will be player movement for the Rams during an offseason that will be spent trying to correct problems that plagued a team that played in the Super Bowl last season.

For a day, anyway, the Rams took solace in finishing with a winning record for the third year in a row.

In their four seasons at the Coliseum, the Rams changed the image of a franchise that had not made the playoffs since 2004 and had not had a winning season since 2003.

In 2016, the Rams went 4-12 under former coach Jeff Fisher. But Sean McVay guided the Rams to an 11-5 record and NFC West title in 2017. Last season, the Rams finished 13-3 and won two playoff games en route to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

The franchise aimed to roll into its new stadium after another playoff run.

But that won’t happen.

Goff completed 29 of 45 passes for 319 yards. He finished the season with 22 touchdown passes and a career-worst 16 interceptions.

Running back Todd Gurley rushed for 68 yards in 20 carries. Gurley finished with career low 857 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Cornerback Darious Williams and safety Taylor Rapp intercepted passes for the Rams. And Rapp and linebacker Cory Littleton recovered fumbles.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the draft, completed 26 of 42 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Running back Malcolm Brown’s short touchdown run and Goff’s touchdown pass to receiver Cooper Kupp helped the Rams build a 17-10 halftime lead.

Williams intercepted a pass by Murray during the first series of the second half, but the Rams failed to capitalize.

That gave Murray another opportunity — and this time he tied the score with a short touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd.

The Rams answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that Goff finished with a short touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee for a 24-17 lead.

Rapp set up the Rams for a potential go-ahead touchdown or field goal when he intercepted a deep pass early in the fourth quarter.

Goff connected with receiver Robert Woods for 37 yards early in an eight-play drive. They teamed up again for an 11-yard touchdown pass that increased the lead to 31-17.

The Cardinals pulled to within seven points on Kenyan Drake’s short touchdown run with just under four minutes left.

The Cardinals got the ball back with one minute left but the Rams held them off for the victory.

———

Jags jolt Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TNS) — Despite losing 20 of their last 28 games, Coach Doug Marrone survived the season.

Now, he must wait in limbo to find out if he will brought back by owner Shad Khan or fired later this week.

Perhaps, Marrone helped his cause with the Jaguars pulling out a resounding 38-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale in front of 58,472 at TIAA Bank Field.

It snapped a three-game losing streak at home and was the Jaguars’ first victory in front of their home crowd since Oct. 27, when they beat the New York Jets 29-15. The Jaguars scored more than ‘30 points since Week 2 of the 2018 season against New England.

The Jaguars closed out the season at 6-10, a one-game improvement after finishing with five wins last season.

Will it be enough for Marrone to save his job?

Khan is expected to meet with Marrone and his staff by midweek before making any potential changes. The Jaguars denied an ESPN report published Saturday citing sources Marrone would be dismissed after Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Marrone still took a business-as-usual approach, pacing the sideline with a stern look while encouraging his players to make plays and give effort.

Several players have endorsed his return.

The Jaguars played hard against the Colts and their 13 points scored in the first half was the most they combined to score in the first half in the last five games.

After a slow start, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew was on the mark with accurate passing. Early in the second quarter, Minshew tossed a 45-yard deep pass to wide receiver Keelan Cole. On the next play, Minshew threw a 14-yard touchdown to Cole while he was chased from the pocket. Despite giving up an opening drive touchdown for the fourth straight game, the Jaguars didn’t unraveled.

They took a 24-20 lead on their opening drive after halftime. Minshew threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Ryquell Armstead, who earned his first career start because Leonard Fournette was held out because of the flu.

Midway in the third quarter, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue jarred the ball loose from Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Calais Campbell scooped up the loose ball and ran 8 yards for a touchdown. On the Colts’ next drive, defensive tackle Taven Bryan forced another Brissett fumble that was recovered by Dawuane Smoot.

Though the Jaguars gave the Colts all they could handle Sunday, the Jaguars season still collapsed in early November when they lost five straight games by at least 17 points. Until Sunday, the Jaguars hadn’t scored more than 20 points in a game since October.

Marrone’s job security has been a topic for the past month. Khan fired top football executive Tom Coughlin on Dec. 18, two days after the NFL Players Association sent a letter to the league’s players that revealed over 25% of the grievances filed by players have been against the Jaguars.

Khan could bring back Marrone to see what kind of success he can have without Coughlin’s overbearing control of the franchise that included setting all the clocks at the team’s facility five minutes ahead and attending every practice and also voicing input during some of the team’s meetings.

Both Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and Marrone have one-year remaining on their existing contracts. Khan also plans to make a decision on Caldwell’s future with the franchise later this week. Caldwell watched Sunday’s game from a booth seated next to Shad Khan’s son, Tony, who is the senior vice president of football adminstration and technology.

Roster decisions also have to made. Yannick Ngakoue will become unrestricted free agent, though the Jaguars could exercise the franchise tag. Also, the Jaguars could save significant cap space by releasing defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and cornerback A.J. Bouye.

———

Eagles swoop to title

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (TNS) — The rain-slicked hill almost grew too high for the Eagles to climb Sunday, as the fourth quarter began in what became a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants.

The visitors’ injury list slid past ridiculous all the way to surreal. Mixed with some terrible penalties, the injury plague was about to end a season that could be aptly described using both of those terms.

Then a low Giants snap bounced off Saquon Barkley’s ankle, back to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who had fumbled it toward Barkley. As Jones worked to put the ball away, Malcolm Jenkins pried it from his grasp. It was the sort of thing Jenkins tends to do in important moments.

Jones chased the bouncing ball back toward his goal line, pursued by a pack of desperate Eagles. Fletcher Cox won the race. First down Eagles, at the New York 2. Boston Scott, the lone running back standing, powered up the middle for his second of three touchdowns, and the visitors had a 27-17 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

The 9-7 Eagles are NFC East champions, and will host the loser of Sunday night’s San Francisco-Seattle game, next weekend at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles won their final four games after falling to 5-7 on Dec. 1, but they enter the playoffs terribly depleted.

Carson Wentz became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards without a wide receiver totaling 500 yards. He finished a hard-won 23-for-40 for 289 yards, without any of his three normal starting wide receivers or his tight end and leading receiver, Zach Ertz, who might be sidelined for the playoffs with rib and kidney injuries.

Wentz was without his remaining best weapon, running back Miles Sanders (ankle), for more than half the game.

The Eagles who weren’t being ushered into the blue tent Sunday or carted down the tunnel fought all the way, against a New York Giants team that they had beaten six times in a row and 10 of 11, a team that had nothing to play for. The Dallas Cowboys could have made it easy by losing to visiting Washington, 47-16.

The continuing injury onslaught overshadowed a dull but fairly effective first half for the Eagles. They moved the ball well their first two drives but netted only a 31-yard Jake Elliott field goal and led, 3-0, at the end of the first quarter.

The defense was playing much better than in the first meeting with the Giants. First downs were 7-1 after the first two possessions for each team. Barkley got to halftime with 3 yards on five carries. Meanwhile, the Eagles were losing Sanders, and then Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks to a shoulder problem that required him to ride a cart inside.

Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Running back Jordan Howard, who hadn’t played since Nov. 3. was cleared this week after a shoulder injury but the Eagles obviously did not want to play him. Scott became the sole running back after Sanders left the game in the second quarter.

Brooks went down on the extra point following a pretty across-the-body 24-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to tight end Josh Perkins. For Perkins, a member of the Eagles’ fleet of practice squad call-up weapons, it was the first NFL touchdown since his rookie season of 2016, when he played for Atlanta.

The Eagles’ eight-play, 75-yard drive boosted them to a 10-3 halftime lead — but at an extraordinary cost.

The Giants got even on the first series of the third quarter. The key sequence came when they were stopped on second-and-1 and third-and-1. But on fourth down, Jones bootlegged 17 yards, setting up his touchdown pass to Golden Tate, over Rasul Douglas.

The Eagles dug deep on a 62-yard, nine-play drive that gave them a 17-10 lead with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter. Scott gained 32 yards on four carries, including the 7-yard touchdown run.

Then, another punch in the gut. The first play after the kickoff, Barkley blasted through the right side and kept going, untouched, for a 68-yard tying touchdown. He had 10 yards on 11 carries before taking the handoff.

The Eagles took the lead back on a 55-yard field goal, but the gloom didn’t really lift on a damp, dark evening in North Jersey until Cox chased down the Jones fumble.

Later in the fourth quarter, Scott spun and darted 39 yards with a screen pass, setting up another 2-yard touchdown run. Surprisingly enough, this was the first three-touchdown game of Scott’s 13-game NFL career, which began after the Eagles plucked him from the New Orleans practice squad last season.

When buried-and-revived Eagles corner Sidney Jones intercepted a Jones pass, the celebration was on in the seats for several thousand Eagles fans who braved the New Jersey Turnpike.

———

Falcons win in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (TNS) — Remember this image. You can bet the Bucs will.

On the last play of the 2019 season, Jameis Winston threw a pass to Cameron Brate that was intercepted and returned 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 28-22 overtime win over the Bucs Sunday.

It was Winston’s second interception of the game, both by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, and his 30th of the season. That made Winston the only player in NFL history to throw 30-plus touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in the same season. He had two TD passes Sunday to give him 33.

The Falcons tied the game on the final play in regulation on Younghoe Koo’s fifth field goal.

The Bucs won the coin toss and Winston ended it just a few seconds later.

The Bucs finished 7-9 and in third place in the NFC South.

It shouldn’t have come to that. Bucs rookie kicker Matt Gay missed three field goals in the game.

Winston became only the eighth player in NFL history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and the first in club history by passing for 201 yards.

The Bucs spotted the Falcons a 10-0 lead by allowing eligible tackle Ty Sambrailo to haul in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan on the game’s opening series. A fumble by Bucs running back Ronald Jones on the first possession led to a field goal.

Winston threw TD passes to on fourth-and-goal at the 2 to Brate and hit Breshad Perriman for a 24-yard score with 11 seconds remaining in the half.

In between, linebacker Devin White returned a fumble by Matt Ryan 91 yards for a touchdown, White’s second such return of the season.

———

Pack rallies past Lions

DETROIT (TNS) — Through three quarters, the football universe was on its head. In a game between the team trying to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the team with nothing to play for, it was the latter in the driver’s seat for much of the afternoon.

But sense and logic prevailed as the Green Bay Packers rallied past the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, 23-20.

Mason Crosby’s 33-yard field goal as time expired proved to be the difference as the Packers scored 13 points in the final quarter to complete a 14-point comeback.

It was trending toward being a far different story at the half.

The Lions opened the scoring with the help of a trick play. Working into the red zone on the heels of a series of chunk gains, the Lions dialed up a play they’d worked on in training camp, handing the ball off to Danny Amendola on an end around, only to see the receiver turn around and fire a throw back across the field to quarterback David Blough.

Uncovered after leaking out of the backfield, Blough glided into the end zone untouched to put Detroit up, 7-0.

The score stayed that way nearly 20 minutes of game time as the teams punted the next five possessions before the Lions found their way into the end zone a second time.

Blough kick-started the scoring drive with a 42-yard completion to Kenny Golladay. Setting the Packers up with play-action out of a run formation, Golladay got a step on the coverage and came down with the big gain on the deep ball.

The star receiver also suffered a concussion on the play.

Fighting through a holding call on the ensuing play, the Lions found themselves with a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line, but Blough’s third-down scramble was stopped just short of the goal line.

Instead of settling for the short field goal, the Lions went for it. Running behind an emergency fullback in linebacker Jason Cabinda, running back Kerryon Johnson plowed in from a yard out to extend Detroit’s advantage to 14 with 3:17 left in the half.

The Packers managed to snap the shutout with a 32-yard Crosby field goal. A 33-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams put Green Bay in scoring position, but Rodgers misfired long on a pass to running back Aaron Jones in the end zone to end the threat.

Surprisingly, the Lions were able to answer, despite having only 20 seconds to do so. Rookie running back Ty Johnson broke through the Packers defense for a 40-yard gain and added another 11-yard carry to put Matt Prater in position to kick a 42-yard as time expired in the half.

Rodgers struggled throughout the opening half, missing multiple throws, while seeing a couple well-placed balls put on the ground by his receivers in the rare spots Detroit’s defense provided him openings. He went into the locker room having completed six of his 18 throws for 90 yards.

The Packers continued to struggle to start the start half with Crosby sending a 51-yard field goal wide left. But after forcing the Lions to quickly punt the ball back, Rodgers came alive.

Completing his first seven passes during the possession, Rodgers connected with Adams, running a corner pattern, for a 20-yard touchdown, slicing the Lions lead to seven, 17-10.

Another three-and-out for the Lions’ offense led to a 40-yard field Crosby early in the fourth quarter, whittling the lead to four.

The Lions ended their second-half scoring drought and slowed the bleeding thanks to a 30-yard pass interference call against the Packers. That set up Prater for a 56-yard field goal with a little more than 11 minutes remaining.

Detroit’s defense also responded, forcing the Packers to quickly go three-and-out.

With a chance to expand the lead back to double-digits, the Lions drove back into Green Bay territory before Blough was sacked on first down and subsequently threw a bad interception into double coverage.

With the short field, the Packers needed seven plays to knot the score. On third-and-10, Rodgers found 6-foot-5 Allen Lazard across the middle for the tying score.

The Lions proved unable to respond, not once, but twice, after Rodgers was intercepted on a deep pass by rookie Amani Oruwariye.

Taking the ball back with 1:20 remaining, the Packers moved quickly. Rodgers expertly baited Lions safety Tavon Wilson into an unnecessary roughness by sliding late on a scramble and a 31-yard screen pass to Jones set up Crosby to knock down a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

The loss was Detroit’s ninth straight and the Lions finish the season 3-12-1. The Packers are 13-3 and are guaranteed a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

———

Bengals bash Browns

CINCINNATI (TNS) — Whether a 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s season finale proves to be the death knell for Freddie Kitchens as Browns head coach will be revealed soon.

What’s clear is the Browns didn’t help the case for keeping Kitchens by losing to an AFC North foe with just one win entering the weekend.

The Browns finished their season of great disappointment with a record of 6-10 and the Bengals improved to 2-14 with their victory at Paul Brown Stadium.

With a decision on the future of Kitchens looming, the Browns ended a season with double-digit losses for the 16th time since 1999. They haven’t made the playoffs in 17 years and haven’t finished with a winning record in 12 years. They’re the only team in the NFL without a winning season in the past decade.

Baker Mayfield became the first Browns quarterback to start every game in a season since Tim Couch in 2001. Mayfield finished 12-of-27 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 79.6 and took six sacks.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. needed 46 receiving yards against the Bengals to reach 1,000 for the season. He got enough and more with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

For the first time in Browns history, they had two receivers — Beckham and Jarvis Landry — and a running back — the NFL’s leading rusher Nick Chubb — each eclipse 1,000 yards in a season.

It’s an impressive statistic but doesn’t come close to compensating for the lack of team success in Kitchens’ first year as a head coach at any level.

Landry had two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Chubb had 13 carries for 41 yards.

The Browns seized an early lead, allowed the Bengals to go on a 20-0 scoring run and trailed 20-16 at halftime.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns to begin the game.

After running back D’Ernest Johnson returned the opening kickoff 47 yards, the Browns produced a three-play, 56-yard scoring drive, capped by Mayfield’s 46-yard touchdown pass to receiver Damion Ratley, who got behind cornerback Darius Phillips and safety Shawn Williams to make the catch in the back of the end zone with 13:32 left in the first quarter.

The Bengals countered with a seven-play, 79-yard scoring drive. Running back Joe Mixon made cornerback Greedy Williams miss near the line of scrimmage and ripped off a 41-yard run. On the next play, quarterback Andy Dalton connected with wide-open tight C.J. Uzomah for a 15-yard touchdown with 9:53 remaining in the opening quarter.

After the Browns and Bengals traded possessions, Mayfield’s pass intended for Landry was intercepted by Phillips, who returned it 28 yards to the Cleveland 3-yard line. Three plays later, the Browns had only 10 defenders on the field, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and Mixon rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 13-7 advantage with 4:45 left in the first quarter. Randy Bullock missed the extra point.

After another stalled drive by the Browns, the Bengals extended their lead. Dalton scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal, capping a 12-play, 66-yard drive and putting the Bengals ahead 20-7 with 10:06 left in the second quarter.

The Browns showed a bit of life on offense on the next series. Mayfield connected with Landry and Beckham for 26 and 36 yards on consecutive plays. But the seven-play, 62-yard drive fizzled when Mayfield was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third-and-7 from the Cincinnati 14, and the Browns settled for Austin Seibert’s 42-yard field goal and a 20-10 deficit with 6:53 left in the second quarter.

The Browns then got a defensive stop and scored again on another deep pass from Mayfield. This time, Landry beat cornerback B.W. Webb, caught the long ball at the Cincinnati 15, then banged into Webb and Williams on his way into the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown. Seibert missed the extra point wide left after the five-play, 81-yard drive, so the Browns still trailed 20-16 with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bengals got the ball to begin the second half and took a 23-16 lead when Bullock capped a 10-play, 46-yard drive by making a 47-yard field goal with 9:04 left in the third quarter.

Then the teams traded interceptions. Phillips picked off a deep pass Mayfield intended for Beckham and returned it 27 yards to the Cincinnati 49 with 7:33 remaining in the third quarter. Two plays later, cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted a long pass Dalton intended for receiver John Ross in the end zone with 6:44 left in the third quarter.

But the Browns failed to take advantage of Ward’s pick and went three-and-out. When the Bengals got the ball back, they produced a nine-play, 74-yard scoring drive, and Mixon finished it with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bengals a 30-16 lead with 14:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mixon finished with 26 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns fired back, though, and ended the ensuing 13-play, 75-yard drive in dramatic fashion.

On fourth-and-goal at the Cincinnati 20, Beckham jumped and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield over Phillips in the back right corner of the end zone. The highlight play allowed the Browns to cut the Bengals’ lead to 30-23 with 7:16 to play.

But the Browns didn’t get the quick defensive stop they needed on the next series. Bullock finished a nine-play, 55-yard drive with a 46-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 33-23 lead with 1:55 left to play.

With the Browns in desperation mode, Mayfield was intercepted by Webb with 59 seconds remaining.

———

Saints cruise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TNS) — The Carolina Panthers ended their 25th season looking worse than an expansion team, as they got blitzed, 42-10, by New Orleans.

A steady drizzle fell for much of the game at Bank of America Stadium as Panthers fans got soaked one last time in 2019. Once 5-3 after they won for the fifth and final time on Nov. 3, the Panthers then lost eight straight. On the positive side, the Panthers (5-11) will now pick no worse than eighth overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

New Orleans (13-3) led 35-0 by late in the second quarter in a game the Saints needed to win to keep in contention for a first-round playoff bye. Drew Brees played deep into the third quarter for New Orleans and then departed, awaiting the playoffs. Teddy Bridgewater finished the game at quarterback for the Saints, who once again are a Super Bowl contender.

Notes on the game:

— Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a foot injury after taking a shellacking on several pass plays. Grier’s final stats were among the worst ever posted by a Panthers starting quarterback in a single game: 1-for-8 for 4 yards and a pick-six interception to former Panther linebacker A.J. Klein. Grier’s passer rating was 0.0, and you can do no worse than that. Randy Fasani also had a 0.0 QB rating in the lone game he ever started for Carolina, in 2002.

— Kyle Allen came in for Grier at quarterback once the rookie left for good with a foot injury. Allen was much better — at least the Panthers started moving the ball then — although it was a low bar. In a fitting end to the season, Allen threw an end-zone interception on Carolina’s last possession of 2019.

— I still don’t think Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler should have played in this game.

Butler was fined approximately $25,000 by the NFL, according to reports, but not suspended for his actions a week ago. I thought the Panthers should have made him inactive after he punched a player (the wrong player, too!) last Sunday and then flipped his middle finger at Indianapolis fans on his way out of the stadium after being ejected. It sent the wrong message to let him play.

— The catch of the day came from Saints tight end Jared Cook, who made a one-handed grab in the end zone of a Drew Brees bullet for a 21-yard touchdown.

— A close second for catch of the day? Panthers’ reserve wide receiver Brandon Zylstra made a leaping sideline grab in the third quarter that meant nothing as far as the game result but was still impressive. Zylstra later had a 40-yard diving catch in the third quarter — turns out he should have been playing more this season.

— Christian McCaffrey got his 1,000-1,000 season with a little to spare, hitting 67 yards receiving in the third quarter and then staying in for one more catch during the fourth to make sure before leaving. McCaffrey became only the third running back to get 1,000 yards rushing and passing in the same season, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

— Punter Michael Palardy was the Panthers’ most improved player. After having two punts run back for a touchdown and a third taken back for 40 yards last week at Indianapolis, Palardy this time had an unreturnable punt of 62 yards and another punt that got downed at the 1.

— If that was Greg Olsen’s last game as a Panther, it was forgettable. Olsen had two catches for 12 yards. Olsen was honored at the two-minute warning on the scoreboard. He waved to fans and was obviously emotional.

— Olsen was also announced as the Tom Berry Good Guy Award winner, given by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association to honor the player most helpful to the media during the season. Olsen is the first repeat winner of the award, which is named for longtime High Point Enterprise columnist Berry, who covered the Panthers regularly and died in 2009.

— The end of the fourth quarter very much resembled a preseason game. The stands were at least 90% empty and both teams were playing their reserves.

— When the Panthers allowed their 31st rushing touchdown of the season in the first quarter, they became the first team to give up that many TDs on the ground since the 2008 Detroit Lions, who went 0-16.

———

Dolphins stun Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (TNS) — In the end, the season that would never end ended up being too short.

Give the Dolphins another 16 games, and they might be a playoff team.

No. Seriously.

Because with the way they closed the door on the wildest season in recent memory — by pulling off the upset of the year and possibly ending the Patriots’ dynasty — nobody should want to face them.

Think it’s hyperbole?

Ask Bill Belichick, who because of Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Dolphins, will have to play on Wild Card weekend for the first time since 2009.

Ask Robert Kraft, who watched his team lose at home to the Dolphins for the first time since 2008.

Ask oddsmakers, who watched the Dolphins win as a two-touchdown underdog.

And any conversation about whether Ryan Fitzpatrick should return for the 2020 season should have been silenced with his 13-play, 75-yard, game-winning touchdown drive, capped by a five-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds left.

Fitzpatrick went 28 of 41 for 320 yards and had a rushing and passing touchdown. DeVante Parker capped an incredible season with 137 yards on eight catches.

As a result, the Dolphins will pick either fifth or sixth next April, depending on the outcome of the Jaguars-Colts game.

———

Bears spike Vikes

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears’ 100th season started with Super Bowl hopes and ended with a 21-19 victory over the Vikings backups on Sunday, five weeks before two teams will play for the NFL championship.

The Vikings were locked into the NFC’s No. 6 seed in the playoffs, and so they rested nearly all of their starters in their regular-season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium, including quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Bears had nothing to play for but pride, and they salvaged that on kicker Eddy Pineiro’s fourth field goal of the game.

Pineiro made a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play to give the Bears the victory.

The Bears got into position for the field goal on a big play by quarterback Mitch Trubisky. On fourth-and-9 at the Bears’ 49, Trubisky hit rookie wide receiver Riley Ridley for a 32-yard pass to get to the 19.

After getting to the 8-yard line, they opted to let the clock run down rather than get in the end zone to set up the field goal.

Neither team scored a touchdown in the first half, and the Bears led 11-6 at halftime following three Pineiro field goals and a safety for linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

David Montgomery had 23 carries for 113 yards — the second 100-yard game of his rookie season. He scored the Bears’ only touchdown, on a 14-yard run on the first drive of the third quarter.

———

Niners edge Seattle

SEATTLE — Make way for the top-seeded 49ers.

As they charge into the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, they do so after a 26-21, thrilling win over the host Seattle Seahawks, ending an eight-game losing streak at CenturyLink Field dating to 2012.

The 49ers (13-3) get next weekend off before hosting their first playoff game in Levi’s Stadium’s six-year history, and that divisional-round matchup could feature a rematch against the No. 5-seeded Seahawks (11-5) if they advance past their wild-card visit to the No. 3-seed Philadelphia Eagles (9-7).

In capturing their first NFC West title since 2012 and the 20th in franchise history, the 49ers needed Dre Greenlaw’s heroics on the final play (and a replay review) to stop an insatiable Seahawks’ rally.

Greenlaw stopped Jacob Hollister just short of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal reception, with nine seconds remaining. Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2-yard sneak ate up the final seconds.

The 49ers had blanked the Seahawks 13-0 in the first half, but then held on as Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson worked his typical magic to put forth a second-half scare.

Wilson got the Seahawks down to the 12-yard line in the final minute, and three consecutive incompletions, Wilson found John Ursua at the 1-yard line. A delay-of-game penalty pushed the ball back to the 5, sent Marshawn Lynch back to the bench and incompletions followed until the Hollister catch-and-thud.

The Seahawks scored three touchdowns after halftime, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon allowed a pair of touchdown catches, including a 14-yard scoring strike to DK Metcalf with 3:36 remaining.

The 49ers’ ensuing drive could only kill just over a minute off the clock, hindered by center Ben Garland’s unnecessary roughness penalty.

Marshawn Lynch, in his much-hyped encore with the Seahawks, pulled them within 19-14 with 9:55 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Raheem Mostert’s second touchdown run in as many drives, however, pumped the 49ers’ lead back to 26-14 with 5:51 to go.

Here are the highs and lows of arguably the 49ers’ biggest regular-season victory in their history, seeing how it also delivered their first No. 1 seed since 1997:

STUDS

WR Deebo Samuel: Of all his 132 yards from scrimmage, the most clutch may have been his 21-yard, wide-open reception to convert a third-and-5 situation and pull the 49ers to the 13-yard line with six minutes left. That put Samuel over the 100-yard mark. He caught his first four targets for 81 yards, and his open-field skills also translated into a 30-yard, end-around touchdown run. On that first-quarter score, he had a sensational spin move on the sideline (and a phenomenal block by Kyle Juszczyk) to free his path to the goal line. Three snaps earlier, Samuel’s first catch went for 30 yards to the 49ers’ 49-yard line, so he obviously starred in the 94-yard drive.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: He came out red hot — and accurate. He completed his first nine passes for 122 yards, and he finished 18-of-22 for 285 yards with no touchdowns and, more important, no interceptions nor fumbles. Garoppolo’s opening two drives included third-down conversions to George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders, then the 30-yard catch-and-run by Samuel.

RB Raheem Mostert: His two touchdown runs were perfect answers to the Seahawks’ touchdowns. His second touchdown, a 13-yard run up the middle, pushed the 49ers’ lead back to 26-14 with 5:51 to play. Mostert is the third player in 49ers history with a rushing touchdown in six straight games (Joe Perry, 1953-54; Derek Loville, 1995). Mostert had one touchdown in his previous four seasons, and now he has seven touchdown runs plus two touchdown catches this season

TE George Kittle: He caught all seven of his targets for 86 yards, including a 16-yarder that on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that sealed the victory. His three receptions on the first two drives put him at an even 1,000 yards on the season. An 11-yard stretch-and-catch resulted in a third-and-7 conversion to keep alive the opening scoring drive.

FB Kyle Juszczyk: It’s not just lead blocking like on Samuel’s touchdown run that earns him perennial Pro Bowl honors. The 49ers answered the Seahawks’ third-quarter touchdown by having Juszczyk break wide open for 49-yard reception to the Seattle 26.

DE Nick Bosa and SS Marcell Harris: We’re packaging these studs because they not only stuffed Marshawn Lynch on fourth-and-1 just before halftime, but they also combined on an early hit on Wilson.

DT DeForest Buckner: He got the first sack on Wilson, blazing past Germain Ifedi on third-and-2 to force the Seahawks’ third punt in three series.

K Robbie Gould: His 47-yard field goal on the opening series put the 49ers ahead 3-0, and his 30-yarder made the lead 13-0. He’s converted his past 10 attempts.

FS Jimmie Ward: His hard hit broke up a potential catch on Russell Wilson’s first pass, and that hit forced wide receiver Jaron Brown out with a knee injury. Ward left with a lower leg injury early in the fourth quarter.

DUDS

CB Ahkello Witherspoon: A pass breakup near the 49ers’ goal line with 4:56 was a welcome change. Wilson clearly preferred targeting him in coverage than former teammate Richard Sherman, and Wilson’s third-quarter touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett came with Witherspoon trailing in coverage in the end zone. Witherspoon allowed an 8-yard reception to the 1-yard line before Lynch’s fourth-quarter touchdown plunge.

Early pass protection: Garoppolo got sacked twice on the opening series, the second of which came from his blindside for a 9-yard loss.

Second-half defense: The 49ers did an admirable job shutting down Wilson, but the Seahawks’ second-half surge made for nervous final minutes. K’Waun Williams drew a pass-interference penalty to put Seattle at the 16-yard line with 4:17 to go.