By Stefan Bondy

New York Daily News

NEW YORK (TNS) — It went full circle for Kristaps Porzingis. The Knicks fans booed the Latvian draft night, embraced him as a savior for 3.5 seasons, and were back to booing him Thursday night.

Their vitriol was strong.

A few fans in lower bowl shouted during the national anthem, “traitor” and “rapist” and “go back to Latvia.”

When Porzingis was introduced as a starter, the jeers were so loud they drowned out the PA announcer. Any down time was filled with chants of “KP sucks.” And after the Knicks again beat Porzingis and the Mavericks, 106-103, the Madison Square Garden crowd started again.

It had been nearly two full years since Porzingis last played at the Garden, but Knicks fans clearly didn’t forget how it ended. There was real anger toward a player who, 10 months ago, told the Knicks’ front office he desired a relocation.

He played 33 minutes and was decent with 20 points and 11 rebounds, shooting just 7 for 17. Porzingis was the story but the hero was Marcus Morris, whose stepback 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds left broke a tie and ultimately served as the winner.

James Dolan even left his seat to celebrate.

Porzingis said he expected the negative reaction. His social media mentions were a precursor to the fury.

“It’s hard not to see it,” Porzingis said. “But it is what it is. Everybody can say their opinion on social media and you don’t have to read it all if you don’t want to, you don’t have to pay attention to it. So, sometimes I see it, sometimes I don’t look at it. It is what it is. I understand where they’re coming from, so it’s normal.”

Porzingis had no choice but to hear it Thursday. He seemed rattled initially but settled down in the second quarter. His teammate — Luka Doncic — was again spectacular with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. The Knicks were assisted by solid efforts from Mitchell Robinson (16 points in 22 minutes), who returned from a four-game absence because of a concussion, and Dennis Smith Jr.

Coach David Fizdale said he was unconcerned with the reaction to Porzingis. He and the Latvian embraced in the hallway before the game.

“I don’t care either way to be honest with you. I think he served the team well when he was here, he gave it all, he obviously played extremely hard for the city,” Fizdale said. “Unfortunately for him he suffered some serious injuries and that’s not on him. That’s neither here nor there. I don’t think it’s going to have any weight on him or the game.”

Fizdale reiterated Porzingis’ fracture with the team wasn’t about him.

“Kristaps and I, our relationship was fantastic. For whatever reasons, he had to make his decisions. I don’t think it had anything to do with me,” the coach said. “He and I discussed a lot of stuff. We had a lot of conversations. Obviously I went and spent a ton of time with him. He had to do with what he thought was right for him. And I respect that. It is what it is. This league, ultimately you never know when you’re going to cross paths again and when you’re going — you may end up coaching the guy again. I’ve had multiple times that I’ve had a guy on one team and four years later I’m coaching the same guy again. I just feel like, if anything ever happens, it’s never worth having a grudge or being petty about stuff.

Porzingis’ reasons for not believing in the Knicks were, as time has shown, valid. They entered Thursday night’s game with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, coming off last season when they tied a franchise record with 65 defeats.

Just four days earlier, the front office pairing of Steve Mills and Scott Perry held an impromptu press conference to express their disappointment with the season. It was a bizarre maneuver — prompted by a meeting with Dolan — and the message left Fizdale twisting in the wind. At least for one night, though, everybody for the Knicks — including their fans — left the Garden happy.

———

Nuggets rip Nets

DENVER (TNS) — The Brooklyn Nets were in position to win three of the first four games of their season-long West Coast road trip, but after blowing a 15-point halftime lead Tuesday at Utah, they blew a 16-point third-quarter lead Thursday night at Pepsi Center on their way to a disappointing 101-93 loss to the Nuggets.

The Nuggets climbed out of a 16-point third-quarter hole and finally regained the lead when Jerami Grant hit a right-wing three-pointer with 9:29 left in the game for an 86-83 lead. That turned into a 15-4 Nuggets surge for a 96-87 lead on a Will Barton layup. Barton had six points in that span.

The Nets ran off six straight points to cut their deficit to 96-93 on a bank shot by Kyrie Irving with 3:31 left, but that was the last time they scored as the Nuggets held them to a mere 32 second-half points and 11-for-47 shooting. The Nets missed their final nine shots of the game.

The loss was the third straight for the Nets (4-7) on a five-game road trip that ends Saturday in Chicago. They got 17 points and nine assists from Irving, 17 and nine rebounds from Jarrett Allen and 17 points from Spencer Dinwiddie. The Nuggets (8-3) were led by Nikola Jokic with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Paul Millsap with 18 points and Barton with 16.

Understanding they will be without Caris LeVert for several weeks while he recovers after undergoing successful surgery on Thursday in New York to repair ligaments in his right thumb, the Nets signed free agent guard Iman Shumpert on Wednesday, and he was with them in Denver but was not expected to play on such short notice.

Coach Kenny Atkinson again went with Garrett Temple as LeVert’s replacement as starting two-guard. Explaining how the Nets hope to make up for LeVert’s production, Atkinson said, “We’re just going to have to figure it out … . I don’t think it’s one person taking that load. I think it’s going to be by committee.”

Atkinson also said he expects to use Irving and Dinwiddie together in the backcourt more often. “Definitely open to it,” Atkinson said. “Those guys can definitely play together. It even helps us defensively sometimes to put Spencer on the lead ballhandler and use his great pick-and-roll defense. I like it. I think you’ll see it a lot going forward.”

After exchanging baskets in the early going, the Nets tightened up their defense midway through the first quarter and closed on a 14-6 run to take a 35-28 lead. They were even better in the second quarter, holding the Nuggets to just 21 points while building a 61-49 halftime lead. They held the Nuggets to 38.5% shooting while making 53.2% from the field themselves and committing just three first-half turnovers.

In the third quarter, the Nets pushed their lead to 16 points only to see the Nuggets respond with a 26-10 run, including seven points by Barton and six by Millsap to tie the score at 77. It was a similar scenario to Tuesday at Utah, where the Nets allowed a 15-point halftime lead to shrink to eight going to the fourth quarter and then vanish completely down the stretch. This time, they were tied at 79 heading to the final period after scoring only 18 in the third quarter.

———

Bucks hold on

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — The Bulls couldn’t keep up with the Bucks on the fast break or on the boards during a 124-115 loss Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Bulls big man Thad Young went into the game with a defensive mission to stay in front of reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — to “crowd him” when he had designs on charging down the lane, Young said — but neither Young nor anyone else on the Bulls could do much to slow the Bucks star on his way to a game-high 38 points and 16 rebounds.

Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points, hitting 6 of 13 3-pointers. Zach LaVine added 25 points with 4-of-9 shooting from long range.

Antetokounmpo makes a lot of teams look powerless at times, but the Bulls didn’t want to help him out — or ignite the Bucks’ sluggish 3-point shooting — by making costly turnovers, losing battles for loose balls, taking bad shots and doing the kinds of things t that spark opponents’ offensive “spurts,” as Bulls coach Jim Boylen mentioned before the game.

Yet they had several of those moments that undermined a viable upset bid.

Case in point: With the Bulls down 111-107, White drove and tried to pass to the backcourt but wildly whipped the ball out of bounds.

At key stretches in the second half, the Bulls’ basket seemed like it had a lid on it, such as Lauri Markkanen’s missed dunk in the third quarter.

That helps explain how the Bulls could have a 48-23 edge in bench scoring and commit three fewer turnovers and still lose. The Bucks’ 70-23 points-in-the-paint advantage didn’t help matters.

———

Heat repel Cavs

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The fun part has been building the massive leads. The harrowing part for the Miami Heat has been what has followed.

Thursday night in Cleveland was no different, this time with a 27-point third-quarter edge down to 10 by the midpoint of the fourth quarter, with the Cavaliers with the ball and a chance to cut the deficit to seven.

Ultimately, as has mostly been the case in what has evolved in an 8-3 start to the season, the Heat found a way to close out it, exiting Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a 108-97 victory.

Two nights earlier, a 29-point lead was reduced to seven in the fourth quarter before the Heat closed out the Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena.

For the Heat, learning how to play from ahead has proven to be a challenge unto itself.

So far this season, there have been leads of 20 or more against the Houston Rockets (41), Pistons (29), Cavaliers (27), Memphis Grizzlies (23) and Atlanta Hawks (20), as well as a 19-point lead against the Phoenix Suns and an 18-point lead in the second matchup against the Hawks.

The Heat managed to win each of those games, as they did Thursday, but like many of those others, this one required a closing kick.

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 23 points, with Tyler Herro adding 16 and Bam Adebayo rounding out the box score with 16 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Kevin Love led the Cavs with 21 points and 10 rebounds.