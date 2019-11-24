TU Sports Information Department

TULSA — The Houston Cougars (4-7, 2-5 AAC) capitalized on turnovers and special teams to capture a 24-14 win over Tulsa (3-8, 1-6 AAC) Saturday night in front of 16,120 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The Cougars used a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 94-yard kickoff return for a TD for the victory, as well as forcing 4 Tulsa turnovers.

The Tulsa defense held the Cougars to just 231 total yards and tallied a season-high 10 tackles for lost yardage. Senior linebacker Cooper Edmiston had a team-high 13 tackles, while fellow senior end Trevis Gipson tallied a career-high 3.5 TFLs for -13 yards to pace the Hurricane defensive effort.

Tulsa’s offense totaled 380 yards, all of it through the air, as the Cougars defense held the Hurricane to -1 yard rushing. Zach Smith completed 29-of-45 passes for 381 yards and one TD, while Keylon Stokes had 8 receptions for 140 yards and Sam Crawford, Jr. caught 10 passes for 102 yards

The Cougars added to their 14-7 halftime lead on their first second-half possession with a 23-yard field goal, which was set-up by a 40-yard punt return, taken from the Houston 18 to the Tulsa 42-yard line.

The Hurricane cut its deficit to 3 points at 17-14 on a 98-yard, 9-play drive that saw Smith complete 3-of-4 passes on that drive for 102 yards. But Houston wasted little time to move its lead back to 10 points, 24-14, when Marquez Stevenson returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdowns.

Tulsa’s defense gave the Hurricane offense a short field early in the game. An Allie Green IV fumble recovery at the Houston 31-yard line set-up an 5-play drive that culminated in a 14-yard Zach Smith to Sam Crawford, Jr. touchdown pass at the 6:02 mark of the 1st quarter.

The Cougars tied the score at 7-7 with 12:23 left on the 2nd quarter clock when Clayton Tune ran the final 15 yards for the touchdown. Houston took possession at Tulsa’s 35-yard line following a Tulsa punt that traveled only 20 yards.

With under 2 minutes left in the first half and Tulsa starting at its own 20-yard, Smith’s pass was picked off on the 2nd play from scrimmage and returned 25 yards for a Houston touchdown and a 14-7 Cougar lead with only 1:34 left on the first-half clock.

At the half, the two teams combined for less than 250 yards, as Tulsa gained 138 yards and Houston 106. Both defenses were stout against the run in the first half with the Hurricane being limited to 20 yards on the ground and the Cougars with 41 yards.

Tulsa will close out the season next Saturday, Nov. 30, in Greenville, North Carolina, against the ECU Pirates. Game time is set for 11:00 am (CT) on ESPNU.

SCORING SUMMARY

Team Qtr Time Play Score

Tulsa 1 6:02 Sam Crawford, Jr. 14 pass from Zach Smith (Rainey kick) 7-0

UH 2 12:23 Clayton Tune 15 rush (Witherspoon kick) 7-7

UH 2 1:34 Damarion Williams 25 INT return (Witherspoon kick) 7-14

UH 3 9:39 Dalton Witherspoon 23 FG 7-17

Tulsa 4 13:58 TK Wilkerson 1 run (Rainey kick) 14-17

UH 4 13:45 Marquez Stevenson 94 KO return (Witherspoon kick) 14-24