Just another nod of good luck this weekend to local high school and college teams as they plunge into crucial games.

Pawhuska and Barnsdall football teams both are on the verge of advancing to the third round of the playoffs —if they won as underdogs on Friday night.

Both Oklahoma Wesleyan University soccer teams also have survival at stake in the NAIA men’s and women’s nationals.

In addition, the OKWU basketball teams are both home on Saturday afternoon.

A handful of area high school basketball teams also lift the curtain either Friday or Saturday to their season schedules.

These include Wesleyan Christian School, Copan, Oklahoma Union and Caney Valley. Oklahoma Union plays both Friday and Saturday.

Just a salute to the coaches of all these superb prep and college teams, as well as the athletes that work so hard to be the best they cane be.

Blast from the past

An excerpt of an E-E article from 2004.

If the Caney Valley Basketball Tournament were to hand out post-tourney honors, Brandie Coble would be a cinch for MVS — Most Valuable Stopper.

The five-foot-five guard exhibited determination and skill — not to mention unstoppable peskiness — in one of the most-impressive defensive efforts of the season.

Coble’s heroics on the defensive end helped Caney Valley girls claim a significant 49-43 victory Friday against a talented Oklahoma Union squad.

The semifinal victory propelled Caney Valley into the championship game Saturday. Oklahoma Union was slated to play earlier in the day for third place.

Caney Valley boasted big performances by four players, plus the hustle contributions of starter Nataska Supernaw and Amber Toalson off the bench.

Samantha Brant and Kaylie Scott combined to score 28 points in the paint for the Lady Trojans while Tiffany Eden added 11 crucial points.

Coble tossed in 10 points to contribute offensively, as well.

But, it was her defense on Oklahoma Union’s stellar point guard Breck Muller which really made the difference.

Coble played the major role in limiting Muller to just two points Friday night.

Coble did an excellent job of shutting off Muller’s crossover drive in the high post and hanging with her all over the court.

Even so, Muller still did an excellent job of penetrating and dishing off to teammates for easy buckets to keep Oklahoma Union in contention.

The Lady Cougars missed her scoring touch, though, and never could quite catch the fiery Lady Trojans.

Cassey Stacy finished with 12 points to lead Oklahoma Union, followed by Tara Holt with 11.

Caney Valley is the only squad to have beaten the Lady Cougars twice this season.

“They played well,” said Oklahoma Union coach David Lampton. “They deserved to win.”

In addition to Coble’s defensive effort on Muller, Lampton also singled out Caney Valley’s strong offensive post game as a key to the final outcome.

During a sweat-laced, floor-burning, hair-flying fourth quarter skirmish, Caney Valley picked up several points by lobbing the ball to Scott or Brant in the deep post for easy layups.

Brant scored nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 20 for the game. Scott tallied two layups in the final period on her way to an eight-point night.

“Our post game worked well tonight,” said Caney Valley coach Austin Minshall. “We’ll take the three-point shots if they’re there, but for the most part our game plan was to go inside but if the three-pointer is there to take it. We wanted to penetrate. We knew he (Lampton) would concentrate on the high-low.”

Oklahoma Union double-teammed Brant in the low post early to try to box her in and prevent her from making strong baseline moves.

Brant scored her first bucket of the game by plucking an offensive rebound and making the put-back to tie the game, 2-2.

Scott’s lay-up, off a feed by Coble, gave the Lady Trojans their first lead at 4-2.

The Lady Trojans charged out to a 12-2 lead, capped by a three-pointer by Coble.

Oklahoma Union finally ended its scoring drought on Amber Houser’s two-pointer just before the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Cougars kept scratching away, narrowing the margin to four points by halftime, 22-18.

Caney Valley maintained a six-point lead by the end of the third quarter, 33-27.