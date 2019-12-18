By Mike Tupa

What has four legs, four arms, the ruggedness of the Rocky Mountains, the intensity of a Cat 5 hurricane, the molten desire churning in the belly of the Mount Kilauea volcano and two Bartlesville High School diplomas?

Meet the Strachan twins. A year ago, Brayden and Corwin helped form perhaps the most formidable force in any single season in Bartlesville Bruin wrestling history.

This winter, the Thunderbolt Brothers are helped to elevate the power quotient of the Cowley (Kan.) College Tigers’ wrestling squad.

During the recent Wayland Baptist Invite, Corwin rumbled to second place in the 125-pound division — defeating the nation’s No. 2-ranked wrestler during the process.

He opened up by pinning a Central Christian foe and then knocked off two Cloud matters by close decisions, 2-1 and 1-0, before losing in the championship final to an Oklahoma City University battler, 9-0.

Brayden moved up a weight class to 141 but still posted three wins. He pinned rivals from Texas Wesleyan and Wayland Baptist and then outpointed an Ottawa opponent, 4-1. Brayden’s run ended in a 10-2 setback against an Oklahoma City University stalwart.

Earlier in the season, Corwin collected a forfeit win against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Jena’ Williams (Bartlesville)

Women’s basketball

University of Nevada

Williams continues to pile up the starts and minutes during her freshman year.

During a grinding 68-62 loss to the University of Utah, Williams played a team-high 35 minutes. She contributed four assists, three steals, three rebounds and four points. She struggled on her shot (1-of-10, including 1-of-7 from behind the three-point line).

Williams also started in an 80-62 thumping of Stanislaus State and played 20 minutes. She pumped in seven points — which included a trey and 2-for-2 free throw shooting — and also spooned out two assists, grabbed a round and made a steal.

Laif Jones (Bartlesville)

Men’s wrestling

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Jones continues to display strong promise during his freshman season.

He finished sixth at 133 pounds in the recent Drury Open, and placed fourth at the Lindenwood Open.

Barron Tanner (Bartlesville)

Men’s basketball

Northern Oklahoma College

Tanner came off the bench to contribute five rebounds in a 92-61 win against Labette Community College.

He also hit a bucket, dealt out an assist and made a steal. NOC improved to 14-1.

David Boucher (Bartlesville)

Men’s wrestling

Benedictine

During a 25-19 dual meet victory against Northwest Kansas Technical College, Boucher claimed a forfeit win at 125 pounds.

Earlier in the season, Boucher lost by technical fall (25-10) in a 50-0 loss to Grand View University.

But, Boucher scored the most points of any grappler on his team.