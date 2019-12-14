By Mike Tupa

Barnsdall High School unleashed multiple weapons on Thursday to pull off an 11-point upset of unbeaten Caney Valley High School, 55-44, in a varsity boys basketball clash in Barsndall.

Heath Moles and Michael Marin both buried 15 points, followed by Braden Kelley with 10, to fuel the Barnsdall Panther offense.

“We moved the ball around well and had different guys step up during different parts of the game,” Barnsdall head coach Wade Corder said.

For Caney Valley, Cheyton Shepherd and Daniel Barham dialed in 13 and 12 points, respectively, followed by Eli Lucas with 11.

“We had really bad shooting,” said Caney Valley head coach Tug Brinker. “We couldn’t buy a bucket. Our defense just wasn’t good enough. … We got in foul trouble early.”

By halftime, Caney Valley standouts Bryer Kramer and Levi Coulter had already collected three fouls apiece.

Barnsdall’s strategy hinged on pressuring Caney Valley’s top shooters, especially Barham, Corder said, adding, “We wanted to make sure we rebounded well and to get out in transition as much as we could. They switched to a zone and we had to play a little more halfcourt. We did a good job of limiting our turnovers. Caney Valley is so long and athletic that it made it really difficult on us. They’re playing well and they’re well-coached and they have good kids.”

Caney Valley

Cheyton Shepherd 13, Levi Coulter 3, Daniel Barham 12, Jackie Black 5, Eli Lucas 11.

Barnsdall

Michael Marin 15, Braden Kelley 10, Josh Weber 4, Keegan Marin 8, Heath Moles 15.