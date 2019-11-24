FAIRLAND — Getting the season started on the right foot, Fairland posted two wins against Afton here Friday, Nov. 22.

The Lady Owls squeezed out a 49-40 victory while Fairland’s boys were a 57-35 winner.

Girls

A 22-9 burst in the second quarter helped lift FHS.

They were up 30-15 at the break only to have Afton use a 12-11 and 13-8 advantage in the final two frames.

Erica Schertz had 12 points, Grace Goins 11 and Kyndall Davis 10 for the Lady Owls.

Others with points for Fairland were Alexis McGranahan, six; Scout Mayfield, five; Jessica Roberts, three, and Makynzi Jones, two.

Layne Hudson, who finished with 10 points, topped Afton’s scoring.

Others scoring for the Lady Eagles were Clarissa Rice, nine; Maddie Cook and Maddie Griswold eight each; Annsleigh Morris, three, and Olivia Church. Two.

Boys

Afton was up 11-10 and 18-16 after the first two periods.

The Owls made their move in the third thanks to a 23-7 run.

Brian Padberg got eight of his team-high 14 points in the quarter while Lane Tudor scored all six of his points and Cayden Elliott had five.

Fairland also held an 18-10 edge over the final eight minutes.

Elliott also reached double figures with 11 points. Josiah Birch and Riley Powell had nine each, Trey Martin, three, and Jayden Anderson and Caleb Landrum tacked on a free throw each.

Brett Fuser was Afton’s leader with 19 points.

Bailey Forgey contributed seven, followed by Wyatt Hankins with six, Jesse Saylor with two and Jerrod Landrum, one.