By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (TNS) — In one of the game’s biggest moments, Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga flung his body into West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege.

Then Ogbongbemiga did it again on the next play.

And again, two quarters later, on the biggest of big plays, with 1:38 left in the game.

That last one, of course, was the critical moment in the No. 21 Cowboys’ 20-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Ogbongbemiga came an untouched on a blitz and drilled Doege in the ribs as the quarterback’s fourth-down pass sailed incomplete out the back of the end zone.

“Amen’s one of the anchors in our defense,” said safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, who had a clutch play of his own, batting down a West Virginia pass one play earlier. “To see him go out there and be able to make plays like that today, that’s big-time for us.”

Ogbongbemiga had a career-high 11 tackles, with 3 1/2 for loss. He didn’t get credit for a quarterback hurry when he plowed Doege into the ground on the victory-clinching play.

Of course, he doesn’t get total the credit for his two touchdown-preventing tackles in the second quarter, either. But he’ll gladly share it with Cameron Murray and the rest of the defense.

Four minutes into the second quarter, West Virginia had first-and-goal, just inches from the end zone.

Doege tried a quarterback sneak, and the Cowboys countered with their QB sneak defensive call. That involves Ogbongbemiga mirroring the quarterback and diving over the top of the pile to push him back.

The Cowboys held on first down, and second down was a virtual instant replay, with Ogbongbemiga coming over the top and OSU protecting its final inch.

Then West Virginia got flagged for illegal motion, threw an incomplete pass on third down and opted for a field goal.

“One of our sayings is, ‘Give us an inch, we’ll defend it,’” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “And right there just proves the point that it’s not over until it’s over, you fight for every inch. That’s a philosophy, and that’s a way to live.

“And then, holding them to three points is a big step for us when it could be a deciding factor in the game.”

OSU’s defense gave up 10 points and 205 yards in the first half, but turned up the intensity on Doege after halftime — and particularly in crucial moments late in the game, leading up to the final play.

“No quarterback likes pressure in his face,” Ogbongbemiga said.

“Coach Knowles knows that. So when he calls a blitz, expect to come free. And if you expect to come free, you’re going to get home. So every time he calls a blitz like that, we’re going hair on fire, like a bat. Like a bat. Man, I’m just so proud of everybody.”

Now, the 8-3 Cowboys head into the biggest game of the year, hosting No. 9 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. next Saturday, with OSU playing some of its best defense in years.

“We’re all starting to trust the plan, from the safeties to the D-linemen to the linebackers, everybody’s just playing their heart out,” Ogbongbemiga said. “I’m glad to see everybody working together. Couldn’t be at a better time, going into next week, to have that type of momentum, to just keep working hard.”