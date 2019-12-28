By Mike Tupa

During the 2004-05 Bartlesville High School boys basketball season, Ben Rovenstine was not the tallest nor perhaps even the fastest player on the Bruin roster.

But, his combination of hustle, offensive skill set, defensive intensity, raw athleticism, indefatigable determination, inspired leadership and unflappable confidence proved to be the catalyst that propelled Bartlesville into the 2005 state title game.

Rovenstine’s impact on the prep basketball landscape during his three-year varsity career (2002-05) has reverberated through the years.

On Saturday night, he will be honored for his total body of work at Bartlesville.

Rovenstine is slated to be inducted Saturday evening at the Mabee Center (Oral Roberts University) into the Tournament of Champions Hall of Fame.

Bartlesville participated multiple times in the premier event during Rovenstine’s playing days.

The final game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. and the induction is set for halftime, Rovenstine said Friday morning.

Former Bruin basketball head coach Tim Bart was the first Friday morning to inform the E-E.

“I feel like I was on some really good teams and played with some really good players,” Rovenstine said about the honor. “I had some great teammates. ... I wouldn’t be inducted without the coaches I had and the teammates I had. It’s a testament to them.”

Following his high school days, Rovenstine starred for four years for the Northeastern State men’s basketball team.

He’s also had experience coaching on the college level.