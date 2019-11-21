It’s time to transition from being outside to being inside.

With football season just wrapped up for Commerce and Bluejacket, it is time to start thinking about basketball.

And BHS got the jump on everyone else, hosting Wynona in games Thursday night.

Then on Friday, Nov. 22, it will be Commerce at Welch, Afton at Fairland, Bluejacket at Foyil and Oklahoma Union at Quapaw.

Miami tips off its season Monday, Dec. 2 at home against Verdigris, then the following night, Wyandotte is at home for games against Bluejacket.

Several of the area schools have new coaches.

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association hall of famer Skip Brock now heads up the Wyandotte boys’ program.

He takes over from Bob Coffey, who had filled the position on an interim basis in 2018-2019.

For the first time in 22 years, the Quapaw girls have a new coach.

Hannah Thomas succeeds Rod Graves, who stepped down after last season. Graves had been at Quapaw 22 years.

Thomas played high school basketball at Oklahoma Union.

Jason Bates moves over to Welch to take over the reins of the Wildcat boys’ program.

Former Wildcat Trey Dawson now is the boys’ coach at Quapaw, replacing his father, James.