Bartlesville High School’s football team opened its season at home.

On Friday, the Bruins also wrapped up their campaign at Custer Stadium.

But, the juxtaposition of fortune did a 180-degree turn.

Back on that first night, Claremore rocketed to a 26-0 lead and held on to win, 40-28.

In Friday’s finale, the Bruins bolted to 28-0 lead in the first 15:03 against the Shawnee Wolves and kept their foot on the accelerator pedal until they had put too much distance on the scoreboard for Shawnee to make up.

By the final buzzer, the Bruins walked off the field with a 42-14 victory — a sweet final chapter in the career of the seniors.

Bartlesville opened the scoring on a 38-yard burst by senior tailback Laken Clowdus — who would score again and again and again before the night was done — set up a catch and run by Caleb Perry.

He tallied three of Bartlesville’s first-half touchdowns; Caden Davis notched the other on an aerial from senior quarterback Ben Winters. Davis caught a short pass and turned into a 48-yard score.

Bartlesville added two more touchdowns in the second half — one on a short dive by Winters, the other on a run by Clowdus.

The Bruin defense but the hammer all night on the Wolves’ attack — including a red zone interception by Davis.

Note: This complete report, along with stats, additional details and highlights, and more photos, is planned for Tuesday’s E-E sports pages.