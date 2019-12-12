By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Wyatt Steigerwald ended his college football career with an explosive exclamation point.

The Nowata High graduate completed 15-of-27 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Western Missouri Griffons past Henderson (Ark.) State, 35-14, in last weekend’s Agent Barry Live United Bowl.

Steigerwald came back from injury, which forced him to sit in the final regular season game.

Steigerwald started 11 of 12 games for Griffons (9-3).

Steigerwald’s final senior season passing stats included 166-of-286 for 2,382 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was intercepted only six times.

Steigerwald also rushed for two touchdowns.

He played for two years of junior college ball at Northeastern A&M Oklahoma, where he led the nation in multiple categories his sophomore seasons.

Steigerwald then transferred to Western Missouri. After sitting on the bench for most of the 2018 campaign, he took full advantage of his opportunities this past season.

In 2014, Steigerwald quarterbacked Nowata to the Class 2A state championship game, which the team lost by a touchdown, and a 14-1 record.

Jena’ Williams (Bartlesville)

Women’s basketball

University of Nevada

Bartlesville High School graduate Jena’ Williams drilled seven points and spread out two assists to help the University of Nevada’s women’s basketball team rout Stanislaus State, 80-62, on Tuesday.

Williams, a true freshman guard, started and played 20 minutes. She hit 1-of-2 from three-point territory and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. The victory also snapped a two-game losing streak for Nevada (5-3).

Williams has played in all eight games, starting four of them. She is averaging three points and two rebounds a game and has produced a team-high 22 assists.

Williams produced her season-high scoring total (seven points) against Stanislaus State.

Kate Steward (Bartlesville)

Women’s swimming

University of Kansas

Steward bolted to a personal best in the 200-meter breaststroke race during last weekend’s prestigious Toyota U.S. Open.

In a field that included hundreds of the nation’s elite swimmers, Olsen powered to 18th place in the 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:32.63, finishing 18th overall.

She also flirted with a personal best in the 100m breaststroke by touching the wall at 1:11.25, just two-tenths off her top time. She finished 36th.

The meet closed out Kansas’ pre-Christmas schedule.

An. Gronigan (Bartlesville)

Men’s basketball

NOC-Tonkawa

Gronigan put together a career night (so far) for the Mavericks with a 15-point eruption last week in an 111-42 victory last week against Southwestern College.

Gronigan dialed in 5-of-6 three-pointers for 15 points, in just 13 minutes on the court.

Last Saturday, Gronigan drilled one try in the Mavericks’ win against On Point, 131-69.

NOC-Tonkawa is now 13-1 on the season.

Greta Olsen (Bartlesville)

Women’s swimming

University of Kansas

Olsen bolted to her personal best time in the 100-meter butterfly (1:02.56) in last weekend’s prestigious Toyota U.S. Open. She finished 75th in a field of the elite pool athletes from throughout the nation.

Bar. Tanner (Bartlesville)

Men’s basketball

NOC-Tonkawa

Tanner came off the pine to play 12 minutes and score five points in the Mavericks’ 111-42 win against Southwestern College. He hit one three-pointer and recorded two assists.

In the rivalry game against NOC-Enid, the Mavericks won, 76-56, with Tanner contributing four points, three rebounds and one steal.

Last weekend, Tanner flushed 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 free throws. He dialed in two three-pointers.

Tanner also seized five boards and racked up an assist.

Tanner is averaging 9.7 points for the season. He has started four of the Mavericks’ 14 games.

Kennedy Cleveland (Dewey)

Women’s basketball

Kansas Wesleyan

Kennedy has played in three games for KWU and grabbed three rebounds. She’s also scored a deuce on 1-of-2 shooting