By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Caney Valley and Copan tangled through an offensive firestorm Tuesday night in a boys basketball gritty classic in Copan.

Caney Valley powered to the win, 77-70, to improve to 3-0.

Daniel Barham and Eli Lucas stormed the nets for 18 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Caney Valley Trojans. Levi Coulter and Bryer Kramer added 10 points each.

For Copan, Correll Record pumped in 37 points, followed by Tyreek Millien with 11.

The final decision came down to the wire.

“They were ahead, 73-70, when we had to start fouling,” Copan head coach Kevin Foreman said. “My hat’s off to them. They’re good and they’re big. I liked the atmosphere, This was a fun game to be involved in. This is the way basketball ought to be.”

“We got in foul trouble early,” noted Caney Valley head coach Tug Brinker. “We had three guys foul out in the fourth period.”

The challenges created by more whistle stops than in an European train station likely resulted in a very balanced scoring sheet for the Trojans.

Nine different Trojans produced points, seven of them between five to 12 points.

“I’m very happy about the balance,” Brinker said. “But, defensively, we were not very good tonight. We’ve got to be get better. I know Copan and that they’re going to give us their best shot every night. … We hit some free throws when we needed to.”

Gunner Hawkins and Hayden Wingo both knocked down key three-pointers, Brinker added.

Poor free throw shooting (15-of-30) proved costly for Copan, Foreman said.

“We’ve been shooting 70 percent before this game,” he said.

Next up, Caney Valley travels Thursday to Barnsdall, while Copan boards the bus Friday for Bluejacket.

Caney Valley 77, Copan 70

Caney Valley

Cheyton Shepherd 5, Levi Coulter 10, Daniel Barham 18, Jackie Black 8, Bryer Kramer 10, Hayden Wingo 3, Jacob Eaves 6, Gunner Hawkins 5, Eli Lucas 12.

Copan

Correll Record 37, Tyreek Millien 11, Colby Mackey 7, Colt Brizendine 6, Wyatt Davis 4, Boston Mackey 4, Derek Askew 1.