By Mike Tupa mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Saturday

Dec 21, 2019 at 10:39 AM Dec 21, 2019 at 11:25 AM


As the old song claims, “Baby The Rain Must Fall.”


Unfortunately it stormed indoors Friday night for the Bartlesville High School varsity basketball squads.


The Jenks High teams unleashed a torrent of three-pointers to spoil Bartlesville’s season home opener.


In the opener, the Jenks Lady Trojans outlasted the Bartlesville Lady Bruins, 57-45, to send Bartlesville into the Christmas break with a .500 record (3-3). Jenks girls — who at the start of this week tied with the Lady Bruins for the No. 17 ranking in the state — bettered their record to 4-3.


Jenks boys turned it on early with a tempestuous outpouring in the first quarter to take a 20-5 lead. The Trojans went on to win, 69-36, as Bartlesville struggled with early foul trouble to its star post player Adam Nakvinda.


Bartlesville head’s into the holiday vacation with a 1-5 mark, while Jenks improved to 5-1.


In some other area action, the unbeaten Oklahoma Union High Cougars poured a team-record 109 points through the nets in a 109-24 victory at Preston; the Dewey girls improved to 4-2 with a convincing win at Caney Valley (Kan.) High, 51-34; Nowata swept the Copan teams; Caney Valley boys powered past Watts to land in Saturday’s championship game in the Welch tourney; the Caney Valley girls recovered from a rare loss to wallop the Watts Lady Engineers, 57-18; Pawhuska took two from Barnsdall; the Wesleyan Christian School boys put it together to drop Dove Academy; and several other results.


NOTE: Complete reports on each of these games is planned for the E-E’s special weekend wrapup on Tuesday. Following are summaries.



Bartlesville girls


With less than a minute left, Bartlesville’s Chloe Martin drained a three-pointer to bring Jenks’ lead to a single-digit, 52-45, and give the Lady Bruins a chance. But Jenks scored five points the final 52 seconds to pull out the win, 57-45. Martin finished with 22 points to lead Bartlesville.



Bartlesville boys


Nakvinda was called for his first foul within the opening minute and things sputtered from there for the determined Bruins against the Trojans, who enjoyed a significant advantage in length in the post. But, Bartlesville kept it close early, thanks to a driving scoop layup by Caleb Perry for the Bruins’ first points to tie the game, 2-2. But, Jenks then went on an 11-0 run and the Bruins never recovered. Nakvinda was whistled for his third foul with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter.



Oklahoma Union boys


Cougar head coach Lee Ott went three deep off his bench in the first half but still watched his team set a scoring record in the 109-24 victory at Preston. Not only did the Cougars surpass the former team mark of 104 points, but they also set a new standard for margin of victory (85). Kohlsyn Gibson netted 20 points, followed by Jace Gilmore and Jace Hollingshed with 16 apiece.


WCS boys


Levi Harper excelled on both ends of the court to spark the Wesleyan Christian School Mustangs past Dove Science, 54-33. Harper tallied 12 points and also dominated on the defensive end. Austin Cobb added 11 points as the Mustangs improved to 5-3 heading into Christmas.


Dewey, Caney (Kan.) girls


Jayme Guilfoyle sizzled behind the three-point stripe — hitting 5-of-8 — to energize Dewey to the 51-34 road win. Guilfoyle finished with 18 points, followed by Cheyan McDaniel with 13. Dewey improve to 4-2 heading into Christmas.


Caney Valley boys


Daniel Barham buried 29 points — 24 of them in the first half — to spearhead the Caney Valley Trojans past Watts, 82-39, in the semifinals of the Welch tourney. Cheyton Shepherd added 17 points.


Barnsdall, Pawhuska girls


The Lady Panthers rang up just eight points in the first half, which allowed Pawhuska to run out to a 37-8 lead on its way to a 62-44 win. Barnsdall dominated the second half, 36-25, but had just too steep a mountain to ascend. Mickey Easley pumped in 12 points — all in the second half — to lead Barnsdall, while Soliano scored 14 for Pawhuska.


Copan, Nowata girls


Nowata beat the Lady Hornets, 40-22, after rumbling out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Copan trailed through three quarters, 32-9, but outscored Nowata, 13-8, in the final period. Skyler Odum dumped in nine points to lead Copan.


Dewey, Caney (Kan.) boys


Trey Richey ripped the nets for 17 points to lead the host Caney Bullpups to the 79-42 victory. Hayden Thornton canned 19 points for Dewey. The Doggers went to battle without starter Colby Henley, who was unavailable. Twenty-plus turnovers also played a major factor in the loss, Dewey head coach Lance Knight said.


Others


In area basketball results otherwise, the Oklahoma Union girls downed Preston, 50-40; Pawhuska beat Barnsdall, 71-35, in boys action; Caney Valley girls trumped Watts, 57-18; and Nowata powered past Copan, 94-45, in boys action.