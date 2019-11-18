By Jordan Mcpherson

Miami Herald

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (TNS) — Martin Truex Jr. seemed destined early on to run away with the Ford EcoBoost 400.

But a mistake on pit road deep into Stage 2 cost Truex everything and opened the field on Sunday to close out Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 18-year hold on NASCAR’s Championship weekend.

Truex rallied his way back to the front pack with his fellow Championship 4 competitors, but it was Kyle Busch who ultimately ran away with the competition to win the 267-lap race and claim his second NASCAR Cup Series title.

Busch, driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota Supra, led the majority of the third and final stage of the race and edged out Truex by about four-and-a-half seconds for the win.

Kevin Harvick, the lone driver in the Championship 4 not part of Joe Gibbs Racing, finished fourth in the race and third in the Cup Series standings after a long pit stop on Lap 224 put him too far behind to rally back.

Denny Hamlin, looking for his first cup series title fell out of contention with about 50 laps to go when his No. 11 Toyota Supra began overheating. He finished 10th in the race and fourth in the cup standings.

Busch, 34, becomes the 16th driver to win multiple NASCAR Cup Series titles and the first to win the series twice since the sport changed its postseason in 2014 to a multiple stage elimination format. Busch, the only driver to make the Championship 4 in each of the last five years, won the Cup in 2015. He finished third in 2016, runner-up in 2017 and fourth in 2018.

And the win came at the expense of a severe miscue by Truex’s pit crew.

Truex left pit road after 120 laps as the surefire favorite in the race.

Seconds later, Truex felt something wrong with his car.

Crew chief Cole Pearn’s message: The pit crew put his tires on the wrong side of the car. He needs to come back to pit road.

Truex had led 98 laps at that point. Now, he was a full lap behind and his race was on life support.

He received a stroke of luck about 15 laps later. A caution following John Hunter Nemechek’s spin out on Lap 136 gave Truex the free pass that pushed him back into the lead lap — albeit in position 13 and with a long road left to climb to get back into contention.

“That was dramatic,” crew chief Pearn told Truex after the caution. “I don’t know how the hell we did that.”

When the race restarted on Lap 142, Busch and Harvick were neck-in-neck in first and second.

Truex, meanwhile, went to work.

He was up to 11th after Lap 143.

Tenth after Lap 145.

Seventh after Lap 150.

Sixth after Lap 152.

Fifth after Lap 154, passing Hamlin in the process.

And fourth after Lap 155, the spot he held through the end of Stage 2.

Truex moved up to third following the caution pit stops between Stage 2 and 3.

But he came up just short.

Before the pit stop fiasco, Truex utterly dominated the field.

He took over the lead from Harvick at Lap 21 and, outside of when he took his pit stop in Lap 39, led the rest of the way in the 80-lap Stage 1. Kyle Larson, the closest driver at the end of the stage, trailed Truex by six seconds. Busch, the closest Championship 4 contender, was 9.5 seconds behind in third place. Only 13 of 40 drivers remained on the lead lap at the end of the stage. Harvick and Hamlin were in fourth and fifth after the first stage.

He kept that lead through Lap 120 when he went to pit road where it all fell apart.

Kyle Busch capitalized. A trip to Victory Lane followed.