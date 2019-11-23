By Mike Tupa

Stats are just cold, stark numbers.

The heartbeat of sports success is found in the desire and grit and fiery persistence of the individual athletes coming together as a blazing force.

That’s the place where the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team is right now as it prepares for a home game Saturday against York (Neb.). Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

Bolstered by balanced scoring and frenetic, ferocious and focused defense, the Lady Eagles are off to the best start in program history (6-0).

Part of the reason can be ascertained by raw data:

— Opponents are hitting only 16 percent of their three-pointers.

— The Lady Eagles are outrebounding foes, 43.0 to 37.2.

— OKWU is hitting 36 percent of its treys (60-of-166).

— The Lady Eagles are plus-38 in turnovers, an average of more than six fewer giveaways per game.

— OKWU is plus-24 in steals, 68-to-44

— The Lady Eagles have 34 more assists, 85-to-51.

— Five Lady Eagles are averaging between 9.5 to 11.8 points per game.

But statistical advantage is only an outgrowth of effort.

“Part of our focus defensively is pressuring the ball,” head coach Grace Hadley said. “I think that is reflected in the percentage (16 percent three-pointers made by opponents). … We’re making it a little harder for teams to swing the ball and get open looks. That’s what we’ve focused on.”

Some of the key perimeter defenders for OKWU are Danae Goodwin, Makayla Watkins, Sierra Johnson and others.

Spreading out the points offensively also has been a Lady Eagle trademark during the opening six games.

“All of our players are individuals who are very talented and very skilled,” Hadley said. “We’ve got 10 people that can score on any given moment. But, the girls have decided to trust each other. … Our goal on every possession is to get the best shot.”

Brittan Garrett — a new varsity starter that has earned her playing time after paying her dues last season — is pumping in 11.8 points per game to top the list. Veteran varsity starter Amanda Hart is next at 11.2 ppg, followed by Nicole Ickes, another familiar name to Lady Eagle fans, at 10.8 ppg.

Essence Tolson — a six-foot junior transfer from Hesston (Kan.) College — is fourth on the list at 10.7 ppg, followed by Watkins at 9.5 and Goodwin at 8.5.

Tolson also is pulling down 9.3 rebounds per game.

“She’s kind of a go-getter,” Hadley said. “She’s one of those kids that if it’s (the ball) in the air, it’s hers. She has good sight for the ball and knowing where the ball is going off the rim. She can jump — and if you can jump being six-foot that always helps.”

Watkins and Garrett were both in the program last year and have developed into impact contributors, the coach continued.

Goodwin, who is in her third year as a starter, has always been attack-oriented and possessed a mid-to-short range jumper. This years, “she’s really developed a her mid-range to three-point game,” Hadley said.

Hart boasts the most experience in a Lady Eagle uniform, having played for three different head coaches — Jason Jeschke, Mark Molder and Hadley. She’s also fought through injury to get back on the court and compete at a dynamic level.

“Last year was her first year back,” Hadley noted. “I think the big thing for her was getting back into the groove of playing — one, trust your body again, and two, get in the rhythm of playing the game. She has stepped up a leadership role. She does it by example and also in speaking to the girls. She’s the kid I thought we all knew she could be.”

Hart and her teammates also are a rugged bunch physically and emotionally.

“The one thing I enjoy about this group is how tough they are,” Hadley said. “They don’t mind getting beat up. … This year they’ve grown and matured a little bit. They’re able to take those hits and give them right back.”

Hadley pointed to the season-opening win against Bellevue, 77-65, and Wednesday’s rout of Bethany (Kan.), 71-50, as the two signature victories so far.

York comes to town with a 1-6 record overall and 0-3 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

But, Hadley said the Lady Eagles can’t afford to look at any game with a casual attitude.

“I think every conference team is difficult in their own right,” she said. “You have to bring your ‘A’ game every night. York plays up-tempo, which is a lot like us. I think it will be a fun game for spectators. They’ve got some kids back and some new blood. We’ve got to be ready to defend against them and make some shots.”

Spectators should enjoy the Lady Eagles’ colorful and intense style night-in and night-out, Hadley summarized.

Hadley is in her first full year as the OKWU head coach. She took charge partway through the 2018-19 season.