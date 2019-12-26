By Wes Goldberg

The Mercury News

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Draymond Green hit a 3-pointer from his mark in the corner and ran to the sideline, jumping into Steph Curry in celebration while the Chase Center crowd erupted, as the Warriors took a six-point lead over the Rockets late in what would become their biggest win of the season.

The Warriors (8-24) defeated the Rockets, 116-104, on Wednesday at Chase Center on the NBA’s national stage on Christmas Day. Though Green hit a timely 3-pointer and Curry and Klay Thompson celebrated from the bench, it was Golden State’s newcomers and defense on Rockets guard James Harden that helped them earn their third consecutive win.

“It’s great. It’s been a very trying season for us,” Green said. “It’s a lot of these guys’ first time playing on Christmas. That’s a huge stage, and to come out and execute like we did and to actually get a win like we did against a very good team, it definitely feels good.”

Warriors guards Damion Lee (22) and D’Angelo Russell (20) combined to score 42 points while Houston’s backcourt of Harden (24) and Russell Westbrook (30) were held to an inefficient 54 points on 40% shooting.

The Warriors’ defensive strategy of doubling Harden and forcing him to his right made the NBA’s scoring leader (38.6 points per game this season) uncomfortable. With Harden limited, the Rockets’ offense struggled and was held to 37% shooting for the game.

It was the most impressive defensive performance of the season for the Warriors, who executed a complex game plan to send their rivals back to Houston with a loss.

“We’re probably not going to play a bigger game than this all year, on Christmas, on national TV and against the Rockets,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “This game meant a lot to us and you can see it in the way our players approached it.”

Lee had 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting (2 for 2 from 3-point range, 10 for 10 from the free throw line) and 15 rebounds. Glenn Robinson III scored 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting while spending most of the game guarding Harden. Green finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Green is learning to appreciate these wins more during a losing season, and he seemed to especially relish Wednesday’s over the Rockets in front of Chase Center’s Christmas Day crowd. Over the years, the Warriors and Rockets have developed a rivalry, with Golden State eliminating Houston in four of the last five postseasons.

The Rockets (21-10) walked into Chase Center undoubtedly expecting a win over a makeshift Warriors team with one of the league’s worst records.

Instead, the Warriors frustrated Harden, found their rhythm offensively and got major contributions from their newcomers as the incumbent Warriors cheered along with a merry home crowd.

———

Clippers storm back

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — For most of three quarters, the Lakers had them.

But on Christmas, a rare day the Clippers were at full strength, the Lakers couldn’t close.

The Clippers defeated the Lakers 111-106, handing them their fourth consecutive loss in a tough, physical game.

The Clippers are 2-0 against the Lakers this season, adding this win to their opening-night decision.

“We just gotta get better,” Lakers forward LeBron James said. “And I said that even during the win streaks, the road streaks. For me you stay even-keeled throughout the whole season no matter what. No matter if you’re losing, you’re winning. Because it’s a marathon and a new narrative can be made the next day.”

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 35 points.

The Lakers got 23 points from James, 24 points from Anthony Davis and 25 points from Kyle Kuzma. Paul George, who missed their first meeting, scored 15 points for the Clippers, with five rebounds and three assists. Clippers reserve Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points, making eight of 12 shots.

“We can beat the best,” he said, while noting the importance of also beating teams not of the Lakers’ caliber.

Kuzma had missed the season opener, which was partly why the Lakers’ bench got outscored 60-19 in that game. This time, the Lakers’ bench production was far better, with Kuzma scoring 15 of his points in the first quarter.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley causes Lakers forward LeBron James to lose control of the ball with 3 { seconds to play.

It was part of why the Lakers held a 63-51 lead at halftime. After Davis blocked George at the rim, Kuzma made a three-pointer with 23 seconds left in the second quarter, part of a 17-2 run by the Lakers heading into the break.

Defense was a big part of why the Lakers led the Clippers early. JaVale McGee notched five blocks, while James, Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard each got at least one.

“I think we got back to our defensive intensity tonight, which we were struggling with in our other three losses that we had,” Davis said. “We weren’t playing good defense and I think we got back to it tonight.”

Just before halftime, Davis fell onto the lap of comedian Kevin Hart, who was sitting courtside. Davis sat there, laughing, then James joined him, taking a seat on Hart as well.

Their fun ended soon after.

Despite facing a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, the Clippers finished the period with the score tied at 86. The Lakers made one of 10 three-point attempts during that quarter while the Clippers made five of eight.

It was Leonard’s shooting, ultimately, that made much of the difference. The Lakers felt that they also hurt themselves.

“We fouled them every time down, so when you’re taking the ball out of the net on a free throw, it really breaks your offensive rhythm,” Frank Vogel said. “That’s where it started.”

Leonard made all six free throws he attempted in the fourth quarter, Lou Williams made two and George made two more. Lakers wing Danny Green was called for two fouls on Leonard within a 27-second span with 2:30 left in the game.

“In the fourth quarter down the stretch, I really let my team down,” Green said.

Those four free throws by Leonard gave the Clippers a four-point lead. James made one of two free throws to cut the margin to 109-106 with 41.9 seconds left.

Williams missed a three-point try, and James had the ball with the seconds counting down toward the end of the game. He rose to shoot a three-pointer with 3.6 seconds left, and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley deflected the ball out of bounds. It was originally ruled Lakers ball, but the call was reversed after review, with the ball going off James’ hands.

“I’m fortunate I didn’t get a foul,” Beverley said, “especially when you’re guarding a person and a player as good as LeBron James. You just want to stay as solid as possible. I went for it the first time and kind of missed. I thought I was going to get him on the elbow, but he kind of pump-faked and I was able to make a defensive play.”

When the call went the Clippers’ way, coach Doc Rivers clapped, Beverley screamed and James scowled.

“Of course we all wanted it,” Howard said. “I think everybody in L.A. that’s a Lakers fan wanted to see us win tonight. We want to be the best team in June. We want to be the team that’s holding up the trophy. When we do that, nobody will remember the game we lost on Christmas.”

———

Sixers rip Bucks

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers made a resounding statement.

They showed a sellout Wells Fargo Center crowd and a national TV audience how they stack up against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers showed why, like Milwaukee, they were a preseason favorite to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Heck, they looked destined to reach the NBA Finals after Wednesday’s 121-109 rout of the Bucks. The Sixers improved to 23-10 after the much-anticipated Christmas Day game.

Joel Embiid finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Tobias Harris (22 points), Josh Richardson (18 points), reserve Furkan Korkmaz (16 points) and Ben Simmons (15 points, 14 assists, three steals, two blocks) were the other double-digit scorers.

The Sixers made 21 3-pointers on 44 attempts to tie a team record. They also benefited from an off-shooting night by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning league MVP finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. However, he made just 8 of 27 shots and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts.

The forward came into the game averaging a league second-best 31.0 points to go with 12.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

On Wednesday, Khris Middleton paced the Bucks with 31 points.

But this was huge statement by the Sixers.

Milwaukee has the league’s best record at 27-5 record. The Bucks came into the contest winners of three straight and 21 of their last 22 games.

But it was hard to gauge just how good the Sixers were. They had been inconsistent, out of sync, injured, and have had their deficiencies exposed against a zone defense.

Yet coach Brett Brown has said it would take until after Christmas for the Sixers to find a rhythm. Well, that time is now, and his squad played like a contender.

All things considered, including level of opponent, the first two quarters marked the Sixers’ best half of basketball this season.

They shot 51.0% — including making 11 of 22 3-pointers (50%). Embiid had 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Richardson added 16 points while making 4 of 7 3-pointers, while Harris had 12 points. The Sixers also did a pretty good job against Antetokounmpo, who had 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting.

The Sixers cruised to a 69-48 halftime cushion.

Things only got better for them, extending their lead to 28 points (95-67) on Simmons’ layup with 1 minute, 57 seconds remaining in third quarter.

But the Bucks went on a run to pull within nine points twice late in the game. The second time came on Middleton’s 3-pointer with 1:20 left to make it a 118-109 game. However, the hosts held on to their 12-point lead after Al Horford’s 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds left.

The Sixers led by as many as 29 points in this game.

Antetokounmpo received a technical foul with 6:25 left. He fell underneath the basket and felt he was fouled. He remained on the court for a couple of minutes during a break in action. After getting up, he rushed over at the referee to yell and was given the technical.