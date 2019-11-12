By Gregg Bell

The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (TNS) — Russell Wilson isn’t always superhuman.

Until he is.

His interception in the red zone on the first drive of overtime, the second such OT red-zone interception thrown in the NFL in the last quarter century, kept Monday’s sloppy, thrilling Seahawks-49ers game for the NFC West lead going.

But given a reprieve after a punt by three consecutive 49ers incomplete passes on a 14-second drive, Wilson completed three consecutive passes. And on a third down, the irrepressible quarterback found more open green space than in any other place in the dense Bay Area. He scrambled 19, crucial yards.

That put Jason Myers in position to go from vilified last week to victorious and vaulted by teammates on the field. Myers, the Northwest”s goat eight days earlier for missing a kick in regulation, followed his go-ahead kick late in regulation with the 42-yard field goal that won it for Seattle, 27-24 on the final play of overtime to give San Francisco its first loss this season.

As the sailed true, Wilson high-stepped off the Seahawks sidelines and screamed. Coach Pete Carroll turned to his franchise quarterback who rallied them yet again and hugged him. They each messed up the other’s hair.

They know, the 49ers know, the division race is on. With six games remaining, the Seahawks (8-2) are a half game behind the 49ers for the NFC West lead. And San Francisco comes to CenturyLink Field on the last Sunday of the regular season.

WIlson finished 24 for 34 passing for 232 yards, one touchdown and the one interception.

Overtime began with a Seattle oddity.

Tyler Lockett was on the bench, apparently injured. Josh Gordon was two (big) catches and 10 days into his Seahawks career.

So of course in overtime, with the West and perhaps Seattle’s realistic hopes for a productive postseason at stake, Wilson relied on…Malik Turner? And Jacob Hollister?

Wilson made three huge completions to those two reserves on the opening drive in overtime. But then, 14 yards from a winning touchdown, Wilson threw too low and short to Hollister, after the tight end had broken free behind San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw intercepted the pass and returned Wilson’s second interception in 10 games this season 47 yards to midfield.

STATS says Seattle’s fourth turnovers of this sloppy, thrilling game was the second NFL interception thrown in the red zone, inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in overtime in the last 25 years.

One 49ers first down later, Wilson paced Seattle’s sideline. He wiped his brow. As fill-in kicker Chase McLaughlin lined up for a winning field goal, Wilson he clapped twice. He watched the kick on the video board at the opposite end zone.

When McLaughlin pushed his kick wide left, Wilson turned to a Seahawks assistant coach and hugged him.

New life.

All that drama preceded this:

Myers leaning back and letting out a primal roar.

Myers, who missed a field goal from 40 yards at the end of regulation the week before against Tampa Bay then felt the Northwest’s ire, this time drilled a 46-yard field goal with 92 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Seahawks a 24-21 lead.

On San Francisco’s ensuing, frantic possession, Seattle’s K.J. Wright dropped what would have been a game-ending interception on first down. Then All-Pro teammate Bobby Wagner did the same things a few plays later.

That allowed the 49ers to move into position for fill-in kicker Chase McLaughlin’s 47-yard field goal with 1 second remaining in regulation. That forced the Seahawks’ second overtime in as many games.

Gordon, making his Seahawks debut, entered on third and 6 at the San Francisco 49 with 3 1/2 minutes left. The 2013 All-Pro wide receiver Seattle claimed on waivers 10 days earlier lined up wide left opposite Richard Sherman. Wilson didn’t hesitate. He looked left and quickly threw to the slanting Gordon, who made the catch and run for 13, crucial yards to the San Francisco 36.

Quandre Diggs made his Seahawks debut—and was huge.

In the third quarter, he ran over to intercept a Garoppolo pass that went off and through the hands of receiver Deebo Samuel, who was open in front of Diggs.

The Seahawks turned that into Chris Carson’s touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

Seattle was seemingly cruising with that lead with 12 minutes left. But then Arik Armstead broke in on Wilson on second and 7 and sacked the Seahawks’ quarterback while popping the ball from Wilson’s hands. Right tackle Germain Ifedi saw the ball fly out, caught it and tried to run out of the deep backfield with it. He fumbled, too.

San Francisco’s DeForest Bucker picked up Ifedi’s fumble and ran 12 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. After Garopplo completed yet another slant route in front of a defensive back, this one Tre Flowers, on the two-point conversion, Seattle’s lead was down to 21-18.

The Seahawks’ offense went three and out on their next series. Third down was Wilson throw to a slanting DK Metcalf against Richard Sherman. Wilson’s first target at Sherman on the night ended with the former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback batting the pass away, then celebrating with waving, negating arms.

Giving an undefeated home team division leader two turnovers in plus territory is absolutely the way to lose

Down 10-0 after the 49ers zapped them in San Francisco’s dominant opening quarter, the Seahawks got back in the game with an out-of-nowhere play.

Like, from Mars out of nowhere.

The total yards at one point in the first half were San Francisco 101, Seattle 1. The Seahawks’ defense was missing tackles in the secondary—particularly nickel back Jamar Taylor and strong safety Quandre Diggs, who started in his Seattle debut after two weeks out with a hamstring strain following his trade from Detroit last month.

The Seahawks were not getting much pressure on Garoppolo, continuing a season-long problem for the 25th-ranked sack unit in the 32-team league entering this weekend.

Jarran Reed hadn’t contributed an impacting play since last season. The defensive tackle missed the first six games of this season on NFL suspension for alleged domestic violence. He had no sacks and nust one quarterback hit in his first three games since his 2019 debut last month.

Then, a happening akin to a meteor strike for the Seahawks’ defense.

Late in the second quarter, Reed beat his blocker and swarmed free in on Garoppolo. Reed knocked the ball from the 49ers quarterback. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney scooped up the ball and ran 10 yards for a reviving touchdown. Suddenly, it was a 10-7 game.

The Seahawks’ defense forced San Francisco to punt again on the ensuing drive. Tyler Lockett’s 20-yard return of the 49ers’ short punt of 38 yards set up Seattle’s offense and the Niners 39-yard line.

Then the Seahawks were 2 yards from improbably taking the lead late in the first half.

DK Metcalf caught a quick pass outside and ran behind a nice block from hustling left tackle Duane Brown inside the 5-yard line. San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt grabbed at Metcalf’s arms for the ball. Tartt eventually ripped it from the rookie’s grasp at the 2-yard line before falling into the end zone along the sideline. After a long replay review of an on-field ruling of Metcalf being down before the fumble, the 49ers got possession at the 2-yard line instead of the Seahawks getting the lead.

So the half ended with Seattle fortunate to be down only 10-7 after getting dominated for much of it—yet also with the Seahawks smarting over not having the lead.

Cha-ching! for Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is in a contract year. He knows at his position, sacks equal money.

And he’s seeking $20 million or more per year at the top of the market for edge pass rushers in next spring.

He may have earned that in one night Monday, with the entire league watching.

Before the third quarter was over, Clowney had three tackles, one sack, four hits on Garoppolo, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown late in the second quarter. That resuscitated the Seahawks, who were seemingly inert while falling behind 10-0.

In the fourth quarter, San Francisco had all the momentum driving for perhaps the go-ahead touchdown. On third down, Clowney did not go for Garoppolo’s fake handoff. As the quarterback rolled right at him, Clowney leaped and prevented him from throwing. Seahawks teammate Al Woods took advantage of that extra time Clowney gave him to get Seattle’s season high-tying fifth sack of the game.

The 49ers had to settle for a field goal instead, and the game was tied at 21 with 6 minutes left.

Clowney had two sacks in nine games entering Monday.

Diggs debuts—and shines

The Seahawks got Diggs on the field for the first time. And he’s got a new job.

To keep.

The former Detroit Lions captain until his trade last month started at strong safety in his first game after two weeks sidelines by a strained hamstring.

Diggs’ debut sent rookie Marquise Blair to the bench, though he didn’t deserve to be. The second-round pick was one of Seattle’s best players in his previous two starts, while Diggs was rehabilitating and original starting safety Tedric Thompson was going to injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Diggs missed multiple tackles early in Monday’s game. But he also had a couple of his signature hits before his key interception.

Gordon debuts, Brown to bench

Gordon’s arrival and debut with the Seahawks came at a cost of one veteran’s playing time.

Jaron Brown was inactive for Monday night’s NFC West showdown at unbeaten San Francisco. It was the first game for Gordon since the 2013 All-Pro wide receiver arrived in Seattle off waivers from New England 10 days earlier.

Brown, 29, had been active for the first nine games of this season. Last year’s free-agent signing from Arizona has 13 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

But Gordon, 28, is now the much more accomplished veteran wide receiver to play alongside Tyler Lockett and rookie DK Metcalf.

Gordon entered with 1:57 left in the first quarter for his first Seahawks play, on the offense’s second drive. Seattle was already down 10-0 by then.

Rookie first-round draft choice L.J. Collier was inactive for Seattle. It was the fourth time in 10 games the defensive end wasn’t in uniform for a needy Seahawks pass rush.

Collier has no sacks and two tackles in spot duty over six games.

No surprises among the rest of the Seahawks inactives players against the 49ers: rookie wide receiver John Ursua, running back C.J. Prosise, cornerback Akeem King, injured safety Lano Hill and rookie guard Phil Haynes.

Haynes came off the physically-unable-to-perform list Nov. 5. He has surgery before training camp for a sports hernia.

The most notable player inactive for the 49ers was star tight end George Kittle. He is San Francisco’s leading receiver by far with 46 receptions and 541 yards in nine games.