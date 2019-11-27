By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Just a year or two removed from a blockbuster running career at Bartlesville High School, James Martinez nailed down a thunderous achievement Sunday morning in Tulsa.

Going up against the best distance runners in a multi-state field, Martinez finished ahead of them all to win the Tulsa Route 66 Marathon grinder with a sizzling time of 2:36.12 —more than two minutes ahead of his closest challenger.

A total of 1,383 runners participated in the long-distance, lung-resistance event — but none of them could keep up with the 19-year-old Martinez.

“I think the second place finisher was running pretty much beside me the first half of the race and then we split,” Martinez said.

Martinez passed the 20-mile mark in well less than two hours (1:56.2).

This was just Martinez’ fourth career marathon — the other three included another one in Tulsa, one in Oklahoma City and the legendary Boston Marathon.

His previous best time had been 2:48.

“I put in a lot more miles for this race,” Martinez said about his preparation for last Sunday’s triumph. “At the most, it was a 100 miles per week.”

His training regimen included speedwork sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, two runs a day Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a lengthy weekend run and a day off.

Martinez said he had to push through to victory Sunday after he experienced what marathoners refer to as “hitting the wall.”

He had endured that challenge in two previous marathons, which is why he amped up his preparation.

“This time, even though I felt like I was in better shape, I still hit the wall pretty hard,” with about five or six miles to go, Martinez said.

But, he used his native determination and iron-willed desire to not only keep on going, but to maintain the lead to the end.

“I think it’s his determination,” his father Juan — also an accomplished long-distance battler — said about James. “He never quits. He always tries. And, he’s very stubborn.”

Juan knows firsthand about James capability.

The father and son pair competed together in last spring’s Boston Marathon — even though both had been battling illness or injury.

“It feels great,” Juan said about running in Boston along with James. “It’s one of those things you want to do with your sons and daughters, especially in that kind of a race like Boston. … We had been out sick but we decided to do it anyway and take it easy. It was nice.”

Juan characterized James’ reaction to winning last Sunday’s Route 66 Marathon as “pretty happy.”

Juan had to sit out due to injury.

But, both Juan and James are setting their sights on getting back to Boston.

James hasn’t penciled in any other specific long races prior to the 2020 Boston run, “But I’d like to have a couple of half-marathons” before then, he said.

James also left in indelible mark of excellence and quality on the Bartlesville High cross country/track program.

In 2017, he finished third in the Class 6A state cross country finals to help propel the Bruins to their second-straight state title.

A year earlier — during his junior year — he burst to eighth in the Class 6A cross country final on the Bruins’ first-ever state title team.