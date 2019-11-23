By Mike Tupa

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s volleyball team fell shy by just two victories of a postseason appearance.

But, chances are the Lady Eagles will be in The Dance for the next few years to come.

OKWU pulled into the final gate with a 19-15 record.

According to the OKWU policy, a team needs to have won at least 60 percent of its games in order to advance past the regular season, volleyball head coach Tracie Gillette said.

A 21-13 mark would have gotten it done.

But, the Lady Eagles still ended the season with a tremendous statement for the future by knocking off two favored opponents in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tournament.

OKWU — which was seeded No. 10 in the tourney, by virtue of its 4-8 conference mark — opened up by eliminating No. 7 Southwestern (Kan.), 3-1, and the pulled off the major stunner by knocking No. 2 Bethany (Kan.) out of contention, 3-1.

But, Ottawa (Kan.) then ended OKWU’s title quest and season, 3-0.

“We knew that just because you slap on us the No. 10 seed that that didn’t phase us at all,” Gillette said. “Had I been another team, I would have been wary of playing us.”

During regular season conference play, “we had a couple of unlucky losses,” Gillette continued. “We knew we were good. We knew we could compete with anyone in the conference. Once we got to the tournament, we just played two soli games.”

Sending Southwestern and Bethany out of the tourney, “was a great day for us,” she added. “We just couldn’t keep it going,” against Ottawa.

Junior Kenadee Valdez was named to the KCAC All-Conference Second Team.

Valdez is part of a powerful nucleus returning for Gillette, who graduates just two seniors, and only one of them a starter.

Among the returnees will be Laine Alves, who averaged 2.76 kills per game and Bobana Marusic, who made 641 digs.