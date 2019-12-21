Coming off 14 games in 53 days, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team finally gets an opportunity to find its second wind.

The Lady Eagles bolted to a 10-4 record during the first semester — including a team record 7-0 mark to start the season.

After weathering a three-game losing streak from Nov. 26-Dec. 5, the Lady Eagles — who are coached by Grace Hadley — blitzed to a 3-1 record to finish off their December odyssey.

OKWU’s men’s team hammered out similar success — but in a different pattern.

The Eagles (11-4) never lost more than one game in a row, bouncing back four times from a defeat to win their next contest.

They registered their longest winning streak (six) between Nov. 16 and Dec. 2.

All four of the Eagles’ losses were by fewer than 10 points — including a one-point heartbreaker against Friends (Kan.), 72-71, and an overtime setback against Southwestern (Kan.).

The Eagles — who are coached by Donnie Bostwick — are tied for fourth in the men’s standings of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, with a 6-3 mark.

The Lady Eagles also are 6-3 in their KCAC games, but that’s good enough for a third-place tie in the women’s standings.

A more detailed analysis of OKWU’s first-semester highlights and growing pains is planned during the break.

Next up for both OKWU teams is a road date on Jan. 4 at Tabor (Kan.).